Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
81 Morton Street
Framingham, MA 01702
Cans
Goody Two Shoes - 4-Pack
German Style Kölsch, 4.5% ABV - This is our authentic tribute to a city, a people and a beer. It is, in many ways, the soul of our brewery. Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish.
Just A Kitten - 4-Pack
New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.
The Cat's Meow - 4-Pack
New England IPA, 6.5% ABV - Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.
Right to Farm - 4-Pack
Mexican Style Lager, 4.2% ABV - A crisp, refreshing golden lager brewed using 100% Northeast-grown grains, including organic flaked maize. No farms, no beer!
Focal Point - 4-Pack
Munich Dunkel Lager, 5.0% ABV - Our seasonal amber lager focuses on local Munich malt and other specialty malts, finishing with a touch of smokiness - perfect for cool evenings and autumn gatherings.
Hair Raiser - 4-Pack
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
Panda Punch - 4pk
This kettle sour delivers a punch of tropical fruit flavors. It’s brewed with orange, passionfruit, and pink guava purees that deliver refreshing tartness and juicy sweetness. Hibiscus is added to increase color
Briefcase - 4-Pack
American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.
Sunday Paper - 4-Pack
Imperial Stout w/ Coffee, 9.9% ABV - The smoothness of this beer belies it’s considerable ABV. Fresh roasted coffee nose leads into a smooth and rich roasted dark chocolate and coffee flavor with hints of dried black cherries.
Weights & Measures - 4-Pack
Barleywine Ale, 10.5% ABV - Rich, toffee-sweet malt profile greets the nose and palate with this barleywine-style ale. Our recipe focuses on British pale and golden malts for a classic strong ale character, perfect for fireside sipping.
Another Weird Flex [But OK] .5L Bottle
Tropical Wild Ale, 8.8% ABV - A new iteration of our Pink Boots Society 2020 brew, Weird Flex [But OK], this wild ale was conditioned on tropical fruit with Brettanomyces to develop uniquely complex juicy, funky flavors and a bright finish.
Nonic Pint
A 16oz nonic pint with our logo on it! Beer not included.
Nonic Pints (Set of 2)
Get two logo nonic pint glasses for only $10
Cat Stemless Snifter
Our most popular design is back on a brand new glass! The Cat's Meow logo (cat head on front, tail on back) on a 13oz stemless snifter glass.
Everyday Lager Mug
Our Everyday Lager now has an everyday mug! .5-Liter mug for everyday enjoyment.
Kölsch Tankard
A stylish .5-liter German tankard glass - the perfect vessel for enjoying a Goody Two Shoes!
Kölsch Stange
A traditional .3L stange, just like you would get in Germany!
Craft Master Bowl
This 14oz stemmed bowl is great for sensory analysis - and looks great, too! It will fit a full 16oz can if you fill it to the top.
Logo Shaker Pint
A shaker-style pint glass with a variety of EAB logos
Demo Tape Willi Becher Pint
The classic Willi Beecher pint glass emblazoned with our Demo Tape series logo design.
Mass Beer Week Willi Pub Glass
Celebrate Mass. Beer Week 2022 with this limited-edition Willi pub glass. And don't forget the Mass. beer to fill it up!
Womens Goody Two Shoes (Light Gray)
Award-winning Goody Two Shoes logo on a light heather gray women's cut t-shirt. Cotton/polyester blend. Please specify desired size below.
Womens The Cat's Meow (Light Gray)
The Cat's Meow logo cat on a light heather gray women's cut t-shirt; Cat's Meow IPA wordmark on back. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.
Womens Hair Raiser (Black)
This bunny equals trouble. Hair Raiser rabbit logo on front of ladies' cut t-shirt; Hair Raiser DIPA wordmark on back. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.
Black Hair Raiser Pullover Hoodie
Keep warm in this black pullover hooded sweatshirt with Hair Raiser bunny. Cotton/poly blend. Sizes subject to availability.
Blue Goody Zip Hoodie
Zip-up hooded sweatshirt with Goody Two Shoes logo on front and "Drink Kölsch" on back. Tri-blend blue material with beige accents (cotton / polyester / rayon). Sizes subject to availability.
Maroon Logo Pullover Hoodie
Blown-up EAB wordmark logo on ultra-soft pullover hooded sweatshirt in heather maroon red. Cotton/poly blend. Please specify desired size below - subject to availability.
Cat's Meow Gray Trucker
Adjustable snap-back trucker style hat with our The Cat's Meow kitty logo.
Logo Dad Hat
Charcoal gray cotton "dad hat" with our scales logo in black, wordmark on side. Adjustable buckle strap.
Logo Beanie Heather Gray
Heather gray beanie hat with our logo. 100% acrylic.
Kitten Runner's Hat
TriTech Moisture wicking runners hat with the Just A Kitten logo.
Black Scales Face Mask
Black face mask with our scales logo and wordmark in gray. 3-layer material.
Hair Raiser Face Mask
Stylist face covering with our scales and Hair Raiser bunny in various colors on a black background. Adjustable nose piece and ear straps. Cotton/polyester blend.
Kids Hair Raiser Face Mask
Kid-size face covering with our Hair Raiser bunny in various colors on a black background. Adjustable nose piece and ear straps. Cotton/polyester blend.
Blue Logo Socks
Snazzy blue Neon Bandits socks featuring our logo. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend.
Blue Goody Socks
Royal blue & white socks with Goody Two Shoes shoes design. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend
Black Hair Raiser Socks
Black calf-length socks with neon Hair Raiser bunny design. Acrylic/nylon/polyester blend.
Logo Leash and Collar Combo
Deck out your dog in a bright green leash and collar set with our logo!
Red Plaid Dog Bandana
The perfect accessory for your Beer Garden Buddy! Get this snap doggie bandana from Best Friend Supplies. Sizes fit puppy necks from 11"-23". Made in West Roxbury, MA.
Blue Plaid Dog Bandana
You want to go where everybody knows your dog! Get this snap doggie bandana from Best Friend Supplies. Sizes fit puppy necks from 11"-23". Made in West Roxbury, MA.
Early Edition Beer Soap
Handmade exfoliating bath soap made with our Sunday Paper Imperial Stout, ground coffee and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. 5 oz bar.
Barry Clean Beer Soap
Handmade bath soap made with our All The Barrys Kettle Sour Ale and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. 5 oz bar.
Set of Two Beer Soaps
Get both of our handmade beer soaps - 1 bar of Early Edition and 1 bar of Barry Clean - and save on a combo price.
Scrub Hoppy Body Scrub
Exfoliating bath scrub made with spent grain, sugar, salt, essential oils, and other all-natural ingredients. No harsh chemicals, gently scented. Made in Taunton, MA.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company offers a fun look at storytelling through beer with a subtle nod towards the meaning of life. While we may know the answer (42), it’s the questions that keep us searching. We are all about experiencing life and having a great beer or three along the way. If the beer came from our own brewery, even better! We keep our lives, and our beers, simple and honest.
81 Morton Street, Framingham, MA 01702