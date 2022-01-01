Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falsetti’s Villa 1563 Ford City Rd

1563 Ford City Rd

Kittanning, PA 16201

Appetizers

9" Pizza

$8.75

($1.00 for each additional topping)

Breaded Zucchini

$7.25+
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.75

Dynabites

$9.25

French Fries

$5.75+

Fried Calamari

$12.75

Fried Cauliflower

$7.25+

Fried Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.50

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$7.25+

Fried Sampler

$16.00

Zucchini, mushrooms; cauliflower; cheddar cheese; dynabites; onion rings

Mozzerella Sticks

$5.75+

Onion Rings

$5.25+

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$11.50

Zucchini Fries

$5.75+

Soups

Cheesy French Onion - Bowl

$8.25

Hearty Vegetable

$5.00+

Wedding Soup

$5.00+

Salads

Applesauce

$6.50

Chef Salad

$13.00+

Turkey, ham, eggs, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers, red onion, croutons, & cheese on a bed of lettuce

Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$16.25

Chicken Salad

$16.25

Broiled chicken, fries, eggs, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers, red onion, croutons, & cheese on a bed of lettuce

Chicken Tortellini Salad

$16.25

Lettuce, onions, croutons, tomatoes and cheese with garlic ranch dressing

Coleslaw

$6.75

Cottage Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Fruit Salad (Plain)

$6.50

Grilled Shrimp & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, arugula, corn, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan crisps

Italian Antipasto

$12.25+

Ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, anchovy, pepperoncino, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers & red onion

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onion

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$16.25

Pecan chicken, cranberries, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola cheese

Salmon Salad

$17.75

Spinach, feta, cranberries, caramelized almonds, farro

Steak Salad

$17.00

Broiled steak, fries, eggs, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers, red onion, croutons, & cheese on a bed of lettuce

Tossed Salad

$8.50+

Pasta

Angel Hair

$15.00+

Angel Hair Pasta with Pesto Shrimp

$22.50

Sautéed shrimp with our pesto sauce served over angel hair

Chicken Alfredo (No Broccoli)

$21.50

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli

$21.50

Chicken Linguini Marinara

$21.50

Marinara (w/mushrooms, peppers and onions)

Chicken Linguini with Garlic Butter Sauce

$21.50

Chicken Penne

$21.25

Penne pasta with sautéed chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and peppers in lite garlic butter

Chicken Peperoncino

$21.75

Tangy chicken and cream sauce over angel hair pasta

Farfalle

$15.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.50

Fresh Pasta Primavera

$20.75

Olive oil, butter, garlic, zucchini, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots over fusilli pasta

Gnocchi

$14.50+

Italian Platter

$24.50+

Lasagna

$18.00+

4 Layers of Lasagna, shredded mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheeses

Linguini

$15.00+

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$21.75

Lobster Ravioli w/Vodka Sauce

$23.50

Manicotti

$14.50

Orecchiette

$18.75+

Pasta Villa

$17.50

Spaghetti with ham, peas, and white cream sauce

Penne

$15.00+

Penne Arrabiata

$18.75

Penne tossed with garlic, tomatoes & red pepper flakes cooked in olive oil

Ravioli

$16.50+

Rigatoni

$15.00+

Rotini

$15.00+

Sausage & Chicken Linguini

$23.50

Sausage, chicken, peppers & onions in a white wine sauce

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$24.75

with fresh pappardelle pasta

Shrimp Alfredo (No Broccoli)

$21.75

Shrimp Alfredo with Broccoli

$21.75

Shrimp Linguini with Garlic Butter Sauce

$22.75

Shrimp Linguini with Marinara Sauce

$22.75

Spaghetti

$15.00+

Spaghetti (Gluten Free)

$15.00+

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$15.00+

Olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper tossed with spaghetti

Sweet Sausage Penne

$20.75

Onions, peppers, marinara

Villa Casserole

$17.25+

Rotini pasta with Villa sauce, topped with two hot sausage meatballs and melted provolone cheese

Wheat Spaghetti

$15.00+

Veal & Steak

Filet Mignon - 8oz

$31.75

Sirloin Steak (Cajun Style)

$25.00

Veal Cutlet Parmigiano

$27.75

Thinly sliced veal breaded with flavored breadcrumbs; covered with Villa sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$27.75

Delicate slices of veal, lightly sautéed in butter, mushrooms, chopped parsley, marsala wine & farro

Veal Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Veal Parmigiano

$21.00

Veal Scallopini

$27.75

Poultry & Pork Chops

Center Cut Boneless Pork Chops

$17.75+

Chicken Bruschetta

$23.75

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.75

(Children only please)

Chicken Marsala

$23.25

Served over farro

Chicken Parmigiano

$21.00

Chicken Picatta

$23.75

Served over farro

Chicken Romano

$21.25+

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

Deep Fried Honey Coated Chicken

$19.75+

Pineapple Ginger Chicken

$18.50+

Pork Chop Scallopini

$21.00

Old Favorites

Baked Ham

$17.00+

Eggplant Parmigiano

$18.75

Meat Loaf

$17.00+

Roast Beef

$17.00+

Roast Turkey

$17.50+

Seafood

Broiled Salmon

$23.50

Broiled Salmon w/brown sugar glaze: $21.75

Broiled Salmon w/Brown Sugar Glass

$23.50

Broiled Salmon w/brown sugar glaze: $21.75

Broiled Scallop Dinner

$27.75

Sea scallops broiled in lemon butter and topped with garlic breadcrumbs

Clam Dinner

$18.00+

10oz. of tender, sweet, deep fried clams

Crab Cake (Single)

$8.50

Crab Cake Dinner

$19.25+

2 – 4oz. Homemade Crab Cakes with jumbo lump crabmeat

Fish Dinner (Breaded and Fried)

$18.25+

Fish Dinner (Broiled)

$18.25+

Icelandic cod broiled in lemon butter

Flounder

$23.50

Broiled in lemon butter sauce

Fried Seafood Platter

$30.75

Shrimp, clams, crab cake and cod

Mixed Seafood Italian

$28.75

Shrimp, scallops and cod broiled in a delicately flavored tomato sauce, special herbs and melted cheese

Mixed Seafood Villa

$28.75

Shrimp, scallops and cod broiled in lemon butter and topped with garlic flavored breadcrumbs

New England Stuffed Scrod

$26.00

Our famous special stuffing between 2 layers of Icelandic cod, drizzled with our Villanese sauce

Scallops Italian

$29.50

Sea scallops broiled in our delicately flavored tomato sauce with mushrooms, peas & cheese

Scrod Cordoba

$28.00

Our famous Icelandic cod, broiled, topped w/a savory sauce, baby shrimp, mushrooms, peas and a dash of cayenne pepper

Scrod Italian

$26.00

Our famous Icelandic cod broiled in a delicately flavored tomato sauce, topped with melted cheese, mushrooms & peas

Scrod Marco

$27.50

Anchovies w/sour cream, garlic breadcrumbs & mushrooms, 2 layers of scrod, covered with our Villanese sauce

Scrod Villa

$19.25+

Our broiled Icelandic cod topped with buttered breadcrumbs and deliciously flavored with garlic

Scrod Villanese

$24.50

Broiled cod topped with our Villanese sauce and slivered almonds

Shrimp Dinner

$24.75

6 breaded fantail shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$27.75

10 sumptuous shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce

Stuffed Flounder

$25.00

2 pieces of filet of flounder with seafood stuffing

Surf and Turf (Shrimp)

$42.00

Fantail Shrimp and 8oz. Filet Mignon

Sandwiches

Bacon and Tomato Sandwich

$8.75

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

With bacon, cheese and cocktail sauce

Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Filet

$10.00

Chicken Romano Sandwich

$10.75

On grilled Italian bread with basil pesto

Club Sandwich

$15.00

French fried potatoes included

Cold Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.75

(Children only please)

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Hamburger & Fries

$11.50

Hot Meat Loaf Sandwich

$14.50+

Mashed or French fried potatoes included

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00+

Mashed or French fried potatoes included

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$15.00+

Mashed or French fried potatoes included

Hot Sausage Meatball Sandwich

$9.75

Hot Sausage, Pepper & Onions Sandwich

$9.50

Meatball Sandwich

$9.75

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.25

Garlic bread w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo

Steak 6oz Sandwich

$15.00

French fried potatoes included

Veal Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Sauce/Soup/Dressing

Alfredo Sauce

$12.50+

Gravy

$5.00+

Marinara Sauce

$10.00+

Meat Sauce

$10.00+

Salad Dressing

$12.00+

Soup

$14.50+

Villanese Sauce

$12.50+

Vodka Sauce

$12.50+

Trays

Chicken Bruschetta Tray

$47.50+

Chicken Marsala Tray

$50.00+

Chicken Romano Tray

$47.50+

Fettuccine Alfredo Tray

$47.50+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken Tray

$55.00+

Hot Sausage Meatballs Tray

$42.50+

Lasagna Tray

$55.00+

Mashed Potato Tray

$30.00

Meatball Tray

$42.50+

Meatloaf Tray

$30.00+

Pasta Tray

$42.50+

Pasta Villa Tray

$47.50+

Ravioli Tray

$42.50+

Salad Tray

$37.50+

Sweet Potato Tray

$30.00

Vegetables Tray

$27.50+

Villa Casserole Tray

$55.00+

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.25+

Vanilla, Chocolate, Spumoni or Orange Sherbert

Sundae

$7.25+

Pecan Ball

$9.25

Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Amaretto Peach Parfait

$9.50

* Note: Contains alcohol

Shortcake

$8.75

with Strawberries or Blueberries

Cheesecake

$8.50

with Strawberries or Blueberries

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Sides

Applesauce

$5.50

Beef Gravy (Side)

Chicken Gravy (Side)

Cole Slaw

$5.75

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Assorted fruits and sherbet or cottage cheese

Gnocchi (Side)

$5.75

Lasagna (Side)

$8.75

Ravioli (Side)

$5.75

Rigatoni (Side)

$5.75

Sauteed Mushroom

$2.50

Sauteed Onion

$2.50

Spaghetti (Side)

$5.75

Extras

Almonds

$2.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Applesauce (Can)

$15.00

Bacon

$1.75

Baked Potato (Loaded)

$7.00

Baked Potato

$4.50

Bread (Extra)

$1.25

Bread (Loaf)

$2.50

Broccoli (Extra)

$1.75

Broccoli (Side)

$3.50

Bruschetta (No Bread)

$3.00

Buns (Pkge)

$3.25

Cheese (Extra)

$0.75+

Clams (Extra)

$9.50

Cheese (Slice)

$0.50

Chicken (Extra)

$4.50

Dressing (Extra)

$1.50

Fish Broiled (Extra)

$6.75

Fish Fried (Extra)

$6.75

Garlic Bread (Cheese)

$5.75

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Gravy

$1.50+

Ham Slice

$3.25

Hot Meatball

$3.75

Hot Meatball (Extra)

$3.75

Lettuce (Extra)

Mashed Potato

$3.75

Meat (Extra)

$3.75

Meatball (Extra)

$3.75

Mushrooms

$2.50+

Onion Rings

$4.75+

Onion Slice

$0.25

Peperoncino

$2.00

Pepper Slice

$0.25

Rice

$4.25

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.25

Scrod Cordoba (6oz)

$10.50

Scrod Villa (6oz)

$8.00

Scrod Villanese (6oz)

$9.75

Shrimp (Baby)

$3.25

Shrimp (Extra)

$5.75

Soup (Upcharge)

$1.50

Stuffing

$4.25

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.50

ToGo Box

$0.75

Tomato Slice

$0.25

Vegetable

$4.25

Zucchini

$2.00+

Ravioli

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Italian restaurant happily serving our customers in the region for more than 50 years. We offer pasta, poultry, beef, veal, seafood entrees; soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts; soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails. We also provide trays and half trays; to-go service; and, a large backroom that can accommodate parties of up to 30 people. Please check out our menu online for a complete listing.

Location

1563 Ford City Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201

Directions

