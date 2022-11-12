Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flanagan's Irish Pub

1,060 Reviews

$$

465 Main St

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Chips

$7.00
Fish Spread

Fish Spread

$13.00

Irish smoked haddock fish spread topped with jalapeños, scallions and capers. Served with rye toast or crackers.

Fries Large

$6.00
Guinness Gravy Fries

Guinness Gravy Fries

$11.00

Thick cut steak fries served with our house made Guinness gravy for dipping.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$16.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with our Guinness pulled corned beef, our black beans and corn queso sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions and fresh jalapenos.

2 Irish Tacos

2 Irish Tacos

$12.00

Grilled corn tortillas, guinness pulled corned beef, melted cheddar cheese, horseradish slaw, bacon and jalapenos

3 irish Tacos

3 irish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled corn tortillas, guinness pulled corned beef, melted cheddar cheese, horseradish slaw, bacon and jalapenos

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$13.00

Thin strips of dill pickles with seasoned breading and deep fried to a golden crisp, served with ranch dressing.

Poutine

Poutine

$16.00

Thick steak fries layered with shaved ribeye steak, imported cheddar cheese curds and our house Guinness gravy. Topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon.

Pretzel Dippers

Pretzel Dippers

$14.00

Fresh baked pretzel bread sticks served with house made beer cheese for dipping.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.00

Cajun seasoned and garnished with shredded gouda cheese. Served with our signature honey horseradish sauce for dipping.

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the day

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Side of...

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Guiness buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, diced celery, scallions, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese.

Banger Flatbread

Banger Flatbread

$17.00

Marinara sauce, banger sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, parmesan and gouda cheese.

Veggie Pie Flatbread

Veggie Pie Flatbread

$17.00

Whiskey fig cream sauce, spinach, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, scallions, parmesan and smoked gouda cheese.

Special Flatbread

$17.00

Sandwich/Burger

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes on a pretzel bun.

Rachael

Rachael

$15.00

Sliced, smoked turkey, kraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Guinness pulled corned beef, kraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread.

The Flanagan

The Flanagan

$16.00

Guinness pulled corned beef, melted cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish slaw, stout grain mustard and pickles on a pretzel bun.

Big Turkey

Big Turkey

$14.00

Smoked turkey applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and cajun ranch on grilled sourdough.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Grilled salmon, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted garlic and thyme aioli on grilled sourdough bread.

Shine Burger

Shine Burger

$15.00

A blend of ground beef, porter infused onions and mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon and melted gouda cheese. Served on a potato roll.

Blarney Burger

Blarney Burger

$14.00

Classic all beef burger with your choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served on a potato roll.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Topped with spinach, tomatoes and veganaise on a pretzel bun.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, applewood bacon and parmesan ranch.

Haddock Wrap

Haddock Wrap

$16.00

Haddock, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and remoulade.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Salmon, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, gouda cheese and garlic thyme aioli.

Entrees

Bangers n Mash

Bangers n Mash

$18.00

Ale infused grilled bangers with a buttery caraway cabbage, smoked gouda mashed potatoes and our house Guinness gravy. Topped with crispy bacon.

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$16.00

Fresh haddock filets hand dipped in our ale batter. Served with steak fries and house made remoulade.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

A savory blend of ground beef with red wine gravy. English peas, onions, carrots, mashed potatoes and your choice of gouda or cheddar cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$17.00

Guinness pulled corned beef with caraway cabbage and smoked gouda mashed potatoes. Served with stout mustard.

Salads

Half Size Garden Salad

$7.00

Fresh spring greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese

Half Size Potato Salad

$10.00

Our green apple potato salad served over fresh spring greens with whiskey-infused figs, candied walnuts, hard-boiled egg and shredded gouda cheese. Served with house baked caraway bread and our house malted vinaigrette.

Full Size Garden Salad

Full Size Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh spring greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese

Full Size Potato Salad

Full Size Potato Salad

$14.00

Our green apple potato salad served over fresh spring greens with whiskey-infused figs, candied walnuts, hard-boiled egg and shredded gouda cheese. Served with house baked caraway bread and our house malted vinaigrette.

Specials/Desserts

$11 Special

$11.00

$12 Special

$12.00

$13 Special

$13.00

$14 Special

$14.00

$15 Special

$15.00

$25 Special

$25.00

Guinness Chocolate Cake a la Mode

$11.00
Guinness Chocolate Cake

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$8.00

House made Guinness Flourless Chocolate Cake

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Open Food

Open Food Button (add price at prompt)

Misc

Open Beer

Open Beer Button (add price at prompt)

Open Beverage

Open Beverage Button (add price at prompt)

Open Food

Open Food Button (add price at prompt)

Open Liquor

Open Liquor Button (add price at prompt)

Open Wine

Open Wine Button (add price at prompt)

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Vegi Burger

$7.00

Shirts/Hats

Men’s S

$20.00

Men’s M

$20.00

Men’s L

$20.00

Men’s XL

$20.00

Men’s 2XL

$20.00

Men’s 3XL

$20.00

Women’s XS

$25.00

Women’s S

$25.00

Women’s M

$25.00

Women’s L

$25.00

Women’s XL

$25.00

Women’s 2XL

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$30.00

Flat Cap

$30.00

Sweatshirt S

$40.00

Sweatshirt M

$40.00

Sweatshirt L

$40.00

Sweatshirt XL

$40.00

Sweatshirt 2XL

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A little piece of Ireland in Dunedin, FL

Location

465 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Flanagan's Irish Pub image
Flanagan's Irish Pub image
Flanagan's Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Baby - 235 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
235 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe - 506 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
506 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Jack Pallinos - 718 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
718 Broadway Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Lyon - Dunedin - 923 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
923 Broadway Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dunedin

Clear Sky Draught Haus - 680 Main Street
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Ohana Cafe
orange star4.6 • 970
1452 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Hacket's 2 - 901 Curlew rd
orange star4.5 • 723
901 Curlew rd Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company-Dunedin
orange star4.7 • 344
1012 Broadway Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunedin
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston