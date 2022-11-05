  • Home
FlyFuel Food Co. Midtown Miami

No reviews yet

154 Northeast 29th Street

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Glow
Roasted Chicken Wrap
Jalapeno Cobb

All Day Breakfast

GF Vegan Waffles

$13.95

Salmon Shmear Sandwich

$14.95

Egg Mozz Avo Sandwich

$11.95

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.95

Customize your own bagel sandwich

Cauliflower Pizza

The Original Pizza

$16.95

tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust

Breakfast Pizza

$18.95

turkey bacon, chopped egg, red and green peppers, red onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cauliflower pizza crust

Pesto Pizza

$20.95

sun-dried tomato, tomato, arugula, pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, cauliflower pizza crust, honey balsamic drizzle

Bianco Pizza

$21.95

kale, warm portobello mix, roasted chicken, mozzarella, white cream sauce, cauliflower pizza crust, honey balsamic drizzle

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$18.95

vegan gf cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, red onions, broccoli, mushrooms, garlic

Flyfood

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Coconut Chia Parfait

$7.95

Fruit Toast

$8.95

Overnight Oats

$6.95

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna Toast

$11.95

Grain Bowls

Ahi Bowl

$19.45

Autumn Bowl

$14.95

Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Create Your Own

$10.95

Fuel Bowl

$19.45

Poke Tuna Bowl

$19.45

Shroom Bowl

$14.45

Salads

Avocado Cilantro

$11.95

Create Your Own

$10.95

Jalapeno Cobb

$11.95

Kale Caesar

$11.95

Lentil Veggie

$13.95

Mediterranean Chickpea

$11.95

Sesame Crunch

$13.95

Wraps

Avocado Ahi Wrap

$17.95

Breakfast Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Avo Wrap

$14.95

Create Your Own Wrap

$8.95

Fala-Fuel Wrap

$12.95

Jalapeno Salmon Wrap

$17.95

Roasted Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Roasted Salmon Wrap

$17.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.95

Veggie Wrap

$14.95

On The Side

Falafel (Baked) On The Side

$5.45

Ahi Tuna On The Side

$8.00

Roasted Chicken On The Side

$6.95

Roasted Salmon On The Side

$10.95

Hard Boiled Egg On The Side

$1.95

Wild Caught Tuna Salad On The Side

$5.95

Roasted Sesame Tofu On The Side

$4.95

Caesar Dressing On The Side

$1.95

Cilantro Lime Dressing On The Side

$1.95

Flysauce On The Side

$1.95

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette On The Side

$1.95

Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette On The Side

$1.95

Jalapeno Avo Ranch Dressing On The Side

$1.95

Soy Peanut Dressing On The Side

$1.95

Spicy Mayo On The Side

$1.95

Tahini Dressing On The Side

$1.95

Liquid Fuel

Acai Blueberry Black Tea

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, acai, blueberry, agave

Acai Strawberry Lemonade

$5.65+

lemonade, acai, strawberry, agave

Berry Black Tea

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, strawberry, blueberry, agave

Blueberry Pineapple Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, blueberry, pineapple, agave

Cold Brew Arnold Palmer

$5.65+

lemonade, cold brew black tea

Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.65+

coconut water, almond milk, matcha + shot of cold brew coffee

Dragonfruit Coconut Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, coconut milk, dragonfruit, agave

Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade

$5.65+

lemonade, dragonfruit, mango

Dragonfruit Strawberry Mixer

$5.65+

almond milk, dragonfruit, strawberry, agave

Flyproof Coffee

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, oat milk, almond butter, agave

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65+

coconut water, almond milk, matcha

Mango Strawberry Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, mango, strawberry, agave

Morning Mocha

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, almond milk, cacao powder, agave

Pineapple Coconut Acai Mixer

$5.65+

coconut milk, pineapple, acai, agave

Raspberry Black Tea Lemonade

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, lemonade, raspberry, agave

Wake Up Call

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, almond milk

Water

Acai Bowls

Classic

$13.45

your choice of base + acai and banana. Topped with granola, banana, strawberries, honey & coconut

Miami Sunset

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, mango and banana. Topped with granola, blueberries, coconut & honey

PB&A

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, banana and peanut butter. Topped with granola, banana, & cacao nibs

Pretty In Pink

$13.45

your choice of base + pitaya and banana. Topped with coconut, banana, strawberries & honey

Very Berry

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, banana, and mixed berries. Topped with granola, almond butter, blueberries & strawberries

Custom Smoothie Bowl

$13.45

Smoothies

Berry Acai

$8.95+

almond milk, acai, banana, mixed berries

Custom Smoothie

$8.95+

Flyccino

$8.95+

almond milk, cold brew coffee, banana, dates, cacao nibs, coconut

FlyFuel

$8.95+

almond milk, spinach, vanilla plant protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, banana

Green & Glowing

$8.95+

apple juice, kale, banana, apple, spinach

Green Juice Smoothie

$8.95+

apple, pineapple, orange, celery, spinach, parsley, mint, ginger. No Substitutions.

Peanut Butter Jelly

$8.95+

almond milk, peanut butter, strawberry, honey

Post Workout

$8.95+

oat milk, cinnamon, oats, dates, banana, hemp protein

Strawberry Glow

$8.95+

almond milk, coconut cream, strawberry, dates, maple syrup, banana, avocado, collagen, vanilla plant protein

Sunrise

$8.95+

Coconut water, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger, Lemon

Sweet Ginger

$8.95+

lemonade, apple, pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, ginger

Think Pink

$8.95+

coconut milk, dragonfruit, honey, banana, strawberry

Cold Press Juice

Pure Green 16 oz Rockin Beet

$8.50

Pure Green 16 oz Coconut Hydrate

$8.50

Pure Green 16 oz Pure Watermelon

$8.50

Pure Green 16 oz Golden Girl

$8.50

Pure Green 16 oz ALG

$8.50

Pure Green 16 oz Soul Kick

$8.50

Allwello Berry

$5.50

Allwello Tropical Escape 11 oz

$5.50

Allwello Go Green 11 oz

$5.50

Pure Green 2 oz Immunity Shot

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Chlorophyll Water

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.25

Ice Sparking 17 FL OZ Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Sparkling 17 FL OZ Raspberry

$3.00

Kombucha Ginger Lemon

$5.45

Kombucha Pink Lady Apple

$5.45

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.50

La Croix Peach-Pear

$1.50

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 FL OZ

$3.00

Poppi Soda Ginger Lime

$3.75

Poppi Soda Raspberry Rose

$3.75

Teas’ Tea Jasmine Green

$3.95

Teas’ Tea Mango Yuzu Green

$3.95

Teas’ Tea Peach Ginger Black

$3.95

Vita Coco 11.1 oz

$2.50

Voss Water 500 ML

$3.00

Desserts

Big Dough Cookie Double Chocolate

$4.25

Big Dough Cookie Guava Cream Cheese

$4.25

Big Dough Cookie Vegan Choc Chip

$4.25

Sweet Street Brown Butter Rice Crispy

$2.45

Sweet Street Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.45

Sweet Street Honduran Choc Brownie

$2.45

Bars

Balanced Tiger Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.95

Kate’s Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$3.95

Keto Bar

$3.25

Lenka Peanut Butter Sea Salt

$3.95

RX BAR Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.95

Chips

Lulu Plantain Chips Lemon

$2.45

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Potato Chips

$2.45

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.45

Popchips BBQ

$2.45

Rhythm Original Kale Chips

$4.45

Sriracha Honey Turkey Jerky

$5.45

Terra Chips Original

$2.95

Vegan Rob’s Cauliflower Puffs

$3.95

Vegan Rob's Brussel Sprout Puffs

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Flyfuel Food Co. is more than a smoothie shop or cafe; we’re a movement. We're on a mission to restore and revitalize our communities by connecting real people to real food, on the fly. We passionately believe that real food, made with love from high quality, fresh ingredients should be convenient, accessible and affordable to everyone. That’s our mission.

154 Northeast 29th Street, Miami, FL 33137

