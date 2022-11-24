Flanagan's
No reviews yet
438 Main St.
Park City, UT 84060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
SPICY POTATOES
Potatoes tossed in our own spicy wing sauce, crumbled blue cheese, housemade ranch dipping sauce.
REUBEN ROLLS
Three golden brown pastries filled with tender corned beef, swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, housemade thousand island dipping sauce.
FISH POPPERS
Bite-sized cod, tempura battered, housemade tartar sauce.
8 HOT WINGS DUBLINER
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of Flanagan's, BBQ, hot or 911 sauce. With carrots, celery, housemade blue cheese or ranch.
12 HOT WINGS DUBLINER
POTATO JACKETS
Classic skins, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives.
CORNED BEEF SLIDERS
Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, pickle, horseradish mayo.
LUKA'S MAC N' CHEESE
Housemade creamy cheddar and parmesan macaroni, baked with breadcrumbs
BLACKENED AHI CROSTINI
Four seared and blackened ahi tuna sliders with cilantro pepita, pico de gallo, avocado, and sriracha. Served on sliced ciabatta.
Soups & Salads
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, mandarins, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, classic caesar dressing.
BEETS & ARUGULA SALAD
Beets, cranberries, arugula, goat cheese, and toasted pecans with citrus vinaigrette.
FLANAGAN'S FAMOUS COBB SALAD
Our version of the Brown Derby Cobb. Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, turkey breast, thick smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, crisp iceberg, and romaine lettuces. Choice of dressing.
FLANAGAN'S CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
Angel hair pasta with grilled chicken, red and green peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, and tossed with flavorful toasted sesame dressing.
SENATE BEAN SOUP w/ Entree
A soup very much like this was first served in the U.S. Senate. Today, you can have the same tasty bean soup at Flanagan's on Main for a very low price. Navy beans, ham, garlic, onions, celery, carrots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper.
SENATE BEAN SOUP
A soup very much like this was first served in the U.S. Senate. Today, you can have the same tasty bean soup at Flanagan's on Main for a very low price. Navy beans, ham, garlic, onions, celery, carrots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper.
POTATO LEEK
A house favorite made thick and creamy, loaded with chunks of potatoes, chives, and fresh leek. Includes housemade brown bread.
VEGAN CHILI
A vegan, gluten-free alternative to our tangy housemade chili. Made with beans, celery, green onions, carrots, bell pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes, and red onions on the side.
CHILI
Housemade chili loaded with beans, ground beef, and spicy Italian sausage, topped with chives and sour cream. Served with a side of tortilla chips
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches, Wraps, Burgers
PUB BURGER
Half-pound angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, and mustard.
PULLED PORK
Ciabatta bread smoked pulled pork, housemade coleslaw with a side of BBQ and Carolina mustard. (try it all mix)
CLASSIC REUBEN
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on toasted rye bread. -Make it a Rachel - substitute sliced corned beef for turkey.
GRILLED CHICKEN BLTA
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle smokehouse ranch, all served on a toasted ciabatta roll.
TOMMY'S "V" EGGIE WRAP
Roasted and grilled veggies, cilantro, jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, and sriracha ranch wrapped in a spinach tortilla. -Add chicken for $7, shrimp for $9, or salmon for $10
Irish Fayre
SHEPHERD'S PIE
Savory ground beef and lamb simmered with carrots, peas, and onions in beef broth gravy topped with cheddar mashers and a side of mixed veggies.
BANGERS & MASH
Grilled bangers sausage served over mashers with Irish brown gravy, green onions, steamed veggies, and ciabatta bread.
IRISH BEEF STEW
Tender chunks of beef, potato, celery, carrot, chives, herb, slowly cooked in Guinness brown gravy, served over a portion of mashed potato.
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
Housemade corned beef layered over seasoned braised cabbage, drizzle with an Irish cream sauce, mixed veggies, and red potatoes.
WHISKEY CHICKEN BOXTY
Irish potato crepe, boneless chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, garlic, and fresh thyme in an Irish Whiskey cream sauce.
FISH & CHIPS
Black and Tan beer-battered Atlantic cod fillets served with crispy pub fries and our housemade tartar sauce. A Flanagan's favorite.
Specialties & Pastas
NEW YORK STEAK
12oz USDA natural grass-fed NY Strip, grilled onions, mash potato and mixed veggies.
GRILLED SALMON PICCATA
6oz Atlantic salmon, white wine, lemon and capers, jasmine rice, and mixed veggies.
ORIE'S SHRIMP PASTA
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, veggies, bowtie pasta in a lobster cream sauce.
CURRY CHICKEN PASTA
Bow-tie pasta, grilled breast, squash, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and garlic, tossed in our housemade yellow curry sauce, shredded parmesan cheese
Maddie Mae's Meatloaf
Housemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and mixed veggies.
Small Bites
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Flanagan's Bread Pudding
A homemade favorite served warm with rum butter sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Flanagan's Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Moist yellow cake served warm with caramelized pineapple and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Baked Apple Ala' Mode
Fresh apple stuffed and baked with spices, walnuts, and oats. Served hot in caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Berries
Assorted fresh berries of the season topped with two scoops of our vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Banana Bundle
Sautéed banana wrapped in pastry dough, baked, and drizzled with melted dark chocolate. Served warm with whipped cream.
Beverages
Special of the Day
Liquor
Tom's Aquavit
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates IPA
Jameson Caskmates Stout
Bushmills
Bushmills Black
Midleton VR Vintage
Powers
Proper No. 12
Quiet Man
Redbreast 12 Yr
Slane
Teeling
Tullamore Dew
Balvenie
Dewars
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Glenlivet 15 Yr
Glenlivet 18 Yr
Glenlivet Reserve
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Lagabulin 16 Yr
Laphroaig 10 Yr
Macallan 12 Yr
Oban 14 Yr
American Honey Wild Turkey
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden 10 Yr
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Elijah Craig
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark 46
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Reserve
Pendleton
Seagrams
American Prairie Bourbon
Bourye
Campfire
Double Rye
Rendezvous Rye
Ketel One
Ketel One - Peach & Orange Blossom
Ketel One - Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One - Grapefruit & Rose
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Citron
Grey Goose La Poire
Tito's
Bacardi 8 Yr
Bacardi Oakheart
Captain Morgan
Kraken
Malibu
Sailor Jerry
Casamigos Blanco
Casamios Mezcal Joven
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Hornito Plata
Patron Silver
Bombay Sapphire East
Bombay Sapphire Dry
Hendriks
Tanqueray
Signature Cocktails
Pots of Gold
Fun Shots
Beer
Pacifico
Moab Johnny's
Guinness
Pilsner
Moab Amber
2Row
Blue Moon
Pyramid
Guiness Blonde
Killians
St. Pauli N.A.
Epic S.O.B.
Kiitos Gluten Free
Kilted Harley
Loose Boots
Moab FMU
Moab Pale
Moose Drool
Shades Plum
Squatters hop Rising
Squeatters Juicy IPA
TF Brewing
Uinta Hop Nosh
Wasatch Ghost Rider
Bud Light
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Coors Light
PBR
Black & Tan
Dublin on Fire
Snake Bite
Hard Cider & Seltzers
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
438 Main St., Park City, UT 84060