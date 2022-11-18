Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurant Cotton

101 N Grand St.

Monroe, LA 71201

Popular Items

Side Duck Fat Fries
Duck Wraps
Chicken Biscuit

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Drink

$1.99

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$1.75

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Water

Appetizers

Scratch Biscuits

$5.20+Out of stock

Homemade biscuits + our famous cane syrup butter + seasonal jelly

Duck Wraps

Duck Wraps

$18.00

Smoked Bacon + Jalapeno + Cheddar + Cream Cheese + Local Honey Glaze

Deviled Farm Eggs

$12.00

Farm Eggs + Fried Chicken Skins + Hot Sauce + House Pickles

Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Fried Chicken + Pimento Cheese Spread + House Made Biscuit

Shrimp Wraps

$13.00

Gulf Shrimp + Bacon + Jalapeno + Cheddar + Cream Cheese + Honey Mustard

Duck Fat Fries

$8.00

Tossed in Duck Fat + Creole Spices + Pimento Cheese Dip + Aioli + Ketchup

Crispy Boudin Balls (Planters)

$7.50Out of stock

House Made Boudin Balls + Pepper Jack Cheese + Dipping Sauce

Hot Wings (Planters)

$10.00

Wingettes and Drumettes + House Made Buffalo Sauce + Dill Ranch

Raw Oysters (Planters)

$15.00+

Crackers + Cocktail Sauce + Horseradish

Twain Oysters (Planters)

$18.00+

Gulf Oysters + Garlic Herb + Butter + Parmesan + Toasted Bread

Hemingway Oyster (Planters)

$18.00+

Gulf Oysters + Jalapeno + Bacon + Pepperjack + Hot Sauce + Toasted Bread

Whitman Oysters (Planters)

$18.00+

Gulf Oysters + Bleu Cheese + Bentons Bacon + Toasted French Bread

Chicken Skins

$5.00

Salads & Bowls

Cane & Leaf

$10.00

Spinach + Arugula + Seasonal Fruit + Goat Cheese + Pecans + Red Onions + Cane Vinaigrette

B.L.T. Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg + Salted Tomato + Shaved Red Onion + Radish + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Bacon Crackling Dust + Buttermilk Dressing + Chives

Farmers Salad

$11.00

Mixed Rice + Tomato + Radishes + Cucumber + Seasonal Fruit + Red Onion + Avocado + Carrots + Greens + Boiled Egg + Lemon Vinaigrette

Dessert

Cotton Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade Cheesecake + Apple Compote + Chocolate + Dulce Leche

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

Delta Pudding

$10.00

Skillet Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade Chocolate Chip + Vanilla Ice Cream + Marshmallows + Chocolate Sauce + Salty Pretzel & Potato Chips Topping

Sides

Side Wedge

$6.00Out of stock

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Black Eyed Peas

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Side Duck Fat Fries

$4.00

Delta Grits

$4.00

Corn Maque Choux

$5.00

Sprouts

$6.00

Featured Side

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Kids Menu

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Stylish, brick-lined choice spotlighting Southern fare with clever touches & handcrafted cocktails.

101 N Grand St., Monroe, LA 71201

