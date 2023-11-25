Fork To Fit Kitchen - N McAllen N McAllen
7001 N 10th St
Suite A2
Mcallen, TX 78504
Active Bowls
Breakfast
- Berry Almond Overnight Oats$6.99
320 Calories, 13g Protein, 46g Carbs, 8g Fat Oats, Chia Seeds, Granola, Sliced Almonds, Green Apple, Strawberries & Blueberries.
- Bluberry Protein Pancakes$7.55
210 CALS | 14P, 37C, 2F Four Blueberry Protein Pancakes and Sugar Free Syrup.
- Cheesy Potato Bacon Omelette$8.25
500 CALS | 36P, 44C, 20F Egg Whites, Egg, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Red Salsa, Red Potato.
- Chocolate Almnd Butter Oats$6.99
400 CALS | 11P, 52.6C, 19.2F Oats, Almonds, Almond Butter,Pecans, Chia Seeds, Banana, Chocolate Chips and Strawberries.
- Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes$7.55
340 CALS | 16P, 51C, 10F Four Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes and sugar-free syrup.
- Egg whites, Turkey bacon, & Red Potatoes$8.00
190 CALS | 20P, 17C, 5F Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon and Red Potatoes.
- Fit Griddle - Turkey Sausage$7.25
400 CALS | 30P, 31C, 19F Pancakes, Sausage Patty, American Cheese, and Sugar Free Syrup
- Potato Hash & Poached Eggs$8.55
280 CALS | 24P, 25C, 16F Diced Potatoes, Bacon, Spinach, Cayenne and Poached Eggs.
- The All American Breakfast$8.55
230 CALS | 23P, 21C, 6F 2 Protein Pancakes, Egg Whites, and Turkey Sausage.
- Turkey Sausage English Muffin$6.55
380 CALS | 25P, 33C, 16F English Muffin, American Cheese, Egg, and Turkey Patty.
Clean & Lean
- Grilled Chicken & Cauli Rice$9.55
240 CALS | 34P, 6C, 4F Chicken, Cauliflower Rice, Red Bell Pepper, and Onions.
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$13.00
256 CALS | 25P, 7C, 16F Salmon, Zucchini Squash, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, and Lemon Juice.
- Sauteed Shrimp & Mixed Veggies$9.95
348 CALS | 31P, 16C, 20F Shrimp, Zucchini Squash, Cajun Spice, and Bell Pepper.
- Savory Mushroom Chicken$10.25
349 CALS | 47P, 7C, 16F Chicken Breast, Cauliflower Rice, Red Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms.
Low Carb
- Crispy Almond Chicken$8.55
400 CALS | 28P, 12C, 28F Chicken Thigh, Almond Flour, Flour, Spring mix, Sesame Seeds, Red crushed pepper, Broccoli
- Lemon Pepper Tilapia$8.55
207 CALS | 31P, 2C, 8F Tilapia, Lemon Pepper, Asparagus, and Lemon Slices.
- Orange Chicken$9.25
310 CALS | 39P, 10C, 11F Chicken, Sesame Seeds, Broccoli, and Sauce.
- Pizza Chicken$9.55
260 CALS | 36P, 12C, 6F Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Broccoli.
- Salsa Burger Patties$8.55
530 CALS | 40P, 9C, 26F Ground beef, American Cheese, Spinach, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, and Cherry Tomatoes.
Red Meat
- Angel Hair Steak Stir-Fry$10.55
470 CALLS | 53P, 47C, 8F Sirloin Steak, Soy Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta, Green Onion, and Red Bell Pepper.
- Beefy Enchiladas$9.55
330 CALS | 29P, 35C, 7F Ground Beef, Corn Tortillas, and Red Enchilada Sauce.
- Beefy Speghetti$9.00
510 Cals | 43P, 44C, 17F Ground beef, Spaghetti Noodles, and Marinara Sauce.
- Broccoli Beef$9.55
410 Cals | 38P, 41C, 10F Beef, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds and Soy Sauce
- Ground Beef Cheese Pasta$9.55
410 Cals | 33P, 25C, 20F Ground beef, Cavatappi pasta and Parmesan
- Korean BBQ$10.55
350 Cals | 26P, 32C 12F Marinated Skirt Steak, White Rice, Green Onion, and Sesame Seeds
- Muscle Burgers$9.60
560 CALS | 45P, 52C, 19F Ground Beef, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Slim Steak$11.55
370 CALS | 34P, 25C, 15F Flank Steak, Broccoli, and Red Potatoes
- Steak Quesadilla W/ Salsa$9.55
290 CALS | 27P, 23C, 15F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Flank Steak, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce.
Salads & Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75Out of stock
490 CALS | 52P, 11C, 24F Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Salad.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$10.55
480 CALS | 46P, 57C, 12F Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Tasty Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
340 CALS | 25P, 38C, 9F Shredded Chicken Breast, Greek Yogurt, Light Mayo, Celery, Grapes, and Whole Wheat Bread.
- The Club Sandwich$9.25
349 CALS | 47P, 7C, 16F Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, and Monterrey Jack Cheese on 9-Grain Wheat Bread.
Seafood
- Cajun Tropical Fish Tacos$9.00
300 CALS | 33P, 34C, 4F Corn Tortilla, Tilapia, and Tropical Pico de Gallo.
- Salmon Pesto Pasta$14.00
510 CALS | 36P, 36C, 23F Grilled Salmon, Pesto, and Rigatoni Pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$9.55
400 CALS | 28P, 40C, 9F Shrimp, Spaghetti Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, and Green Onions.
- Slim Salmon$13.25
450 CALS | 34P, 42C, 16F Grilled Salmon, Steamed Jasmine Rice, and Steamed Broccoli.
Poultry
- BBQ Chicken & Yam Fries$9.00
310 CALS | 29P, 39C, 2F Grilled Chicken Breast, Green Beans, and Yam Fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Pasta$10.00
420 CALS | 33P, 27C, 20F Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Cream Cavatappi, and Cayenne Red Peppers.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$10.95
500 CALS | 40P, 50C, 11F Chicken, Penne Pasta, Parmesan, and Alfredo Sauce.
- Chicken Enchiladas$9.95
420 CALS | 36P, 33C, 14F Chicken, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Corn Tortillas, Cheese, Poblano Pepper, and Caldo de Pollo.
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$8.55
340 CALS | 33P, 23C, 13F Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Bell Pepper (Green, Red, Yellow), Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Lime
- Chicken Marinara Pasta$9.95
390 CALS | 40P, 40C, 4F Chicken, Rigatoni, and Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan$10.55
540 CALS | 40P, 46C, 19F Chicken Breast, Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan.
- Chicken Quesadilla W/ Salsa$9.00
270 CALS | 29P, 23C, 10F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce.
- Chicken Tacos$9.00
520 CALS | 45P, 32C, 19F Chicken, Red Cabbage, and Corn Tortilla.
- Cilantro Lime Chicken$8.55
490 CALS | 40P, 19C, 28F Chicken Thigh, Cilantro Lime Rice, Lime Wedge, Cilantro, Lime Juice, and Crushed Red Pepper.
- Creamy Chicken Spaghetti$9.75
520 CALS | 39P, 49C, 18F Egg Whites, Egg, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Red Salsa, and Red Potato.
- Creamy Mushroom Chicken$9.95
520 CALS | 47P, 17C, 10F Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Potatoes, and Cream of Mushroom.
- Honey Sriracha$9.95
540 CALS | 42P, 29C, 27F Chicken Breast, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Butter, Almond Flour, Sriracha Hot Sauce, Low Sodium Soy Sauce, Honey, Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds
- Slim Chicken$9.00
310 CALS | 30P, 37C, 2F Grilled Chicken Breast, Steamed Jasmine Rice, and Green Beans.
- Stir-Fry Chicken Bowl$9.55
540 CALS | 45P, 37C, 23F Chicken, Paprika, Bell, Pepper, Mushroom, Soy Sauce ,and Rice.
Protein Shakes
- Aloha!$9.15Out of stock
356 Cals | 25P, 28C, 16F Vanilla Whey Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Berry Strong$9.75Out of stock
269 Cals | 26P, 34C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Coconutty$9.75Out of stock
556 Cals | 31P, 39C, 32F Chocolate Whey Protein, Almonds, Coconut Flakes, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Honey Oat$10.05Out of stock
535 Cals | 32P, 76C, 14F Vanilla Whey Protein, Honey, Oats, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$9.75Out of stock
436 Cals | 32P, 47C, 17F Chocolate Whey Protein, Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Cookies & Cream$10.05Out of stock
681 Cals | 26P, 52C, 45F Casein Protein, Oreo Cookie Crumbles, Banana, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Keto Berry$10.75Out of stock
330 Cals | 30P, 19C, 15F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Sliced Almonds, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- PB&J$9.55Out of stock
346 Cals | 29P, 31C, 13F Vanilla Whey Protein, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Strawberries N Cream$9.55Out of stock
442 Cals | 25P, 15C, 36F Vanilla Whey Protein, Stevia, Strawberries, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- The Express$9.15Out of stock
498 Cals | 31P, 45C, 26F Vanilla Whey Protein, Oats, Pineapple, Banana, Pecans, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Tropical Green$9.75Out of stock
279 Cals | 26P 28C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocobomb$8.85Out of stock
236 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Chocolate Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup and Sugar Free Whip.
- Roasted Hazelnut$8.85Out of stock
223 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Hazelnut Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Salted Caramel Cream$8.85Out of stock
223 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Caramel Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Vanilla Dream$8.85Out of stock
235 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Vanilla Extract, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Holiday Campfire$9.75Out of stock
309 Cal | 26P, 37C, 5F Vanilla Whey Protein, Sugar Free Smore's Syrup, Granola, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk & Sugar Free Whip
- The Rudolph$9.75Out of stock
566 Cal | 28P, 42C, 38F Chocolate Whey Protein, Oats, Cocoa Powder, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup, Banana, Heavy Whip, Chocolate Almond Milk Topped with Sugar Free Whip, Red & White Sprinkles!
Procafe
- Pro Café Original$5.55
94 Cals | 8P, 10C, 2F Delicious protein coffee with your choose of flavor!
- Straight Up Iced Coffee$3.95
100 Cals | 1P, 16C, 4F Chilled coffee with almond creamer (no protein) with your choice of flavor.
- Black Coffee$2.00
0 Cals | 0P, 0C, 0F Iced - 20oz Hot - 16oz
- Holiday Campfire Coffee$5.65
130 Cal | 1P, 20C, 6F A twist on our straight up coffee it includes: Sugar Free Smore's Syrup, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup & topped with Sugar Free Whip
Acai Bowls
Healthy Snacks
- Muscle Yogurt$6.95
157 Cals | 24P, 14C, 1F Vanilla Greek Yogurt with added Vanilla Whey Protein with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Chia Pudding$5.75
187 Cals | 4P, 22C, 10F Chia Pudding (Chia Seeds, Agave Nectar and Vanilla Almond Milk mix) with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Fruit Cup$4.85
Build your own 9oz fruit cup! Select specifications from the list below!
- PB Balls$5.49
110 Cals | 3P, 11C, 7F 5 Chocolate covered Peanut Butter Balls. (Contains: oats, coconut flakes, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract and salt)
Refreshments
- Coco Mango$4.85
88 Cals | 20 oz Mango blended with coconut water and sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.55
35 Cals | 20oz Fresh squeezed lemonade, sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice with strawberries.
- Twister$4.25
12 Cals | 0P, 4C, 0F A twist on our lemonade and zero cal sweet tea, with your choice of flavor.
- Zero Calorie Sweet Tea$3.05
0 Cals | 20oz Black Tea sweetened with Stevia and flavored with Sugar Free Syrup.
- Fork Fuel$6.95
8 Cal 20oz Iced beverage consisting of sugar free red bull poured over ice, flavored with your choice of sugar free syrup, and garnished with 3 gummy candies! The perfect pre-work out drink or mid day energy boost!
Protein Snacks
- FTF Protein Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.65
277 Cals | 8P, 32C, 14F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
- FTF Protein Cookie - Blueberry Lemon$3.65
258 Cals | 6P, 32C, 12F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips, Lemon Extract and Blueberries.
- FTF Protein Cookie - White Chocolate Macadamia$3.65
421 Cals | 9P, 52C, 9F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips, and Macadamia Nuts.
- FTF Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
180 Cals | 23P, 15C, 4.5F Contains Gluten and Dairy
Juice Blends
- The Amazon$8.55
244 Cals | 2P, 60C, 1F Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Banana and Coconut Water.
- Keep it Kale$8.55
197 Cals | 2P, 50C, 1F Kale, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple and Coconut water
- Purple Please$8.85
227 Cals | 2P, 56C, 1F Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Apple and Coconut Water.
- Green Goddess$8.85
220 Cal | 8P, 48C, 3F Kale, Spinach, Apple, Mango, Banana, Lemon, and Coconut Water.
- Acai Burst$8.55
219 Cal | 2P, 66C, 3F Acai, Raspberry, Banana, Agave Nectar, and Coconut Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
