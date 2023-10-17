Restaurant info

As a bar-focused restaurant, we craft garden-to-glass cocktails served alongside modern American cuisine inspired by West Sonoma County's abundance of biodiversity. Along with our menu of innovative and delicious dishes, the bar features house-made beer and spirit-free elixirs, as well as locally-sourced and small-production wines. Fern Bar's airy, plant-filled space can be found within The Barlow, Sebastopol's popular shopping and dining destination.