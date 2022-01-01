Restaurant header imageView gallery

Folktale Winery & Vineyards

review star

No reviews yet

8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Carmel, CA 93923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Still Water

$8.00

Coffee

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Beer

Boont Amber Ale

$6.00

Allagash

$6.00

Shrimshaw

$6.00

Almanac

$9.00

Wine By The Glass

17 SLH Chardonnay

$12.00

17 Joseph's Blend

$12.00

NV Sparkling Brut

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

On behalf of our staff and community, we appreciate your ongoing support and continued patronage. We no longer offer food to go.

Website

Location

8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, Carmel, CA 93923

Directions

Gallery
Folktale Winery & Vineyards image
Folktale Winery & Vineyards image
Folktale Winery & Vineyards image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Grasing's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
The Crossroads BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
241 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
BreadSong - Crossroads
orange starNo Reviews
102 Crossroads Boulevard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Robata Grill and Sake Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3658 The Barnyard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
The Butter House
orange star4.8 • 191
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1 Seaside, CA 93955
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston