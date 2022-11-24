Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flanagan's

438 Main St.

Park City, UT 84060

Order Again

Appetizers

SPICY POTATOES

$11.00

Potatoes tossed in our own spicy wing sauce, crumbled blue cheese, housemade ranch dipping sauce.

REUBEN ROLLS

$15.00

Three golden brown pastries filled with tender corned beef, swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, housemade thousand island dipping sauce.

FISH POPPERS

$16.00

Bite-sized cod, tempura battered, housemade tartar sauce.

8 HOT WINGS DUBLINER

$12.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of Flanagan's, BBQ, hot or 911 sauce. With carrots, celery, housemade blue cheese or ranch.

12 HOT WINGS DUBLINER

$14.00

POTATO JACKETS

$12.00

Classic skins, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives.

CORNED BEEF SLIDERS

$15.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, pickle, horseradish mayo.

LUKA'S MAC N' CHEESE

$13.00

Housemade creamy cheddar and parmesan macaroni, baked with breadcrumbs

BLACKENED AHI CROSTINI

$18.00

Four seared and blackened ahi tuna sliders with cilantro pepita, pico de gallo, avocado, and sriracha. Served on sliced ciabatta.

Soups & Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, mandarins, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, classic caesar dressing.

BEETS & ARUGULA SALAD

$16.00

Beets, cranberries, arugula, goat cheese, and toasted pecans with citrus vinaigrette.

FLANAGAN'S FAMOUS COBB SALAD

$18.00

Our version of the Brown Derby Cobb. Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, turkey breast, thick smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, crisp iceberg, and romaine lettuces. Choice of dressing.

FLANAGAN'S CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

Angel hair pasta with grilled chicken, red and green peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, and tossed with flavorful toasted sesame dressing.

SENATE BEAN SOUP w/ Entree

$1.00

A soup very much like this was first served in the U.S. Senate. Today, you can have the same tasty bean soup at Flanagan's on Main for a very low price. Navy beans, ham, garlic, onions, celery, carrots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

SENATE BEAN SOUP

$10.00+

A soup very much like this was first served in the U.S. Senate. Today, you can have the same tasty bean soup at Flanagan's on Main for a very low price. Navy beans, ham, garlic, onions, celery, carrots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

POTATO LEEK

$10.00+

A house favorite made thick and creamy, loaded with chunks of potatoes, chives, and fresh leek. Includes housemade brown bread.

VEGAN CHILI

$10.00+

A vegan, gluten-free alternative to our tangy housemade chili. Made with beans, celery, green onions, carrots, bell pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes, and red onions on the side.

CHILI

$10.00+

Housemade chili loaded with beans, ground beef, and spicy Italian sausage, topped with chives and sour cream. Served with a side of tortilla chips

Soup of the Day

$10.00+

Sandwiches, Wraps, Burgers

PUB BURGER

$18.00

Half-pound angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, and mustard.

PULLED PORK

$17.00

Ciabatta bread smoked pulled pork, housemade coleslaw with a side of BBQ and Carolina mustard. (try it all mix)

CLASSIC REUBEN

$18.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on toasted rye bread. -Make it a Rachel - substitute sliced corned beef for turkey.

GRILLED CHICKEN BLTA

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle smokehouse ranch, all served on a toasted ciabatta roll.

TOMMY'S "V" EGGIE WRAP

$17.00

Roasted and grilled veggies, cilantro, jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, and sriracha ranch wrapped in a spinach tortilla. -Add chicken for $7, shrimp for $9, or salmon for $10

Irish Fayre

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$24.00

Savory ground beef and lamb simmered with carrots, peas, and onions in beef broth gravy topped with cheddar mashers and a side of mixed veggies.

BANGERS & MASH

$26.00

Grilled bangers sausage served over mashers with Irish brown gravy, green onions, steamed veggies, and ciabatta bread.

IRISH BEEF STEW

$26.00

Tender chunks of beef, potato, celery, carrot, chives, herb, slowly cooked in Guinness brown gravy, served over a portion of mashed potato.

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$26.00

Housemade corned beef layered over seasoned braised cabbage, drizzle with an Irish cream sauce, mixed veggies, and red potatoes.

WHISKEY CHICKEN BOXTY

$24.00

Irish potato crepe, boneless chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, garlic, and fresh thyme in an Irish Whiskey cream sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$25.00

Black and Tan beer-battered Atlantic cod fillets served with crispy pub fries and our housemade tartar sauce. A Flanagan's favorite.

Specialties & Pastas

NEW YORK STEAK

$42.00

12oz USDA natural grass-fed NY Strip, grilled onions, mash potato and mixed veggies.

GRILLED SALMON PICCATA

$36.00

6oz Atlantic salmon, white wine, lemon and capers, jasmine rice, and mixed veggies.

ORIE'S SHRIMP PASTA

$32.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, veggies, bowtie pasta in a lobster cream sauce.

CURRY CHICKEN PASTA

$25.00

Bow-tie pasta, grilled breast, squash, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and garlic, tossed in our housemade yellow curry sauce, shredded parmesan cheese

Maddie Mae's Meatloaf

$26.00

Housemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and mixed veggies.

Small Bites

Small Salad

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Veggie Platter

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Toast

$7.00

Curry Fries

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Hummus & Pitta bread

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Sides

½ Avocado

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Berries

$4.00

Ciabatta bread

$2.00

Butter

$0.50

Extra dressings

$0.50

Brown bread

$3.00

Carrots and Celery

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mash potato

$4.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Chicken side

$6.00

Shrimp side

$8.00

Salmon side

$9.00

Tuna side

$9.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Kids

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kraft Mac N ' Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Breast & Veggies

$9.00

Root beer float

$4.00

Cookies

$3.50

Ice cream

$3.00

Tom's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Flanagan's Bread Pudding

$11.00

A homemade favorite served warm with rum butter sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Flanagan's Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$11.00

Moist yellow cake served warm with caramelized pineapple and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Baked Apple Ala' Mode

$10.00

Fresh apple stuffed and baked with spices, walnuts, and oats. Served hot in caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Berries

$11.00

Assorted fresh berries of the season topped with two scoops of our vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Banana Bundle

$11.00

Sautéed banana wrapped in pastry dough, baked, and drizzled with melted dark chocolate. Served warm with whipped cream.

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Special of the Day

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Liquor

Tom's Aquavit

$4.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Black

$11.00

Midleton VR Vintage

$40.00

Powers

$11.00

Proper No. 12

$10.00

Quiet Man

$9.00

Redbreast 12 Yr

$14.00

Slane

$11.00

Teeling

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Balvenie

$16.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 15 Yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 18 Yr

$26.00

Glenlivet Reserve

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Lagabulin 16 Yr

$21.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$13.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$13.00

Oban 14 Yr

$16.00

American Honey Wild Turkey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$18.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Reserve

$15.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Seagrams

$8.00

American Prairie Bourbon

$13.00

Bourye

$15.00

Campfire

$13.00

Double Rye

$13.00

Rendezvous Rye

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One - Peach & Orange Blossom

$12.00

Ketel One - Cucumber & Mint

$12.00

Ketel One - Grapefruit & Rose

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Le Citron

$13.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$13.00

Tito's

$10.00

Bacardi 8 Yr

$10.00

Bacardi Oakheart

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamios Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Hornito Plata

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Dry

$10.00

Hendriks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Black Diamond Old Fashioned

$14.00

Snow Bunny

$13.00

Paloma's Passion

$15.00

Hotty

$13.00

Pretty in Pink

$15.00

Punica Fixx

$13.00

Drunken Scarlet

$14.00

Traditional Irish Coffee

$11.00

Pots of Gold

Park City Mule

$13.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Fun Shots

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

PB&J Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$11.00

Baby Guinness

$9.00

Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Moab Johnny's

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Pilsner

$8.00

Moab Amber

$8.00

2Row

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Pyramid

$8.00

Guiness Blonde

$8.00

Killians

$8.00

St. Pauli N.A.

$5.00

Epic S.O.B.

$9.00

Kiitos Gluten Free

$9.00

Kilted Harley

$9.00

Loose Boots

$8.00

Moab FMU

$9.00

Moab Pale

$8.00

Moose Drool

$8.00

Shades Plum

$7.00

Squatters hop Rising

$9.00

Squeatters Juicy IPA

$8.00

TF Brewing

$7.00

Uinta Hop Nosh

$9.00

Wasatch Ghost Rider

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Black & Tan

$10.00

Dublin on Fire

$10.00

Snake Bite

$10.00

Hard Cider & Seltzers

White Claw - Grapefruit

$7.00

White Claw - Mango

$7.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Surge - Cranberry

$10.00

White Claw Surge - Blood Orange

$10.00

Cider - Strongbow

$8.00

Cider - Angry Orchard

$8.00

Wine

Tom's Wine

$4.00

Melomi

$14.00+

Portlandia

$13.00+

Joel Gott

$13.00+

Daou

$15.00+

J Lohr

$12.00+

Kaiken

$12.00+

Matua

$12.00+

Sonoma Cutrer

$13.00+

Cavit

$12.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$120.00

RENTAL SPACE

RENTAL SALES

$2,000.00

THANKSGIVING MEAL

ADULTS MEAL

$50.00

KIDS MEAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

438 Main St., Park City, UT 84060

Directions

