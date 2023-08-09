BEER & CIDER

CANS/BOTTLES

MONTUCKY Cold Snacks

$3.00

american style lager - La Crosse, Wisconsin

BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE Bavik Super Pils

$7.00

pilsner - Bavikhove, Belgium

PRAIRIE ARTISAN ALES Vape Tricks

$8.00

sour ale aged on cherries - McAlester, Oklahoma

LONE PINT BREWERY Yellow Rose

$7.00

smash IPA - Magnolia, Texas

SOUTHERN STAR BREWING CO. Buried Hatchet Stout

$8.00

american imperial stout - Conroe, Texas

SHACKSBURY Classic Dry Cider

$8.00

organic apples - Champlain Valley, Vermont

SHACKSBURY Lo-Ball Cider

$6.00

apple cider aged in whistlepig whiskey barrels - Champlain Valley, Vermont

Reissdorf Kolsh

$6.00

FOOD

SANDWICHES

THE GOAT

$25.00Out of stock

genoa salami, mortadella bologna, applewood, smoked ham, pepperoni, gabagool (capocollo di calabria), provolone, american, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, house made mayo, mustard, oregano, 14" baguette, fiora spread

MORTADELLA

$16.00

mortadella, prosciutto, gabagool (capocollo di calabria), burrata, aged balsamic drizzle, tomato, olive oil, focaccia, chili pesto spread

TURKEY

$14.00

deli style roasted lemon rosemary turkey breast, swiss cheese, tomato, sauerkraut, turmeric butter, sourdough bread, dijon spread

VEGGIE

$14.00

tabbouleh, red onion, cucumber, sprout, artichoke heart, olive oil, focaccia, avocado spread, harissa spread

THE BOQ

$18.00

boquerones, red bell pepper, tomato, olive oil, burrata, lemon aioli, baguette

PAT

$16.00

crispy prosciutto, arugula, tomato, goat cheese spread, ciabatta

HAM

$15.00

ham, manchego, european butter, tomato, baguette, side dijon, side cornichons

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

house made chicken salad, tarragon, celery, red onions, parsley, sprouts, tomato, brioche

OTHERS

Cucumbers

$2.00

Pita

$1.00

Pickles

$3.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Served with Lemon Aioli

Beet Labneh

$7.00

labneh, beet, lemon juice, garlic

House Made Hummus

$8.00

pita chips, sliced cucumbers, olives

Herb Salad

$6.00

mint, cilantro, dill, parsley, green onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, lemon olive oil

Cold Cuts 'n Company

$24.00

selection of 2 cured meats & 2 cheeses, cherry tomatoes, cornichons, olives, garlic aioli, sundried tomatoes, local bread

Baguette

$1.00

SPECIALS

HOT GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00