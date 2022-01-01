- Home
- League City
- Red Oak Cafe - League City
Red Oak Cafe - League City
6011 W. Main
Suite A-106
League City, TX 77573
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs your way, one meat, Vermont cheddar cheese, and choice of bread.
Fried Egg & Sausage Panini
Two country sausage patties, two fried eggs, and pepper jack cheese served open-faced on rustic bread.
BERTA
Bacon, two Eggs your way, Roasted Tomato, and Avocado served open-faced on rustic bread.
Breakfast Veggie Panini
Herb cream cheese, sautéed onions; mushrooms; bell peppers; tomatoes and spinach served atop a split toasted bagel. Topped with alfalfa sprouts.
PB & Banana Panini
Toasted bagel topped with peanut butter, sliced banana and homemade granola. Topped with a drizzle of honey.
Guacamole Toast
House-made guacamole, tomatoes and sprouts atop thick-sliced wheat toast.
1-piece Guacamole Toast
Guacamole toast without a side.
Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast
House-made guacamole, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro and Mexican crema atop thick-sliced wheat toast.
1-piece Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast
Kicked-up guacamole toast without a side.
Something Sweet
Stack of Pancakes
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup. Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50. Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00
French Toast
Thick slices of challah bread in egg custard topped with powdered sugar. served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream for an additional $2.00.
Pumkin Spice Cakes
Our short stack of Sweet Potato Pancakes will leave your mouth watering with its rich fall flavor. Topped with an amazing brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese, pecans and a caramel drizzle.
One Pumkin Spice Cake
Xtra Cream Topping (Oreo)
Tiramisu Waffle
One Red Velvet Cake
LoLo Promo(short Stack)
Eggs & More
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs your way, choice of hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit.
Big Breakfast
Three eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit and two sweet cream pancakes.
Biscuits & Gravy B'fast
Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.
Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Texas Hash Breakfast
Cubed potatoes mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos, chipotle peppers and green onions topped with cheese. Served with toast or a biscuit.
Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with: egg, bacon & cheese egg, pork sausage & cheese or egg, turkey sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.
One Breakfast Taco
Kitchen Sink Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.
Hot Mess Bowl
Two biscuits topped with hash browns, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs and sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy. Served in a large bowl.
Bacon and Veggie Quiche
Spinach, broccoli, onion, bacon, cheese, eggs and rosemary baked to perfection. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits.
Eggs Benedict Traditional
California Eggs Benedict
On the side & Keto
Country Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Link Sausage
Bacon
Ham
Hashbrowns
One Egg
Granola
Toast
Muffin
Side Roasted Tomatos
One Biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy
Side Gravy
One Pancake
One French Toast
Strawberry Butter
Scones
Jalapeno Grits
Grits
Fruit Cup
Salsa
Guacamole
Gluten Free Toast (per slice)
Keto Bread (per slice)
Keto Blueberry Muffin
Keto Biscuit
Keto Bagel/cream Cheese
Keto Bagel/Herb Cream Cheese
Bagel
Cheese
Avocado Slice
Tomato Slice/4
Jalapenos
Black Beans
Side PB
Side Of Nutella
Side Blueberries
Side Banana
Side Of Grapes
Side Strawberries
Side Chocolate Chips
Sour Cream
Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Bacon Upcharge
Side Cucumbers
Side of Pecans
2 oz Salsa
One Sweet Potato Pancake
Hollandiase
English muffin
Breakfast Kids' Meals
Sandwiches, Paninis & Wraps
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House tuna salad with hard-boiled egg, sweet relish, and red onion on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.
Texas Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and alfalfa sprouts on your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
House made pimento cheese made with pickled jalapenos to kick it up. Served on your choice of bread. Make it open faced with melted cheese and bacon for an additional $2.00.
Egg Salad Sandwich
House made egg salad made with fresh dill and grainy mustard served on your choice of bread.
BLT
Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, roasted grape tomatoes, and mayo. Served on a special jalapeno bread.
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, provolone cheese, and home made roasted tomato parmesan spread served on a ciabatta roll.
Tex Italian Ciabatta
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and Italian dressing served on a ciabatta roll.
CLUB Big Tex Club Sandwich
Triple-decker sandwich with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and Vermont cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
Swiss & Ham Panini
Sweet ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and our home made sweet and sassy orange sauce grilled on rustic bread.
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Three different cheeses(mozzarella, provolone, and Vermont cheddar), granny smith apple slices and bacon grilled on rustic bread.
Adobe Panini
Roasted turkey breast, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, bell peppers, red onion and chipotle mayo on grilled rustic bread.
Turkey Club Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, white American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach, pesto and garlic tortilla.
Pickle Spear
Hungry?
Salads
Club Salad
House greens, hard-boiled egg, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, ham, roasted turkey, bacon and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, red onion, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, hard-boiled egg, roasted sunflower seeds, bacon, grape tomatoes, and red onion served with house made bacon vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and bacon with your choice of dressing.
Power Bowl
Kale, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots, almonds, avocado, grilled chicken, and brown rice served with Asian sesame ginger dressing.
Lil House Salad
House greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Soups & Sides
Tortilla Soup
White Chicken Chili
Baked Potato Soup
Tomato Basil
Scoop & Silver Dollar
Fruit Cup
Bacon & Broccoli Salad
Broccoli Pasta Salad
Side Kettle Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Fritos
Grilled Chicken
Add Cheese
Avocado 4 Slices
Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola Cheese
Hot Favorites
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast, and veggies in a cream sauce with biscuit crust served with a lil' salad.
Beef Stew
Tender beef and veggies in stew with homemade cornbread.
Chicken and Dumplings
Bowl of fresh chicken and dumplings served with homemade cornbread.
Frito Pie
White chicken chili topped with corn chips, cheese, red onion and jalapenos.
Pickle Spear
Kids Menu
Drinks
Tea
Coffee
Coke Products
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Drink
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Cafe De Olla
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Pumkin Spice Latte
Iced Coffee Coldbrew
Iced Latte
Extra Flavor
Bottled Water
Gallon Tea
water
Soda Water
Tee Shirts
Coffee Mugs
Zesty Crackers
$5.00 Gift Coupon
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Red Oak Cafe is now open dine-in, online ordering and curbside delivery! We are doing our part to feed you and your family. Stay safe and stay well!
