Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina 402 W main st
1,449 Reviews
$
402 W main st
league city, TX 77573
Popular Items
Antojitos
Esteban's Nachos
8 Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese and beef or chicken fajita with Guacamole and Pico de gallo
Half Esteban's Nachos
Quesadilla
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Spinach, or Mixed Veggies with Monterrey Jack Cheese between two homemade Flour Tortillas; Served with Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Half Quesadilla
Iron Skillet Nachos
Refried Beans, Chicken or Beef Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Chili Con Queso - all layered. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo
Ultimate Nachos
Beef or Chicken Taco Meat, Beans, Cheese and Chili con Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Esteban's Sampler
Half Chicken or Beef Quesadilla, Half Chicken or Beef Nachos and 4 Mini Flautas; Served with Guacamole and Chili con Queso
Quesos de Esteban
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with One of the Following wrapped in (4) flour tortillas : Mushroom Onions and Bell Peppers Bacon, Onions and Poblano Peppers Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita Spicy Chorizo
Large Queso Amarillo
12 oz
Medium Queso Amarillo
6 oz
Side Queso Amarillo
4 oz
Large Queso Blanco
12 oz
Medium Queso Blanco
6 oz
Side Queso Blanco
4 oz
Cheese Quesadilla
Half Cheese Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadiila
Caldos y Ensaladas
Chalupas
Beef or Chicken; Served with Guacamole
Taco Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat Topped with Chili con Queso and Tomatoes. Served in a Large Tortilla Shell
1/2 Avocado Sliced
Ensalada Esteban
Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado - Topped with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat or a Redfish Filet
Large Guacamole
12 oz
Medium Guacamole
6 oz
Side Guacamole
4 oz
Chon Guacamole
Chunks of Fresh Avocado Mixed with Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Serrano Peppers and Spices
Caldo de Pollo
Tortilla soup with Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice and Diced Avocado
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Tortilla Soup with Tortilla strips and Cheese on the side
Cup Caldo de Pollo
Tortilla soup with Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice and Diced Avocado
Cup Tortilla Soup
Tortilla Soup with Tortilla strips and Cheese on the side
Tacos Ench Combos
Taco Dinner
(3) Beef or Chicken on Crispy, Flour or Fresh Corn Tortillas Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Flautas de Pollo
(2) Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice and Refried Beans
Shrimp Tacos
3 Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas Filled with Grilled Shrimp, Mango Slaw and a Side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Mexican Tacos
(3) A mix of Beef and Chicken Fajita, Chorizo and Monterrey Jack Cheese on Corn Tortillas Topped with a Slice of Avocado; Served with Pico de Gallo and Tomatillo Salsa
Enchilada Dinner
(3) Beef, Chicken or Cheese
Mango Slaw Tacos
Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas Filled with Blackened Redfish, Mango Lime Slaw and a Side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Fajita Enchiladas
(3) Enchiladas Stuffed with Our Beef or Chicken Fajitas and Topped with Spanish Sauce
Burrito Dinner
(2) Beef, Chicken or Bean Burritos topped with Chili con Carne
Burrito de Esteban
Chon’s Spicy Fajitas Wrapped in Flour Tortillas and Topped with Chili con Queso
Tijuana
Two Chicken Enchiladas, Bean Chalupa, Flauta, Chili con Queso Chip and Guacamole
Cancun
Beef Enchilada, Chalupa and Taco
Cozumel
Chalupa, Guacamole and Chili con Queso Chip
Tampico
Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale and Chili con Queso Chip
Acapulco
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Tamale, Taco, Bean Chalupa and a Chili con Queso Chip
Ixtapa
Two Beef Enchiladas, Tamale, Taco, Chili con Queso Chip and Guacamole
Enchilada Suizas
(3) Enchiladas Topped with Our Famous Green Sauce and Jack Cheese
Fajitas & Specialty
Fajitas X 1 Beef
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fajitas X 1 Chicken
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fajitas X 1 Combo
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fajitas X 2 Beef
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fajitas X 2 Chicken
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fajitas X 2 Combo
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Lo Carb X 1 Beef
Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)
Lo Carb X 1 Chicken
Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)
Lo Carb X 1 Combo
Fajitas Served on a bed of our Delicious Mixed Veggies. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (No Tortillas, Beans or Rice)
Fx Chon X 1 Beef
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fx Chon X 1 Chicken
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fx Chon X 1 Combo
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fx Chon X 2 Beef
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fx Chon X 2 Chicken
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fx Chon X 2 Combo
Fajitas Grilled with Chile de Arbol and Chon’s Special Blend of Spices - Hot! Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Mazatlan
Chicken or Beef Fajita on a Fried Flour Tortilla; Covered with Chili con Queso, Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Pollo de Esteban
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Topped With One of the Following;
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 Shrimp Enchiladas Topped with Your Choice of Spanish Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa or Queso Blanco; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Pescado Especial
Pan Seared Redfish Filet with a Special Blend Of Spices and Topped with Garlic Butter Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and frijoles borrachos
Chili Relleno
Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Beef Taco Meat and Cheese, Deep Fried and Covered with Spanish Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Shrimp Fajitas
10 Large Shrimp Grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Rusty Special
Bed of Mexican Rice Topped with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat; Topped with Grilled Onions and Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Tacos al Carbon
(2) Beef or Chicken Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borracho
Spinach Enchiladas
3 Spinach Enchiladas Topped with Your Choice of Spanish Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa or Queso Blanco; Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borrachos
Stuffed Avocados
(2) Avocado Halves Stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Breaded and Deep Fried; Served with Pico de Gallo and Ranch Dressing, Rice, Frijoles Borrachos, and flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Brochette
6 Large Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese and a Small Slice of Fresh Jalapeno Served with Garlic butter, Rice and Frijoles Borrachos
Add 6 Shrimp
Add 3 Brochette
Carne Guisada
Drinks
Sides
Pico de Gallo
Grated Cheese
Sour Cream
Mexican Rice
Frijoles Borrachos
Refried Beans
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Side Fajita Meat
Side Lettuce
Side Tomatoes
Side Dressing
Side Veggies
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Onion
Side Grilled Onion
Side Cilantro
Side Gravy
Side Spanish Sauce
Side Tomatillo Sauce
A salsa made from a blend of tomatillos, onion, peppers and cilanto. This is not the house green sauce. That can be found under Bulk.
Side Ground Beef
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Slaw
Spicy Chon
Side Bacon
1 Flour Tortilla
1 Corn Tortilla
Side Bell Pepper
Singles & Triples
One Enchilada
Three Enchiladas
One Taco
Three Tacos
One Burrito
One Tamale
Three Tamales
One Taco Carbon
One Chicken Flauta
One Bean Chalupa
CCQ Chip Amarillo
One Chalupa
One Fajita Enchilada
One Fajita Taco
Three Fajita Tacos
One Spinach Ench
One Shrimp Ench
One Puffy Taco
One Guacamole Taco
One Chick Suiza
Three Chick Suiza
3 Spinch Ench
One Street Taco
One Shrimp Taco
One Stuffed Avocado
Three Mahi Tacos
CCCQ Chip Blanco
Three Street Tacos
Three Shrimp Tacos
One Burrito De Esteban
Bulk
4 oz Sauce
6 Oz Salsa
12 Oz Salsa
Quart Salsa
Quart Pico
12 oz rice
Quart Rice
12 oz beans
Quart Beans
Quart Chili Con Queso
Quart Guac
Family Fajitas
Fajita Pack (serves 4-6) Tortillas, Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, Rice, Beans, 12 oz Guacamole, 12 oz Pico De gallo, 12 oz Chili con Queso, 12 oz salsa and chips
Taco Bar
Half Pan Enchiladas
14 enchiladas
12 OZ Pico
Dessert
Ninos y Ninas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
402 W main st, league city, TX 77573