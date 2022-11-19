  • Home
  The Living Room - The Living Room On Main Street
The Living Room The Living Room On Main Street

487 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698

Snacks

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

buffalo sauce, celery ribbons, bleu cheese

Beef Tenderloin Empanada

$7.00

sofrito escabeche, scotch bonnet aioli

Bread & Butter

$6.00

fresh focaccia bread, roasted garlic honey butter

Yuca Fries

$8.00

served with cilantro aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

gorgonzola, pistachio, blackberry gastrique

White Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

fresh grated grana padano, italian parsley porcini truffle aioli

French Fries

$4.00

served with french fries

Flash Fried Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Deviled Eggs and Crispy Pork Belly

$5.00

Crispy Grits and Truffled Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Tostones Con Hogao

$7.00

Shareables

Black and Blue Nachos

$19.00

blackened chicken, roasted corn, applewood bacon, shallots, pico de gallo, jalapeno, gorgonzola, pepperjack and mozzarella cheese, blue corn tortilla

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$17.00

smoked salmon, horseradish creme fraiche, red onion & tomato, caper berries, spinach, dijon vinaigrette

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

roasted crimini + shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, herb garlic oil, ricotta, aged parmesan, arugula

Tuna Poke

$17.00

cucumber salad, sesame seeds, ponzu, fresh avocado, black rice, crispy shallot, wontons

Ginger Cashew Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

daikon carrot & red pepper slaw, baby spinach, ginger cashew sauce, ponzu reduction, sesame

Korean BBQ Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

House Made Whipped Ricotta Cheese

$13.00

Italian Lamb Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Hummus Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Soup + Salad

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$5.00

grana padano, focaccia croutons, basil

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

It's the soup of the day, mmm... that sounds good, I'll have that

Green Goddess

$15.00

baby greens, gorgonzola, dried cherries, candied walnuts, avocado, shallots, grape tomato, tarragon buttermilk dressing, toasted garlic crostini

Kale Caesar

$12.00

crisp romaine, baby kale, house made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons, asiago, lemon

Chicken Salad

$15.00

chicken breast salad, grapes, apples, cranberries, onions, celery, mayo, toasted almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens

Black Pearl House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, toasted pine nuts, sherried currants, warm poppyseed vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons, asiago, lemon

Small House Salad

$6.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion,

Roasted Beet "Carpaccio"

$13.00

Handhelds

Bacon Ranchero Burger

$18.00

ancho chile rubbed beef patty, charred poblano + sweet peppers, candied bacon, avocado, cilantro aioli, fresh jalapeno, cotija cheese, french fries, toasted brioche bun

Porcini Mushroom Burger

$18.00

hereford beef patty, roasted mushrooms, black truffle mayo, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, french fries, toasted brioche bun

All American Burger

$15.00

angus beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise

Beef Sliders

$14.00

smoked tomato & onion jam, herb boursin cheese, baby arugula, sesame brioche

Kimchi Reuben

$15.00

shaved corned beef, house made kimchi, aged gruyere, garlic sriracha aioli, toasted marble rye

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, grapes, apples, cranberries, onions, celery, mayo, toasted almonds, marble rye

Nashville hot Chicken Poboy

$16.00

buttermilk marinated & flash fried boneless chicken breast, vine ripe tomato, shredded lettuce, cornichon, fresh dill, roasted garlic aioli, cayenne pepper glaze, toasted hoagie roll

Tuna Club Wrap

$15.00

marinated ahi tuna, baby spinach, applewood bacon, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy aioli, served in a tomato-basil wrap

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.00

thick cut brioche, white cheddar, dill havarti, crispy bacon, tomato, fresh avocado

Taco Special

$10.00

Gochujang BBQ Smash Burger

$18.00

Honey Chipotle Fried Chicken

$16.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Entrees

Brown Butter Diver Scallops

$31.00

porcini seared scallops, creamed corn risotto, baby arugula, rendered bacon, crispy shallots

Saffron Fennel Seared Salmon

$28.00

cauliflower puree, lemon buerre blanc, broccolini, cucumber tomato & shaved fennel salad, herb vinaigrette,

Chorizo Stuffed Chicken

$32.00

spanish chorizo, asiago & caper stuffed chicken breast, mashed red potatoes, herbed pan gravy, sweet onion sage bread pudding, broccolini & baby carrot

Molasses Braised Pork Osso Buco

$33.00

white cheddar horseradish mash, charred scallion braising reduction, roasted broccolini, garlic & tomato confit

Black Angus Ribeye

$39.00

grilled 12 ounce cut, bacon & aged parmesan fingerling potato gratin, roasted asparagus, charred onion compound butter, black truffle demi glace

Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00

roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream

Sauteed Red Grouper

$34.00

With Succotash, Spicy Soppressata Roasted Garlic Grits and Blackened Beurre Blanc Sauce

Fresh Garganelli Pasta w/Shrimp

$28.00

Peanut Ginger Veggie Stir Fry

$22.00

Spicy Pork Chop

$27.00

You Bet Churassco

$26.00

Desserts

Banana Nutella Bread Pudding

$8.00

caramelized banana, hazelnut chocolate spread, spiced vanilla custard, vanilla ice cream

Blackberry Crème Brûlée

$9.00

vanilla custard, fresh blackberries, caramelized sugar

Chocolate Falling Cake

$9.00

dark belgian chocolate, caramel gelato, whipped chantilly

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Caramel Gelato

$4.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Doggie Food

Doggie Salmon

$8.00

Doggie Chicken

$8.00

Doggie Hamburger

$8.00

Doggie Veg

$8.00

Cocktails

House White Cosmopolitan

$10.00

House Ward 8

$10.00

House Daquiri

$10.00

House Clover Club

$10.00

Ancho Chile Margarita

$12.00

Barrel Aged Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

milagro reposado, house barrel aged agave, lime, black salt

Elderflower Margarita

$12.00

espolon blanco, st. germain, lime, cucumber, jalapeno

Smooth Criminal

$13.00

woodford reserve, bourbon, peppercorn, vanilla bean, root beer bitters

Gramps Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bulleit bourbon, sugar, bitters, filthy cherry

I Love You Berry Much

$12.00

bacardi dragonberry, giffard rhubard liqueur, blackberry, lemon

What About Bob

$11.00

don q rum, aperol, peach liqueur, pineapple, lime

Pepper Blossom

$13.00

cutwater habanero vodka, st. germain, red grapefruit, lemon, basil, jalapeno

Blueberry Martini

$12.00

blueberry vodka, blueberries, lime

Christina's Espresso Martini

$13.00

vanilla vodka, kahlua, espresso, coffee beans

Living Room Lemon Drop

$12.00

citrus vodka, housemade lemoncello, sugar

Ginger Martini

$13.00

banyan reserve vodka, canton ginger liqueur, lemon, ginger

Old Man and the Sea

$11.00

Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Grass Hopper

$9.00

To-Go Btl Espresso Martini

$39.00Out of stock

To-Go Btl Pepper Blossom

$32.00

To-Go Btl Raspberry Lemonade

$24.00

Dragon Water Mojito

$12.00

Mexican Holiday

$12.00

Green Bee

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Shots

B-52

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Water Moccasin

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

487 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

The Living Room image

