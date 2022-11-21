Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company

81 Morton Street

Framingham, MA 01702

Right to Farm - Case
Another Weird Flex [But OK] .5L Bottle
Weights & Measures - 4-Pack

Framingham Paper Bag Fee

Framingham Paper Bag Fee

Framingham Paper Bag Fee

$0.10

Add a recyclable paper bag for your order. We must charge $.10 for each bag as of July 5th, 2021 - due to City of Framingham ordinance.

Cans

Goody Two Shoes - 4-Pack

Goody Two Shoes - 4-Pack

$11.00

German Style Kölsch, 4.5% ABV - This is our authentic tribute to a city, a people and a beer. It is, in many ways, the soul of our brewery. Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish.

Goody Two Shoes - Case

Goody Two Shoes - Case

$55.00

German Style Kölsch, 4.5% ABV - This is our authentic tribute to a city, a people and a beer. It is, in many ways, the soul of our brewery. Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish.

Just A Kitten - 4-Pack

Just A Kitten - 4-Pack

$14.00

New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.

Just A Kitten - Case

Just A Kitten - Case

$70.00

New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.

The Cat's Meow - 4-Pack

The Cat's Meow - 4-Pack

$16.00

New England IPA, 6.5% ABV - Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.

The Cat's Meow - Case

The Cat's Meow - Case

$80.00Out of stock

New England IPA, 6.5% ABV - Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.

Right to Farm - 4-Pack

Right to Farm - 4-Pack

$11.00

Mexican Style Lager, 4.2% ABV - A crisp, refreshing golden lager brewed using 100% Northeast-grown grains, including organic flaked maize. No farms, no beer!

Right to Farm - Case

Right to Farm - Case

$35.00

Mexican Style Lager, 4.2% ABV - A crisp, refreshing golden lager brewed using 100% Northeast-grown grains, including organic flaked maize. No farms, no beer!

Focal Point - 4-Pack

Focal Point - 4-Pack

$14.00

Munich Dunkel Lager, 5.0% ABV - Our seasonal amber lager focuses on local Munich malt and other specialty malts, finishing with a touch of smokiness - perfect for cool evenings and autumn gatherings.

Focal Point - Case

Focal Point - Case

$70.00Out of stock

Munich Dunkel Lager, 5.0% ABV - Our seasonal amber lager focuses on local Munich malt and other specialty malts, finishing with a touch of smokiness - perfect for cool evenings and autumn gatherings.

Hair Raiser - 4-Pack

Hair Raiser - 4-Pack

$19.00

New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.

Hair Raiser - Case

Hair Raiser - Case

$95.00

New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.

Panda Punch - 4pk

Panda Punch - 4pk

$17.00

This kettle sour delivers a punch of tropical fruit flavors. It’s brewed with orange, passionfruit, and pink guava purees that deliver refreshing tartness and juicy sweetness. Hibiscus is added to increase color

Panda Punch - Case

Panda Punch - Case

$85.00

This kettle sour delivers a punch of tropical fruit flavors. It’s brewed with orange, passionfruit, and pink guava purees that deliver refreshing tartness and juicy sweetness. Hibiscus is added to increase color

Briefcase - 4-Pack

Briefcase - 4-Pack

$14.00

American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.

Briefcase - Case

Briefcase - Case

$70.00Out of stock

American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.

Sunday Paper - 4-Pack

Sunday Paper - 4-Pack

$19.00

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee, 9.9% ABV - The smoothness of this beer belies it’s considerable ABV. Fresh roasted coffee nose leads into a smooth and rich roasted dark chocolate and coffee flavor with hints of dried black cherries.

Sunday Paper - Case

Sunday Paper - Case

$95.00

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee, 9.9% ABV - The smoothness of this beer belies it’s considerable ABV. Fresh roasted coffee nose leads into a smooth and rich roasted dark chocolate and coffee flavor with hints of dried black cherries.

Weights & Measures - 4-Pack

Weights & Measures - 4-Pack

$19.00

Barleywine Ale, 10.5% ABV - Rich, toffee-sweet malt profile greets the nose and palate with this barleywine-style ale. Our recipe focuses on British pale and golden malts for a classic strong ale character, perfect for fireside sipping.

Weights & Measures - Case

Weights & Measures - Case

$95.00

Barleywine Ale, 10.5% ABV - Rich, toffee-sweet malt profile greets the nose and palate with this barleywine-style ale. Our recipe focuses on British pale and golden malts for a classic strong ale character, perfect for fireside sipping.

Another Weird Flex [But OK] .5L Bottle

Another Weird Flex [But OK] .5L Bottle

$12.00

Tropical Wild Ale, 8.8% ABV - A new iteration of our Pink Boots Society 2020 brew, Weird Flex [But OK], this wild ale was conditioned on tropical fruit with Brettanomyces to develop uniquely complex juicy, funky flavors and a bright finish.

Glassware

Nonic Pint

Nonic Pint

$6.00

A 16oz nonic pint with our logo on it! Beer not included.

Nonic Pints (Set of 2)

Nonic Pints (Set of 2)

$10.00

Get two logo nonic pint glasses for only $10

Cat Stemless Snifter

Cat Stemless Snifter

$9.00

Our most popular design is back on a brand new glass! The Cat's Meow logo (cat head on front, tail on back) on a 13oz stemless snifter glass.

Everyday Lager Mug

Everyday Lager Mug

$7.00

Our Everyday Lager now has an everyday mug! .5-Liter mug for everyday enjoyment.

Kölsch Tankard

Kölsch Tankard

$11.00

A stylish .5-liter German tankard glass - the perfect vessel for enjoying a Goody Two Shoes!

Kölsch Stange

Kölsch Stange

$10.00

A traditional .3L stange, just like you would get in Germany!

Craft Master Bowl

Craft Master Bowl

$9.00

This 14oz stemmed bowl is great for sensory analysis - and looks great, too! It will fit a full 16oz can if you fill it to the top.

Logo Shaker Pint

Logo Shaker Pint

$5.00

A shaker-style pint glass with a variety of EAB logos

Demo Tape Willi Becher Pint

Demo Tape Willi Becher Pint

$8.00

The classic Willi Beecher pint glass emblazoned with our Demo Tape series logo design.

Mass Beer Week Willi Pub Glass

Mass Beer Week Willi Pub Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Celebrate Mass. Beer Week 2022 with this limited-edition Willi pub glass. And don't forget the Mass. beer to fill it up!

Mens T-Shirts

Mens Logo

Mens Logo

$25.00

Our classic scales logo on a charcoal black t-shirt. Cotton/polyester blend. Please specify desired size below.

Mens Hair Raiser

Mens Hair Raiser

$25.00

Fear the bunny! Hair Raiser rabbit on a black t-shirt; Hair Raiser wordmark logo on back. Cotton/polyester blend. Please specify desired size below.

Womens T-Shirts

Womens Goody Two Shoes (Light Gray)

Womens Goody Two Shoes (Light Gray)

$10.00

Award-winning Goody Two Shoes logo on a light heather gray women's cut t-shirt. Cotton/polyester blend. Please specify desired size below.

Womens The Cat's Meow (Light Gray)

Womens The Cat's Meow (Light Gray)

$10.00

The Cat's Meow logo cat on a light heather gray women's cut t-shirt; Cat's Meow IPA wordmark on back. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.

Womens Hair Raiser (Black)

Womens Hair Raiser (Black)

$25.00

This bunny equals trouble. Hair Raiser rabbit logo on front of ladies' cut t-shirt; Hair Raiser DIPA wordmark on back. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.

Sweatshirts

Black Hair Raiser Pullover Hoodie

Black Hair Raiser Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Keep warm in this black pullover hooded sweatshirt with Hair Raiser bunny. Cotton/poly blend. Sizes subject to availability.

Blue Goody Zip Hoodie

Blue Goody Zip Hoodie

$55.00

Zip-up hooded sweatshirt with Goody Two Shoes logo on front and "Drink Kölsch" on back. Tri-blend blue material with beige accents (cotton / polyester / rayon). Sizes subject to availability.

Maroon Logo Pullover Hoodie

Maroon Logo Pullover Hoodie

$55.00

Blown-up EAB wordmark logo on ultra-soft pullover hooded sweatshirt in heather maroon red. Cotton/poly blend. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.

Hats

Cat's Meow Gray Trucker

Cat's Meow Gray Trucker

$20.00

Adjustable snap-back trucker style hat with our The Cat's Meow kitty logo.

Logo Dad Hat

Logo Dad Hat

$25.00

Charcoal gray cotton "dad hat" with our scales logo in black, wordmark on side. Adjustable buckle strap.

Logo Beanie Heather Gray

Logo Beanie Heather Gray

$20.00

Heather gray beanie hat with our logo. 100% acrylic.

Kitten Runner's Hat

Kitten Runner's Hat

$30.00

TriTech Moisture wicking runners hat with the Just A Kitten logo.

Fans

Paper Fan

Paper Fan

$6.00

Stay cool out there with a folding paper fan, featuring our logo.

Masks

Black Scales Face Mask

Black Scales Face Mask

$6.00

Black face mask with our scales logo and wordmark in gray. 3-layer material.

Hair Raiser Face Mask

Hair Raiser Face Mask

$12.00

Stylist face covering with our scales and Hair Raiser bunny in various colors on a black background. Adjustable nose piece and ear straps. Cotton/polyester blend.

Kids Hair Raiser Face Mask

Kids Hair Raiser Face Mask

$8.00

Kid-size face covering with our Hair Raiser bunny in various colors on a black background. Adjustable nose piece and ear straps. Cotton/polyester blend.

Socks

Blue Logo Socks

Blue Logo Socks

$15.00

Snazzy blue Neon Bandits socks featuring our logo. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend.

Blue Goody Socks

Blue Goody Socks

$15.00

Royal blue & white socks with Goody Two Shoes shoes design. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend

Black Hair Raiser Socks

Black Hair Raiser Socks

$15.00

Black calf-length socks with neon Hair Raiser bunny design. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend.

Koozies

Foam Koozie

Foam Koozie

$3.00

It's a koozie, made of foam! Keeps your beer cans cold!

Wooden Koozie

Wooden Koozie

$30.00

Hand-made in Vermont, these wooden koozies keep your beer cold and your hands dry.

BDC Cloth Koozie

BDC Cloth Koozie

$15.00

Hand-made cloth koozie to keep your beer cool. Suitable for 16-oz or 12-oz cans. Made in MA.

Coolers & Totes

Thermal Tote Bag

Thermal Tote Bag

$12.00

Large thermal-lined EAB logo tote bag for carrying your beer (or groceries) home and keeping everything cool.

Water Bottles

Bamboo Water Bottle

Bamboo Water Bottle

$30.00

Bamboo-capped 24oz water bottle in plastic shell. Shatter-resistant glass.

Doggie Things

Logo Leash and Collar Combo

Logo Leash and Collar Combo

$20.00

Deck out your dog in a bright green leash and collar set with our logo!

Red Plaid Dog Bandana

Red Plaid Dog Bandana

$12.00

The perfect accessory for your Beer Garden Buddy! Get this snap doggie bandana from Best Friend Supplies. Sizes fit puppy necks from 11"-23". Made in West Roxbury, MA.

Blue Plaid Dog Bandana

Blue Plaid Dog Bandana

$12.00

You want to go where everybody knows your dog! Get this snap doggie bandana from Best Friend Supplies. Sizes fit puppy necks from 11"-23". Made in West Roxbury, MA.

Blue Starfish Bandana XL

$12.00

Yellow Flower Bandana XL

$12.00

Blue Starfish Bandana L

$12.00

Yellow Flower Bandana L

$12.00

Blue Starfish Bandana M

$12.00

Yellow Flower Bandana M

$12.00

Blue Starfish Bandana SM

$12.00

Yellow Flower Bandana SM

$12.00

Blue Starfish Bandana XS

$12.00

Yellow Flower Bandana XS

$12.00

Porcelain Sign

Exhibit 'A' Porcelain Sign

Exhibit 'A' Porcelain Sign

$25.00

9"X12" porcelain logo sign. Looks great in your beer cave.

Enamel Pin

Look sophisticated with our enamel pin with military clutch backing.
Enamel Exhibit 'A' Pin

Enamel Exhibit 'A' Pin

$5.00

Look sophisticated with our fancy enamel pin with military clutch backing.

Headphones

Budsies wireless bluetooth earbuds. Built-in microphone and volume adjustment.
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$30.00

Budsies wireless Bluetooth headphones in black with our scales logo. Microphone and volume adjustment control included.

Brew Biscuits

The Cat's Meow Dog Biscuits

The Cat's Meow Dog Biscuits

$12.00

Dog treats made with our spent grain and peanut butter. Crafted in Holden, MA.

Clean by Annie B

Early Edition Beer Soap

Early Edition Beer Soap

$8.00

Handmade exfoliating bath soap made with our Sunday Paper Imperial Stout, ground coffee and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. 5 oz bar.

Barry Clean Beer Soap

Barry Clean Beer Soap

$8.00

Handmade bath soap made with our All The Barrys Kettle Sour Ale and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. 5 oz bar.

Set of Two Beer Soaps

Set of Two Beer Soaps

$15.00

Get both of our handmade beer soaps - 1 bar of Early Edition and 1 bar of Barry Clean - and save on a combo price.

Scrub Hoppy Body Scrub

Scrub Hoppy Body Scrub

$10.00

Exfoliating bath scrub made with spent grain, sugar, salt, essential oils, and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. Made in Taunton, MA.

Ground Up Stone-Milled Flour

Ground Up All-Purpose Flour

Ground Up All-Purpose Flour

$10.00

Stone-milled all-purpose flour sourced from local Northeast hard and soft wheat. 12.9% protein content - perfect for all sorts of baked goods. Made in Holyoke, MA.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company offers a fun look at storytelling through beer with a subtle nod towards the meaning of life. While we may know the answer (42), it’s the questions that keep us searching. We are all about experiencing life and having a great beer or three along the way. If the beer came from our own brewery, even better! We keep our lives, and our beers, simple and honest.

Website

Location

81 Morton Street, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

Gallery
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image

