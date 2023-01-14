Restaurant header imageView gallery

F's Hawaiian Food Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

9405 East 31st Street

Tulsa, OK 74135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bowls

#1 Chicken Bowl

$8.95

#2 Beef Bowl

$9.46

#3 Katzu Bowl

$9.23

#4 Rice and Veggie Bowl

$6.82

Soups

Spicy Seafood Noodles

$9.00

Spicy Noodle Soup w/ Spam & Egg

$8.00

Spicy Noodle Soup

$6.00

Sides

Side of Macaroni

$1.75

Side of Rice

$1.59

Side of Fresh Veggies

$1.52

Side of Chicken

$4.75

Side of Katzu

$5.00

Side of Beef

$6.00

Side of Short Ribs

$6.50

Side of Volcano Sauce

$1.50

Side Sausage

$1.00

Fries

$2.50

Side of Egg

$1.00

Combo Plates

Combo Plate

$14.89

Healthy Plates

Healthy Plate

$11.69Out of stock

Mini Meals

#1 Mini Meal Chicken

$8.95

#2 Mini Meal Beef

$9.46

#3 Mini Meal Katzu

$9.23

Mini Meal Short Ribs

$12.49

Mini Meal Loco Moco

$9.49Out of stock

Mini Meal Kalua Pork

$8.95

Musubis

Musubi Spam

$1.89

Musubi Chicken

$2.29

Musubi Katzu

$2.39

Special Order

Special Order Spam Musubi w/ Egg

$2.99

F's Hawaiian

#1 F's Hawaiian Mix

$15.49

#2 F's Volcano Katzu

$13.61

#3 F's Chicken Katzu

$13.49

#8 F's Hawaiian Beef

$14.89

#5 F's Spicy Chicken

$13.79

#6 F's Chicken & Sausage Combo

$13.79

#7 F's Hawaiian Chicken

$12.49

#4 F's Hawaiian Short Ribs

$17.29

Loco Moco

$14.49

Pineapple Jalapeño Mix (Short Ribs)

$18.49Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp

$12.69

Fried Shrimp

$12.19

Kalua Pork

$11.89

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.32

Cheeseburger

$7.62

Hamburger w/ Egg

$8.07

Double Hamburger

$11.82

Double Cheeseburger

$12.42

Cheeseburger w/ Egg

$8.37

Double Hamburger w/ Egg

$12.57

Double Cheeseburger w/ Egg

$13.77
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9405 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135

Directions

Gallery
F's Hawaiian Food image
F's Hawaiian Food image
F's Hawaiian Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District
orange starNo Reviews
417 North Main Street Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Fulton Street Books and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
210 W.Latimer Tulsa, OK 74106
View restaurantnext
PRISM Cafe Experiences LLC - -217 W LATIMER ST
orange starNo Reviews
-217 W LATIMER ST Tulsa, OK 74106
View restaurantnext
Saturn Room - Saturn Room
orange star4.7 • 178
209 North Boulder Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Arena Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103 Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Valkyrie
orange star4.6 • 368
13 E Reconciliation Way Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston