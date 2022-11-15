  • Home
  Dunedin
  Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe - 506 Main Street
Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe 506 Main Street

No reviews yet

506 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698

Order Again

Popular Items

Bahama Bowl
Cuban Bowl
Quesadilla

Fountain Drink

Water cup

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr.Pibb

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Tea

Mango Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Wine

Gladiator Chard

$8.00

Cavazza proscecco

$8.00

Moscatto

$8.00

Pinot Noir Stephan Vincent

$8.00

Wine Full Bottle

$20.00

Cabernet - Twenty Acres

$8.00

Rose - St. Jean

$8.00

Spiked Mango Tea

$5.60

Seltzers & Cocktails

Gin - 2 Chicks

$6.00

Tequila - 2 Chicks

$6.00

Vodka Peach - 2 Chicks

$6.00

Vodka Cran - 2 Chicks

$6.00

Whisky - Two Chicks

$6.00

POG Seltzer - Odd Side

$5.00

Oh-J Seltzer

$3.00

Untitled Art - Florida Seltzers

$6.00

Untitled Art - Mango Smoothie Selzter

$9.00

Wilder Whisky Seltzer

$5.00

Appetizers

Chips & Pico & Guac

$9.00

Tortilla chips with house made pico de gallo and guacamole

Mango & Black Bean Tostadas

$10.00

Crispy grilled tortillas, layered with guacamole, topped with fresh diced mango, black beans, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut

Fish Spread

$9.00

Made with locally caught AmberJack and served with tortilla chips

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$9.00

Salads

Mamasita Salad

$15.00

Tropicobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, mango, egg, and house made cilantro lime ranch

Main St Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced mango, cucumber, avocado, red bell, tortilla strips, house made mango lime dressing

Bowls

Bahama Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, mango chunks, red bell pepper, coconut sprinkle and a lime wedge

Cuban Bowl

$14.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime ranch drizzle

Plate

The Abuela OT

$15.00

Ropa Vieja Platter- shredded beef in Cuban red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Crab Cake Meal

$15.00

Handhelds

Quesadilla

$14.00

Option of chicken or steak, filled with cheese and grilled onions. Served with pico and a side of Avocado ranch

Coastal Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Thin sliced turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, spicy mango mayo, served on pressed cuban bread

Teddy's Hot Chicken Press

$14.00

Spicy grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomato and spicy ranch on pressed Cuban bread

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$10.00

3 cheese grilled cheese on our fresh pressed cuban bread

Classic Chicken

$14.00

Mojo marinated chicken with swiss, bacon, honey lime, lettuce, tomato, and served on a Bianco roll

Island Chicken

$14.00

Mojo marinated chicken with spicy mango mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on a Bianco roll

Jerk Wrap

$14.00

Ropa Nueva

$15.00

Shredded steak on cuban bread, topped with cheddar, grilled onions and house made cilantro chimichurri

Cuba, Cuba

$15.00

the cuban classic, ropa vieja added to cuban bread, topped with cheese, pickled onions and garnishes with cilantro

Sides

Catu's Cuban Black Beans

$2.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.00

Kettle Chips- Original

$2.00

Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad

$2.00

Soup

Out of stock

Dessert

Salted Caramel Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Brown Sugar Bundt Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Add-Ons

ADD AHI TUNA

$4.00

ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD BEEF

$4.00

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

ADD AVOCADO

$1.50

ADD CUCUMBER

$0.25

ADD TOMATO

$0.50

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD GRILLED ONION

$1.00

ADD MANGO

$1.00

ADD RED BELL PEPPER

$0.50

ADD RED ONION

$0.25

ADD SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$1.50

ADD SIDE OF PICO

$0.75

ADD DRESSING

$0.50

Allergy- USE CAUTION

Cuban Bread

$2.00

Gluten-Free Order

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Kiddos

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

with side & drink

Kids Chicken

$7.00

with side & drink

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Specials

Nachos

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos with cheese, lettuce, pico, and spicy pickled red onions. Drizzled in Spicy Ranch.

3 For 12

$12.00

Draft Eqilibrium

$6.00

Draft Elipsis

T-Shirts

Mangos & Marley: Peach T - Shirt

$20.00

Mangos & Marley: Turquoise T-shirt

$20.00

Hats

NO HATS YET!

Coozies

Blue

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Stickers

Mangos & Marley Sticker

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Mangos + Marley Cafe: The Food is Fresh The Beer is Cold The Smiles are Warm The Vibe is Chill The Fun is Had & Everyone is like Family!

Website

Location

506 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

