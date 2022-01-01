Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Oak Cafe - League City

review star

No reviews yet

6011 W. Main

Suite A-106

League City, TX 77573

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Breakfast
Bacon
Two Egg Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served with your choice of hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits.

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.45

Two eggs your way, one meat, Vermont cheddar cheese, and choice of bread.

Fried Egg & Sausage Panini

$11.45

Two country sausage patties, two fried eggs, and pepper jack cheese served open-faced on rustic bread.

BERTA

$11.95

Bacon, two Eggs your way, Roasted Tomato, and Avocado served open-faced on rustic bread.

Breakfast Veggie Panini

$9.95

Herb cream cheese, sautéed onions; mushrooms; bell peppers; tomatoes and spinach served atop a split toasted bagel. Topped with alfalfa sprouts.

PB & Banana Panini

$9.95

Toasted bagel topped with peanut butter, sliced banana and homemade granola. Topped with a drizzle of honey.

Guacamole Toast

$10.50

House-made guacamole, tomatoes and sprouts atop thick-sliced wheat toast.

1-piece Guacamole Toast

$5.95

Guacamole toast without a side.

Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast

$12.00

House-made guacamole, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro and Mexican crema atop thick-sliced wheat toast.

1-piece Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast

$7.65

Kicked-up guacamole toast without a side.

Something Sweet

Stack of Pancakes

$8.50

Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.

Belgian Waffles

$8.50+

One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup. Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50. Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00

French Toast

$9.50+

Thick slices of challah bread in egg custard topped with powdered sugar. served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream for an additional $2.00.

Pumkin Spice Cakes

$11.95

Our short stack of Sweet Potato Pancakes will leave your mouth watering with its rich fall flavor. Topped with an amazing brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese, pecans and a caramel drizzle.

One Pumkin Spice Cake

$5.95

Xtra Cream Topping (Oreo)

$0.50

Tiramisu Waffle

$10.45Out of stock

One Red Velvet Cake

$5.95Out of stock

LoLo Promo(short Stack)

Eggs & More

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.95

Two eggs your way, choice of hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit.

Big Breakfast

$14.95

Three eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit and two sweet cream pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy B'fast

$12.95

Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.

Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble

$11.95

Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.

Texas Hash Breakfast

$11.45

Cubed potatoes mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos, chipotle peppers and green onions topped with cheese. Served with toast or a biscuit.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

Two flour tortillas filled with: egg, bacon & cheese egg, pork sausage & cheese or egg, turkey sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.

One Breakfast Taco

$5.00

Kitchen Sink Quesadilla

$14.50

Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.

Hot Mess Bowl

$13.95

Two biscuits topped with hash browns, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs and sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy. Served in a large bowl.

Bacon and Veggie Quiche

$10.95Out of stock

Spinach, broccoli, onion, bacon, cheese, eggs and rosemary baked to perfection. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits.

Eggs Benedict Traditional

$11.95

California Eggs Benedict

$11.95

On the side & Keto

Country Sausage

$3.75

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Link Sausage

$3.75

Bacon

$4.25

Ham

$4.45

Hashbrowns

$2.95

One Egg

$1.75

Granola

$3.25

Toast

$2.55

Muffin

$2.55

Side Roasted Tomatos

$2.25

One Biscuit

$2.55

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.55

Side Gravy

$1.95

One Pancake

$4.25

One French Toast

$4.50

Strawberry Butter

$1.00

Scones

$2.25Out of stock

Jalapeno Grits

$2.75

Grits

$2.45

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Salsa

$1.95

Guacamole

$2.45

Gluten Free Toast (per slice)

$2.00

Keto Bread (per slice)

$2.00

Keto Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Keto Biscuit

$4.00

Keto Bagel/cream Cheese

$5.50

Keto Bagel/Herb Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel

$2.55

Cheese

$1.00

Avocado Slice

$1.50

Tomato Slice/4

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Black Beans

$1.00

Side PB

$1.95

Side Of Nutella

$1.95

Side Blueberries

$1.95

Side Banana

$1.95

Side Of Grapes

$1.95

Side Strawberries

$1.95

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.95

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Jalapeno Bacon Upcharge

$1.50

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side of Pecans

$1.95

2 oz Salsa

$1.00

One Sweet Potato Pancake

$5.95Out of stock

Hollandiase

$2.00

English muffin

$2.75

Breakfast Kids' Meals

Kid's Mini-Stack Breakfast

$5.99

Kid's One Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Kid's Mini-Stack

$4.99

Sandwiches, Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

House tuna salad with hard-boiled egg, sweet relish, and red onion on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

Texas Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and alfalfa sprouts on your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

House made pimento cheese made with pickled jalapenos to kick it up. Served on your choice of bread. Make it open faced with melted cheese and bacon for an additional $2.00.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.45

House made egg salad made with fresh dill and grainy mustard served on your choice of bread.

BLT

$10.95

Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, roasted grape tomatoes, and mayo. Served on a special jalapeno bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, provolone cheese, and home made roasted tomato parmesan spread served on a ciabatta roll.

Tex Italian Ciabatta

$13.45

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and Italian dressing served on a ciabatta roll.

CLUB Big Tex Club Sandwich

$13.45

Triple-decker sandwich with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and Vermont cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.

Swiss & Ham Panini

$10.50

Sweet ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and our home made sweet and sassy orange sauce grilled on rustic bread.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Three different cheeses(mozzarella, provolone, and Vermont cheddar), granny smith apple slices and bacon grilled on rustic bread.

Adobe Panini

$10.50

Roasted turkey breast, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, bell peppers, red onion and chipotle mayo on grilled rustic bread.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, white American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach, pesto and garlic tortilla.

Pickle Spear

Hungry?

Sampler

$13.95

Choose three mini sandwiches served on silver dollar buns, a cup of soup or a lil' house salad. Served with banana pudding and a slice of banana bread or strawberry bread.

Upcharge For Bowl Of Soup

$2.00

Salads

Club Salad

$11.95

House greens, hard-boiled egg, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, ham, roasted turkey, bacon and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, red onion, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, hard-boiled egg, roasted sunflower seeds, bacon, grape tomatoes, and red onion served with house made bacon vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$6.95

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and bacon with your choice of dressing.

Power Bowl

$11.95

Kale, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots, almonds, avocado, grilled chicken, and brown rice served with Asian sesame ginger dressing.

Lil House Salad

$5.95

House greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Soups & Sides

Tortilla Soup

$3.95+

White Chicken Chili

$3.95+

Baked Potato Soup

$3.95+

Tomato Basil

$3.95+

Scoop & Silver Dollar

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Bacon & Broccoli Salad

$4.95

Broccoli Pasta Salad

$4.95

Side Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Fritos

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$2.95

Add Cheese

$1.00

Avocado 4 Slices

$1.50

Gorgonzola

$1.00

Gorgonzola Cheese

$1.50

Hot Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken breast, and veggies in a cream sauce with biscuit crust served with a lil' salad.

Beef Stew

$12.00

Tender beef and veggies in stew with homemade cornbread.

Chicken and Dumplings

$11.50

Bowl of fresh chicken and dumplings served with homemade cornbread.

Frito Pie

$9.95

White chicken chili topped with corn chips, cheese, red onion and jalapenos.

Kids Menu

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

Kids 1/2 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids 1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Applesauce

$1.99

Kids Orange Slices

$1.99

Kids Carrot Sticks & Ranch

$1.99

Other Half Of Gr Cheese

$2.49

Drinks

Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke Products

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cafe De Olla

$3.75

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Pumkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Iced Coffee Coldbrew

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gallon Tea

$7.95Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.45+

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Strawberry Patch Bread

$2.95+

Banana Bread

$2.95+

Tee Shirts

Small tee shirt

$5.00Out of stock

Medium tee shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Large tee shirt

$5.00

X Large tee shirt

$5.00

XX Large tee shirt

$5.00

Oaks Of Righteousness Shirts

$10.00

Retail Coffee

Texas Hill Country Pecan

$12.95

Cafe De Olla

$14.95

Red Oak Signature Blend

$12.95

Coffee Mugs

House Mugs

$11.95

Coffee And Mug Gift Set

$25.00

Zesty Crackers

Zesty Crackers

$4.95

$5.00 Gift Coupon

Coupon

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red Oak Cafe is now open dine-in, online ordering and curbside delivery! We are doing our part to feed you and your family. Stay safe and stay well!

Location

6011 W. Main, Suite A-106, League City, TX 77573

Directions

Red Oak Cafe image
Red Oak Cafe image
Red Oak Cafe image

