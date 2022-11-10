Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Town Cellars - Main

408 Main Street

Park City, UT 84060

Order Again

Wine To-Go

M.T.W.Retail

$19.99

T.R.Retail

$19.99

E.C.H.Retail

$29.99

P.P.N.Retail

$69.99

M.T.R.Retail

$19.99

S.O.M.Retail

$134.99

O.T.O.Retail

$79.99

S.U.P.Retail

$49.99

Growler

$30.00

Small Growler

$15.00

Beer To-Go

TG Offset Bier

$4.00

TG Heber Valley Brewing

$4.00

Merchandise

oTc Logo Hat

$28.00

oTc 750ml Candle

$40.00

oTc 1.5L Candle

$60.00

Rates

$250

$250.00

$500

$500.00

$1000

$1,000.00

Erik Easy Labeler

$3,000.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Official Wine of Après!

408 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

