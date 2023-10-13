Victory Pizza Bar at Flying Tiger Brewery 506 N 2nd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Victory Pizza is the co-pilot to Flying Tiger Brewery. Together we are here to craft something unique. We have a wide array of craft beer made with attention to detail respect for ingredients and the creative process. Victory Pizza Bar is of the same core beliefs. We strive for consistent, creative, comfort food that pairs beautifully with the bold beer you've come to know and love. Come give us a try!
Location
506 N 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201
