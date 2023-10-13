SHAREABLES

VICTORY BREAD

$11.00

Ricotta parmesan cream sauce, mozzarella, everything seasoning & tomato sauce for dipping

SHARK BOARD

$14.00

Assorted meat & cheese, whipped ricotta w. hot honey, marinated olives, crispy garlic flatbreads, seasonal surprises

APP SPECIAL

$8.00

SALADS

THE CLASSIC

$8.00

Mixed greens, shaved red onion, olives, roasted red pepper, broccolini, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR

$7.00

massaged kale a LOT of parm garlic pepper breadcrumb lemony caesar dressing

THE CLASSIC - To Share

$26.00

Mixed greens, shaved red onion, olives, roasted red pepper, broccolini, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR- To Share

$24.00

massaged kale a LOT of parm garlic pepper breadcrumb lemony caesar dressing

PIZZA

THE CHENNAULT

$15.00

Fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, colavita olive oil, Maldon sea salt

P-40

$16.00

Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil

TWIN CITY

$20.00

House pulled pork, spicy italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, black pepper parmesan sprinkle

VICTORY GARDEN

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, shaved red onion, broccolini, kale ribbons, marinated olives, roasted red peppers,

SPITFIRE

$17.00

Bloody mary sauce, house pulled pork, shredded mozzarella, banana peppers, and shaved jalapeno

GENERAL CLAIRE

$21.00

Ricotta parmesan cream sauce, prosciutto, fig jam drizzle, goat cheese, dressed arugula

THE BROOKLYN

$20.00

garlic cream base smoked salmon-capers everything seasoning fresh dill

WARHAWK

$19.00

Ricotta and parmesan cream sauce, italian sausage (traditional or impossible), kale, broccolini, calabrian chilies

LAISSEZ-FAIRE

$17.00

Build your own, shredded mozzarella, 3 toppings (1 meat, 2 veggies).

PIZZA SPECIAL

$20.00Out of stock

SWEETS

FANCY HONEY BUN

$6.00

honey bun, olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon zest

DESSERT SPECIAL

$6.00

DIPS

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Garlic Oil

$1.00

Side of Whipped Ricotta

$1.00

Side of Calabrian Chilies

$1.00

Side of Fig Jam

$1.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.00