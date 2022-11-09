Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Farmington Diner

565 Reviews

$

29420 Grand River Ave

Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Specials (After 11am)

#1 Two Eggs

$8.85

#2 Two Eggs

$7.70

#3 Three Large Eggs

$11.49

#4 Biscuits & Gravy w/Meat

$8.49

#5 Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$6.25

Two Eggs w/Meat

$6.95

Two Eggs & Toast

$4.65

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.25

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95

Meat Lover Burrito

$8.99

10oz Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs & HB

$12.20

Corned Beef Hash

$10.50

Protein Package

$14.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$11.20

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.25

side of Bacon

$3.75

side of Sausages

$3.75

side of Ham

$3.75

Sausage Patties

$3.75

Hashbrowns

$3.75

Grits

$3.75

Grilled Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Fresh Fruit

$5.85

Cottage Cheese

$3.55

Toast & Jelly

$1.75

Plain Bagel

$2.10

Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.65

English Muffin

$1.99

Cup Of Gravy

$1.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.55

2 Sausage 2 Bacon

$3.75

side of Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Chicken Breast

$5.75

Bluberries

$1.50

strawberries

$1.50

banana

$1.00

side of Gyro meat

$4.99

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Waffle w/Chicken

$12.45

Raisin French Toast

$8.25

Hotcakes (5)

$7.25

Hotcakes (3)

$6.25

Blueberry Pancakes (5)

$8.25

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$7.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (5)

$8.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$7.25

Pecan & Raisin Pancakes (5)

$8.25

Pecan & Raisin Pancakes (3)

$7.25

Silver Dollar Pancakes (10)

$7.25

Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)

$6.25

Texas Style French Toast (3)

$7.99

Texas Style French Toast w/Meat

$9.99

New French Toast

$8.50

Half Order Texas Toast

$6.85

Waffles

$6.65

New French Toast w/Meat

$10.50

Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar(10)

$8.25

Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar(5)

$7.25

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.85

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.65

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$8.65

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$8.65

Western Omelette

$8.95

Club Omelette

$9.45

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$8.45

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Greek Omelette

$9.45

Chicken Omelette

$9.65

Veggie Omelette

$9.65

Turkey & Cheese Omelette

$8.65

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette

$9.99

Farmer’s Omelette

$9.65

Country Omelette

$9.65

Make Your Own Omelette

$9.99

Turkey Sausage and Cheese Oml

$9.35

Skillets

Farmer’s Skillet

$10.25

Country Skillet

$10.25

Greek Skillet

$10.25

Corned Beef Skillet

$10.25

Mexican Skillet

$10.25

Make Your Own Skillet

$10.75

Chicken Skillet

$10.25

Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.65

Kids One Egg

$5.65

Kids FT

$5.99

Appetizers & Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Spinach Pie

$8.75

Batter Dipped Mushrooms

$6.95

Wing Dings

$8.99

Shrimp In A Basket

$8.99

French Fries

$2.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.55

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Chili Fries

$4.55

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.85

Onion Rings

$5.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.35

Chicken Breast

$5.75

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

side OF Tuna

$5.25

Side of Pita

$1.75

side of Rice

$2.35

Corn beef

$5.50

blue cheese

$0.50

Bowl of soupe instead of a cup

$1.00

side of Mashed and gravy

$3.35

side of Baked Patato

$3.35

side of Veggies

$1.50

Side of fish

$4.25

Hamburger patties

$4.55

Side of gyro meat

$5.25

House chicken appetizers

$11.50

Pickles

$0.50

Onion rings instead fries

$1.99

Coney’s

Coney Island

$2.85

New York Hot Dog

$2.99

Loose Burger

$2.99

Coney Taco

$4.95

Coney Special

$3.85

Plain Hot Dog

$2.55

Homemade Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.15

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.15

Cup Chicken Lemon Rice

$3.15

Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.15

Cup Stuffed Pepper

$3.15

Bowl Stuffed Pepper

$4.15

Cup Plain Chili

$4.15

Bowl Plain Chili

$5.15

Cup Soup of Day

$3.15

Bowl Soup of Day

$4.15

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.25

Cheese Burger

$7.55

Patty Melt

$7.75

Bacon Burger

$7.75

Mushroom Burger

$7.75

Super Burger

$8.75

Super Burger w/Cheese

$9.25

Monster Burger

$9.60

Healthy Corner

Chicken Plate

$13.50

Tuna Plate

$13.50

Fruit Plate

$5.85

Healthy Corner Chicken Breast

$13.50

Turkey Burger

$8.35

Deli Corner

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.45

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.45

Reuben Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.45

Deli Sandwich

$9.95

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$9.85

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.85

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.85

Bacon Swiss Grill Sandwich

$8.15

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

BLT Sandwich

$6.55

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.35

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

Subs

Tuna Sub

$9.75

Ham Sub

$9.75

Turkey Sub

$9.75

Club Sub

$9.75

Pita & Wraps

Chicken Strip Pita

$8.35

Chicken Pita

$8.35

Tuna Pita

$8.35

Turkey Pita

$8.35

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.35

Farmington Famous Pita

$9.65

Club Pita

$9.65

Gyro Pita

$8.65

Vegetable Pita

$7.99

Shish Kebob Wrap

$17.99

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$12.99

Greek salad wrap

$10.75

Farmington Dinners

Wing Ding Dinner

$13.85

Chicken Strips Dinner

$12.85

House Chicken Dinner

$15.55

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$13.65

New York Strip Steak Dinner

$18.99

Chopped Sirloin Dinner

$14.25

Meat Loaf Dinner

$14.25

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.65

Steak Stir Fry

$18.99

Pork Chop Dinner - (3 Pc)

$14.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$13.65

Chicken Skillet

$13.65

1/2 chicken dinner

$14.55

Fish Dinners

Fish & Chips

$12.45

Grilled Cod

$12.45

Walleye Dinner

$15.55

Shrimp & Chips

$12.45

Italian Dinners

Spaghetti

$10.55

Ziti Carbonara

$12.55

Ziti Primavera

$12.55

Grecian Pasta

$12.55

Ziti Alfredo

$11.55

Chicken Parmesan

$13.85

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$10.25

Large Greek Salad

$11.55

Small Tuna Salad

$11.55

Large Tuna Salad

$12.75

Small Chef Salad

$11.55

Large Chef Salad

$12.75

Small Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$11.55

Large Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$12.75

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.55

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

Small Chicken Strip Salad

$11.55

Large Chicken Strip Salad

$12.75

House Salad

$4.35

Baby Greek Salad

$5.50

Cole Slaw Salad

$3.75

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Ice Cream One Scoop

$2.85

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$3.85

Milk Shake

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$4.15

Fresh Fruit Pies

$4.99

Assorted Cakes

$4.99

Kids

Kids Plain Hot Dog

$5.35

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.35

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids spag

$6.99

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Juices

$2.85

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

small Juice

$1.99

small milk

$1.99

Small soft drink

$1.50

Bottle water

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Farmington Diner is a casual family restaurant in Farmington Hills. Stop in and experience our noteworthy confections, relax with friends, or have a quick bite.

Website

Location

29420 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Farmington Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wintergarden Tavern - Livonia
orange star3.8 • 603
33320 7 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
SOUPDIVE - Southfield
orange star4.3 • 743
26051 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bar 7 - Southfield
orange starNo Reviews
24528 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Sweet Potato Sensations
orange star4.7 • 2,060
17337 Lahser Rd Detroit, MI 48219
View restaurantnext
J-Bo Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
39555 Orchard Hill Place L50 Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 354
19355 W 10 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Farmington Hills

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Farmington Hills
orange star4.3 • 538
31800 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington Hills
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston