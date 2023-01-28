Fox & Hound Tavern at The Lebanon Hotel
69 Main Street
Lebanon, NJ 08833
Popular Items
From the Shore
Apps
Brussels
Sweet Soy Glaze, Lemon Arugula Salad
Clam Chowder
Littleneck Clams in Shell: Jersey or New England Style
Cornbread
w/ Rosemary Jalapeño Butter
Crab & Artichoke Dip
Served Hot, Fresh Pita & Tortilla Chips
Crab Cakes
Avocado Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Sriracha Aioli
Crispy Calamari
Rhode Island Style w/ Mixed Greens, Banana Peppers, Citrus Wit Aioli & Marinara
Croquettes
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Banana Peppers
Drunken Clams
Garlic, Shallots, Seasonal Beer
Flatbread - Apple
Apples, Bourbon Onions, Goat Cheese, Maple Drizzle
Flatbread - Margherita
Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato
House Rolls
w/ Orange Honey Butter
Onion Soup
Guinness Braised Onions, Gruyere, French Bread
Wings
Choice of: Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Extra Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Lime Sriracha
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Traditional House-made Dressing, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Croutons
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Feta, Onions, Balsamic
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed Greens, Olive Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pub Salad
Romaine, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Green Goddess Dressing
Handhelds
08833
Fox & Hound Amber Beer Cheese, Candied Bacon, Frizzled Onions, Sunken Silo Stout Jalapeños, Secret Sauce, on Kaiser Roll
BYO Burger
Choice of cheese, LTO, on Kaiser Roll Bacon +2, Bourbon or Crispy Onions +1, Mushrooms +2
Fried Chicken Sand.
Hand Breaded, House Pickles, Lettuce, Hot Sauce Reduction, Green Goddess Dressing, on Kaiser Roll
Pulled Pork Sand.
House BBQ, House Bread & Butter Pickles, on Kaiser Roll
Smoked Turkey Sand.
House Smoked, Gruyere, Granny Smith Apples, Fennel, Maple Lemon Aioli, on Rye
Spanish Chicken Sand.
Serrano Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Manchego, Lemon Arugula, on Multi Grain Roll
The Bear
Smoked Prime Rib, Gruyere, House Giardiniera, Horsey Sauce on Long Roll Dipped or Side Au Jus
Veg Out
House made Vegan Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Citrus Pickled Onions, Vegan Sriracha Aioli, on Multi Grain Roll
Entrees
Bat Out of Hell
Smoked Meatloaf, Sweet & Spicy Tomato Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Beer Cheese Broccolini
Cajun Scampi
Andouille, Garlic, Butter, White Wine over Linguini
Filet Mignon
Chef Cut, Au Poivre Cream, Bacon Glazed Brussels, Fingerling Potatoes
Medallions
Porcini Risotto, Mushrooms, Red Wine Demi Cream
Pork Chop
14 oz, Cider Glaze, Apple Chutney, Sweet Potato & Andouille Hash, Roasted Broccolini w/ Lemon
Roasted Chicken
Pan Sauce, Herb Roasted Squash, Fingerling Potatoes
Salmon
Pistachio Crusted, Roasted Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes
Tavern Steak
Jersey Corn Mache Choux, Soy Glazed Brussels, Chimichurri
Sides
Kid's Menu
Bottled Beer
AB - Bud Light
AB - Budweiser
AB - Michelob Ultra
Amstel Light
Anchor - Steam
Ayinger - Brau-Weisse
Ayinger - Celebrator
Belhaven - Scottish Ale
Bitburger - Drive N/A
Corona
Corsendonk - Dubbel
Dupont - Saison
Einstock - Wee Heavy
Founder's - All Day IPA
Heineken
Innis & Gunn - Rum Cask
La Chouffe - Blonde
Left Hand - Nitro Milk Stout
McKenzie's - Black Cherry
Reissdorf - Kolsch
Sam Smith - Choc. Stout
Sam Smith - Nut Brown Ale
Sam Smith - Taddy Porter
Troegs - Dream Weaver
Westmalle - Trappist Tripel
Yard's - Philly Pale Ale
Red
Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
(Barossa Valley, Australia) Expressive fresh dark plum & black currant with subtle notes of dark chocolate & mint
Barossa Valley Estate GSM
(Grenache/Shiraz /Mourvèdre - Barossa Valley Australia) Vibrant red berry fruits, underpinned by savory spice tones, medium-bodied with a smooth, silky texture.
Finca El Origen Estate Reserva Malbec
(Uco Valley - Mendoza, Argentina) Aromatic with plum, black cherry & chocolate; bright red fruit & silky tannins on the palate
Leese-Fitch Merlot
(Napa, California) Dark berry & subtle cedar aromas; tart cherry, berry, sweet basil & herbs on the palate
The Crusher Pinot Noir
(Napa, California) Black plum & clove nose, black-cherry & coriander flavors- firm tannins & full body
Domaine de la Solitude Châteauneuf-de-Pape
(Châteauneuf-de-Pape, Rhone, France)
Fontanafredda Barolo Serralunga d’Alba D.O.C.G.
(Piedmont, Italy)
Chapoutier Belleruche Côtes du Rhône Rouge
(Rhone, France)
François Labet Pinot Noir Bourgogne
(Burgundy, France)
Antinori Santa Cristina Rosso I.G.T.
Sangiovese/Merlot/Syrah (Toscana, Italy)
Peppoli Chianti Classico
(Florence, Italy)
Ruffino Modus Toscana I.G.T.
Super-Tuscan (Toscana, Italy)
Luigi Bosca Luján de Cuyo Single Vineyard Malbec
(Mendoza, Argentina)
Col d’Orcio Brunello di Montalcino D.O.C.G.
(Montalcino-Siena, Italy)
Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino D.O.C.
100% Sangiovese (Montalcino, Italy)
Raymond Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon
(Napa, California)
The Counselor Alexander Valley-River Pass Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
(Sonoma, California)
Dominus Napanook
(Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Verdot - Napa, California)
Schrader Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon
(Oakville - Napa, California)
Alexander Valley Vineyards Estate Cabernet Franc
(Sonoma County, California)
Stoller Family Estate Pinot Noir
(Dundee Hills, Oregon)
Black Stallion Estates Cabernet Sauvignon
(Napa, California)
Hilary Goldschmidt Charming Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
(Oakville - Napa, California)
Bellacosa Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon
(Oakville - Napa, California)
Sebastiani Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
(Alexander Valley, California)
Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
(Alexander Valley, California)
Gehricke Los Carneros Pinot Noir
(Russian River, California)
Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir
(Chehalem Mountains, Oregon)
Gary Farrell Pinot Noir
(Russian River, California)
Cambria Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir
(Santa Maria Valley, California)
Flowers Pinot Noir
(Sonoma Coast, California)
Stags' Leap Petit Sirah
(Napa, California)
Alpha Omega II
(Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc/Merlot/Petit Verdot - Napa, California)
Mondavi Maestro
(Cab Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc - Oakville - Napa, California)
White
Murphy-Goode Chardonnay
(Santa Rosa, California) Partial Stainless Steel & Oak fermented: Fruit forward and clean with apple & peach aromas
Zonin Winemaker’s Collection Pinot Grigio I.G.T.
(Venezie, Italy) Crisp & dry with citrus notes underpinned by delicate minerality
Trimbach Riesling
(Alsace, France) Demi-sec flavors of white peach, quince & lemon with a lingering, clean & dry finish
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
(Marlborough, New Zealand) Medium-body, crisp acidity, mango & green apple on the palate & white spice on the finish
Gary Farrell Chardonnay
(Russian River Valley, California)
Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay
(Russian River, California)
Hartford Court Russian River Chardonnay
(Russian River, California)
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
(Sonoma Coast, California)
Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc
(Russian River Valley, California)
Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris
(Willamette Valley, Oregon)
Dr. Konstantin Frank Gewürztraminer
(Finger Lakes, New York)
AXR Napa Chardonnay
(Napa, California)
Cambria Katherines Vineyard Chardonnay
(Santa Maria Valley, California)
Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis
(Chablis, France)
Saget Sancerre Domaine de la Perrière
(Loire Valley, France)
Saget La Perrière Vouvray Marie de Beauregard Chenin Blanc
(Chenin Blanc - Loire Valley, France)
Joseph Drouhin Pouilly-Fuisse
(Burgundy, France)
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
(Alto Adige, Italy)
Rosé
Champagne
Korbel Brut - Single Serve
Zonin DAL 1821 Prosecco D.O.C.
(Gambellara, Italy) 187.5 ml Single Serving Bottle
Korbel Brut BTL
Moet & Chandon Imperial
(Champagne, France)
Veuve Clicquot Brut 750ml
(Champagne, France)
Veuve Clicquot Brut 375ml
(Champagne, France)
Zonin DAL 1821 Prosecco D.O.C.
(Gambellara, Italy) 187.5 ml Single Serving Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Click the MORE link in the turquoise colored banner at the top of this page for Online Ordering Hours............ If showing as 'UNAVAILABLE', please call us.
69 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ 08833