Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina 402 W main st

1,449 Reviews

$

402 W main st

league city, TX 77573

Order Again

Popular Items

Rusty Special
Quesadilla
Caldo de Pollo

Antojitos

Esteban's Nachos

$10.49

8 Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese and beef or chicken fajita with Guacamole and Pico de gallo

Half Esteban's Nachos

$6.79
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.49

Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Spinach, or Mixed Veggies with Monterrey Jack Cheese between two homemade Flour Tortillas; Served with Guacamole and Pico De Gallo

Half Quesadilla

$7.99

Iron Skillet Nachos

$11.99

Refried Beans, Chicken or Beef Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Chili Con Queso - all layered. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$11.49

Beef or Chicken Taco Meat, Beans, Cheese and Chili con Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Esteban's Sampler

Esteban's Sampler

$14.99

Half Chicken or Beef Quesadilla, Half Chicken or Beef Nachos and 4 Mini Flautas; Served with Guacamole and Chili con Queso

Quesos de Esteban

$14.99

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with One of the Following wrapped in (4) flour tortillas : Mushroom Onions and Bell Peppers Bacon, Onions and Poblano Peppers Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita Spicy Chorizo

Large Queso Amarillo

$9.99

12 oz

Medium Queso Amarillo

$5.49

6 oz

Side Queso Amarillo

$3.49

4 oz

Large Queso Blanco

$9.99

12 oz

Medium Queso Blanco

$5.49

6 oz

Side Queso Blanco

$3.49

4 oz

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.29

Half Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Shrimp Quesadiila

$14.99

Caldos y Ensaladas

Chalupas

$8.99

Beef or Chicken; Served with Guacamole

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat Topped with Chili con Queso and Tomatoes. Served in a Large Tortilla Shell

1/2 Avocado Sliced

$3.49
Ensalada Esteban

Ensalada Esteban

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado - Topped with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat or a Redfish Filet

Large Guacamole

$9.99

12 oz

Medium Guacamole

$5.49

6 oz

Side Guacamole

$3.79

4 oz

Chon Guacamole

Chon Guacamole

$8.99

Chunks of Fresh Avocado Mixed with Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Serrano Peppers and Spices

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99

Tortilla soup with Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice and Diced Avocado

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Tortilla Soup with Tortilla strips and Cheese on the side

Cup Caldo de Pollo

$3.99

Tortilla soup with Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice and Diced Avocado

Cup Tortilla Soup

$2.29

Tortilla Soup with Tortilla strips and Cheese on the side

Tacos Ench Combos

Served with Rice and Refried Beans
Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$11.49

(3) Beef or Chicken on Crispy, Flour or Fresh Corn Tortillas Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

Flautas de Pollo

Flautas de Pollo

$11.99

(2) Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice and Refried Beans

Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

3 Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas Filled with Grilled Shrimp, Mango Slaw and a Side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Mexican Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$14.49

(3) A mix of Beef and Chicken Fajita, Chorizo and Monterrey Jack Cheese on Corn Tortillas Topped with a Slice of Avocado; Served with Pico de Gallo and Tomatillo Salsa

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$11.49

(3) Beef, Chicken or Cheese

Mango Slaw Tacos

$15.49

Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas Filled with Blackened Redfish, Mango Lime Slaw and a Side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Fajita Enchiladas

$14.49

(3) Enchiladas Stuffed with Our Beef or Chicken Fajitas and Topped with Spanish Sauce

Burrito Dinner

$11.49

(2) Beef, Chicken or Bean Burritos topped with Chili con Carne

Burrito de Esteban

Burrito de Esteban

$14.49

Chon’s Spicy Fajitas Wrapped in Flour Tortillas and Topped with Chili con Queso

Tijuana

Tijuana

$15.49

Two Chicken Enchiladas, Bean Chalupa, Flauta, Chili con Queso Chip and Guacamole

Cancun

Cancun

$10.99

Beef Enchilada, Chalupa and Taco

Cozumel

$8.99

Chalupa, Guacamole and Chili con Queso Chip

Tampico

Tampico

$14.49

Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale and Chili con Queso Chip

Acapulco

Acapulco

$15.49

Two Cheese Enchiladas, Tamale, Taco, Bean Chalupa and a Chili con Queso Chip

Ixtapa

$15.49

Two Beef Enchiladas, Tamale, Taco, Chili con Queso Chip and Guacamole

Enchilada Suizas

Enchilada Suizas

$12.49

(3) Enchiladas Topped with Our Famous Green Sauce and Jack Cheese

Fajitas & Specialty

Fajitas X 1 Beef

Fajitas X 1 Beef

$16.99

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fajitas X 1 Chicken

$13.99

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fajitas X 1 Combo

$15.49

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fajitas X 2 Beef

$31.99

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fajitas X 2 Chicken

$25.99

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fajitas X 2 Combo

$28.99

Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Lo Carb X 1 Beef

$16.99

Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)

Lo Carb X 1 Chicken

$13.99

Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)

Lo Carb X 1 Combo

$15.49

Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)

Fx Chon X 1 Beef

$17.49

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fx Chon X 1 Chicken

$14.49

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fx Chon X 1 Combo

$14.99

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fx Chon X 2 Beef

$32.49

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fx Chon X 2 Chicken

$26.99

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fx Chon X 2 Combo

$29.49

Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Mazatlan

Mazatlan

$14.49

Chicken or Beef Fajita on a Fried Flour Tortilla; Covered with Chili con Queso, Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Pollo de Esteban

Pollo de Esteban

$15.49

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Topped With One of the Following;

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.99

2 Shrimp Enchiladas Topped with Your Choice of Spanish Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa or Queso Blanco; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Pescado Especial

$15.49

Pan Seared Redfish Filet with a Special Blend Of Spices and Topped with Garlic Butter Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and frijoles borrachos

Chili Relleno

$14.49

Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Beef Taco Meat and Cheese, Deep Fried and Covered with Spanish Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

10 Large Shrimp Grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

Rusty Special

Rusty Special

$13.49

Bed of Mexican Rice Topped with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat; Topped with Grilled Onions and Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Tacos al Carbon

$14.49

(2) Beef or Chicken Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borracho

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

3 Spinach Enchiladas Topped with Your Choice of Spanish Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa or Queso Blanco; Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borrachos

Stuffed Avocados

$14.99

(2) Avocado Halves Stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Breaded and Deep Fried; Served with Pico de Gallo and Ranch Dressing, Rice, Frijoles Borrachos, and flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Brochette

$14.99

6 Large Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese and a Small Slice of Fresh Jalapeno Served with Garlic butter, Rice and Frijoles Borrachos

Add 6 Shrimp

$5.99

Add 3 Brochette

$7.00

Carne Guisada

$14.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

24 oz

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

20 oz. Dole Strawberry Lemonade

Milk

$2.59

Gallon Tea

$6.99

Orange Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.29Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Tomato Juice

$2.29

Sides

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Grated Cheese

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Mexican Rice

$2.79

Frijoles Borrachos

$2.79

Refried Beans

$2.79

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$2.29

Side Fajita Meat

$3.49

Side Lettuce

$1.49

Side Tomatoes

$1.49

Side Dressing

$1.49

Side Veggies

$2.99

Side Fresh Jalapeno

Side Onion

Side Grilled Onion

Side Cilantro

Side Gravy

$1.49

Side Spanish Sauce

$1.49

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$1.49

A salsa made from a blend of tomatillos, onion, peppers and cilanto. This is not the house green sauce. That can be found under Bulk.

Side Ground Beef

$2.79

Side Shredded Chicken

$2.79

Side Slaw

$1.49

Spicy Chon

$0.99

Side Bacon

$1.99

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.79

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.99

Side Bell Pepper

Singles & Triples

One Enchilada

$2.79

Three Enchiladas

$7.99

One Taco

$2.79

Three Tacos

$7.99

One Burrito

$3.99

One Tamale

$1.99

Three Tamales

$5.79

One Taco Carbon

$3.99

One Chicken Flauta

$3.29

One Bean Chalupa

$2.29

CCQ Chip Amarillo

$1.49

One Chalupa

$2.99

One Fajita Enchilada

$3.99

One Fajita Taco

$3.99

Three Fajita Tacos

$9.99

One Spinach Ench

$2.99

One Shrimp Ench

$4.99

One Puffy Taco

$3.99

One Guacamole Taco

$3.99

One Chick Suiza

$3.29

Three Chick Suiza

$8.99

3 Spinch Ench

$9.49

One Street Taco

$3.49

One Shrimp Taco

$4.99

One Stuffed Avocado

$5.99

Three Mahi Tacos

$10.99

CCCQ Chip Blanco

$1.49

Three Street Tacos

$9.99

Three Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

One Burrito De Esteban

$4.99

Bulk

4 oz Sauce

$1.79

6 Oz Salsa

$3.49

12 Oz Salsa

$5.49

Quart Salsa

$12.00

Quart Pico

$12.00

12 oz rice

$3.99

Quart Rice

$12.00

12 oz beans

$3.99

Quart Beans

$12.00

Quart Chili Con Queso

$22.00

Quart Guac

$22.00

Family Fajitas

$59.99

Fajita Pack (serves 4-6) Tortillas, Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice, Beans, 12 oz Guacamole, 12 oz Pico De gallo, 12 oz Chili con Queso, 12 oz salsa and chips

Taco Bar

$10.00

Half Pan Enchiladas

$25.00

14 enchiladas

12 OZ Pico

$3.99

Dessert

Flan

$4.49

Sopapillas

$4.49

8 pieces of homeade Sopapillas topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon served with honey

Half Sopapillas

$2.99

Ninos y Ninas

Kids Burrito

$4.99

1 Burrito served with rice and refried beans

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

1 Enchilada served with refried beans and rice

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

1/2 cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans

Kids Taco

$4.99

1 Crispy or Soft Taco, Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken served with refried beans and rice

Margaritas

16 oz Margarita

$7.00

32 Oz Margarita

$12.00

Half Gallon Rita

$20.00

Gallon Rita

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 W main st, league city, TX 77573

Directions

Gallery
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina image

Map
