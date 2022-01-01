Falsetti’s Villa 1563 Ford City Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned Italian restaurant happily serving our customers in the region for more than 50 years. We offer pasta, poultry, beef, veal, seafood entrees; soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts; soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails. We also provide trays and half trays; to-go service; and, a large backroom that can accommodate parties of up to 30 people. Please check out our menu online for a complete listing.
Location
1563 Ford City Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar - 14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201
4.1 • 27
14 Franklin Village Mall Kittanning, PA 16201
View restaurant
110 S Pike Road Sarver PA 16055 - Cellar Works - Sarver
No Reviews
110 S Pike Rd #205 Sarver, PA 16055
View restaurant