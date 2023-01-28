Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fox & Hound Tavern at The Lebanon Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

69 Main Street

Lebanon, NJ 08833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
Roasted Chicken
Pork Chop

From the Shore

Shrimp - Chilled

$3.75

Shrimp - Grilled

$3.75

Steamers Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Steamers 1/2 Dozen

$8.00Out of stock

Oysters

$3.75Out of stock

Rose Cove Oysters - Salt Meadow Oyster Farm - Barnegat Bay, NJ

Apps

Brussels

$14.00

Sweet Soy Glaze, Lemon Arugula Salad

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Littleneck Clams in Shell: Jersey or New England Style

Cornbread

$4.00

w/ Rosemary Jalapeño Butter

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Served Hot, Fresh Pita & Tortilla Chips

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Avocado Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Sriracha Aioli

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Rhode Island Style w/ Mixed Greens, Banana Peppers, Citrus Wit Aioli & Marinara

Croquettes

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Banana Peppers

Drunken Clams

$18.00

Garlic, Shallots, Seasonal Beer

Flatbread - Apple

$16.00

Apples, Bourbon Onions, Goat Cheese, Maple Drizzle

Flatbread - Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato

House Rolls

$4.00

w/ Orange Honey Butter

Onion Soup

$10.00

Guinness Braised Onions, Gruyere, French Bread

Wings

$15.00

Choice of: Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Extra Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Lime Sriracha

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Traditional House-made Dressing, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Feta, Onions, Balsamic

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Olive Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pub Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Green Goddess Dressing

Carb Conscious

Hawaiian Salmon

$36.00

Keto Steak

$32.00

South FL Snapper

$40.00

Handhelds

Choice of Beef Burger, Churrasco Steak, Chicken, Roast Beef, or House-made Veggie Burger. All Sandwiches Served w/ Hand Cut Fries & House-made Pickle Chips

08833

$20.00

Fox & Hound Amber Beer Cheese, Candied Bacon, Frizzled Onions, Sunken Silo Stout Jalapeños, Secret Sauce, on Kaiser Roll

BYO Burger

$18.00

Choice of cheese, LTO, on Kaiser Roll Bacon +2, Bourbon or Crispy Onions +1, Mushrooms +2

Fried Chicken Sand.

$16.00

Hand Breaded, House Pickles, Lettuce, Hot Sauce Reduction, Green Goddess Dressing, on Kaiser Roll

Pulled Pork Sand.

$16.00

House BBQ, House Bread & Butter Pickles, on Kaiser Roll

Smoked Turkey Sand.

$18.00

House Smoked, Gruyere, Granny Smith Apples, Fennel, Maple Lemon Aioli, on Rye

Spanish Chicken Sand.

$16.00

Serrano Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Manchego, Lemon Arugula, on Multi Grain Roll

The Bear

$18.00

Smoked Prime Rib, Gruyere, House Giardiniera, Horsey Sauce on Long Roll Dipped or Side Au Jus

Veg Out

$16.00

House made Vegan Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Citrus Pickled Onions, Vegan Sriracha Aioli, on Multi Grain Roll

Entrees

Bat Out of Hell

$28.00

Smoked Meatloaf, Sweet & Spicy Tomato Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Beer Cheese Broccolini

Cajun Scampi

$32.00

Andouille, Garlic, Butter, White Wine over Linguini

Filet Mignon

$50.00

Chef Cut, Au Poivre Cream, Bacon Glazed Brussels, Fingerling Potatoes

Medallions

$35.00

Porcini Risotto, Mushrooms, Red Wine Demi Cream

Pork Chop

$35.00

14 oz, Cider Glaze, Apple Chutney, Sweet Potato & Andouille Hash, Roasted Broccolini w/ Lemon

Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Pan Sauce, Herb Roasted Squash, Fingerling Potatoes

Salmon

$36.00

Pistachio Crusted, Roasted Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes

Tavern Steak

$32.00

Jersey Corn Mache Choux, Soy Glazed Brussels, Chimichurri

Sides

Extra - Avocado

$3.00

Side - Crostini

$2.50

Side - Fries

$7.00

Side - Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side - Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side - Vegetable

$7.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's - Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Kid's - Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's - Happy Waitress

$14.00

Kid's - Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

Kid's - Pasta w/ Marinara

$12.00

Kid's - Salmon Dinner

$15.00

Bottled Beer

AB - Bud Light

$5.50

AB - Budweiser

$5.50

AB - Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Amstel Light

$6.00

Anchor - Steam

$6.00

Ayinger - Brau-Weisse

$7.00

Ayinger - Celebrator

$8.00

Belhaven - Scottish Ale

$6.00

Bitburger - Drive N/A

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Corsendonk - Dubbel

$8.00

Dupont - Saison

$8.50

Einstock - Wee Heavy

$6.50

Founder's - All Day IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Innis & Gunn - Rum Cask

$6.50

La Chouffe - Blonde

$7.50

Left Hand - Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00

McKenzie's - Black Cherry

$6.00

Reissdorf - Kolsch

$7.00

Sam Smith - Choc. Stout

$6.50

Sam Smith - Nut Brown Ale

$6.50

Sam Smith - Taddy Porter

$6.50

Troegs - Dream Weaver

$6.00

Westmalle - Trappist Tripel

$12.00

Yard's - Philly Pale Ale

$6.00

Red

Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

(Barossa Valley, Australia) Expressive fresh dark plum & black currant with subtle notes of dark chocolate & mint

Barossa Valley Estate GSM

$44.00

(Grenache/Shiraz /Mourvèdre - Barossa Valley Australia) Vibrant red berry fruits, underpinned by savory spice tones, medium-bodied with a smooth, silky texture.

Finca El Origen Estate Reserva Malbec

$48.00

(Uco Valley - Mendoza, Argentina) Aromatic with plum, black cherry & chocolate; bright red fruit & silky tannins on the palate

Leese-Fitch Merlot

$42.00

(Napa, California) Dark berry & subtle cedar aromas; tart cherry, berry, sweet basil & herbs on the palate

The Crusher Pinot Noir

$46.00

(Napa, California) Black plum & clove nose, black-cherry & coriander flavors- firm tannins & full body

Domaine de la Solitude Châteauneuf-de-Pape

$85.00

(Châteauneuf-de-Pape, Rhone, France)

Fontanafredda Barolo Serralunga d’Alba D.O.C.G.

$86.00

(Piedmont, Italy)

Chapoutier Belleruche Côtes du Rhône Rouge

$43.00

(Rhone, France)

François Labet Pinot Noir Bourgogne

$70.00

(Burgundy, France)

Antinori Santa Cristina Rosso I.G.T.

$40.00

Sangiovese/Merlot/Syrah (Toscana, Italy)

Peppoli Chianti Classico

$48.00Out of stock

(Florence, Italy)

Ruffino Modus Toscana I.G.T.

$57.00

Super-Tuscan (Toscana, Italy)

Luigi Bosca Luján de Cuyo Single Vineyard Malbec

$45.00Out of stock

(Mendoza, Argentina)

Col d’Orcio Brunello di Montalcino D.O.C.G.

$92.00

(Montalcino-Siena, Italy)

Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino D.O.C.

$65.00

100% Sangiovese (Montalcino, Italy)

Raymond Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

(Napa, California)

The Counselor Alexander Valley-River Pass Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

(Sonoma, California)

Dominus Napanook

$148.00

(Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Verdot - Napa, California)

Schrader Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

(Oakville - Napa, California)

Alexander Valley Vineyards Estate Cabernet Franc

$58.00

(Sonoma County, California)

Stoller Family Estate Pinot Noir

$57.00

(Dundee Hills, Oregon)

Black Stallion Estates Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

(Napa, California)

Hilary Goldschmidt Charming Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

(Oakville - Napa, California)

Bellacosa Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$200.00

(Oakville - Napa, California)

Sebastiani Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

(Alexander Valley, California)

Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

(Alexander Valley, California)

Gehricke Los Carneros Pinot Noir

$49.00

(Russian River, California)

Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir

$64.00

(Chehalem Mountains, Oregon)

Gary Farrell Pinot Noir

$78.00

(Russian River, California)

Cambria Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir

$54.00

(Santa Maria Valley, California)

Flowers Pinot Noir

$95.00

(Sonoma Coast, California)

Stags' Leap Petit Sirah

$70.00Out of stock

(Napa, California)

Alpha Omega II

$85.00

(Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc/Merlot/Petit Verdot - Napa, California)

Mondavi Maestro

$95.00

(Cab Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc - Oakville - Napa, California)

White

Murphy-Goode Chardonnay

$44.00

(Santa Rosa, California) Partial Stainless Steel & Oak fermented: Fruit forward and clean with apple & peach aromas

Zonin Winemaker’s Collection Pinot Grigio I.G.T.

$40.00

(Venezie, Italy) Crisp & dry with citrus notes underpinned by delicate minerality

Trimbach Riesling

$42.00

(Alsace, France) Demi-sec flavors of white peach, quince & lemon with a lingering, clean & dry finish

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

(Marlborough, New Zealand) Medium-body, crisp acidity, mango & green apple on the palate & white spice on the finish

Gary Farrell Chardonnay

$70.00

(Russian River Valley, California)

Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$46.00

(Russian River, California)

Hartford Court Russian River Chardonnay

$64.00

(Russian River, California)

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$46.00

(Sonoma Coast, California)

Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

(Russian River Valley, California)

Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris

$40.00

(Willamette Valley, Oregon)

Dr. Konstantin Frank Gewürztraminer

$40.00

(Finger Lakes, New York)

AXR Napa Chardonnay

$89.00

(Napa, California)

Cambria Katherines Vineyard Chardonnay

$58.00

(Santa Maria Valley, California)

Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis

$49.00Out of stock

(Chablis, France)

Saget Sancerre Domaine de la Perrière

$54.00Out of stock

(Loire Valley, France)

Saget La Perrière Vouvray Marie de Beauregard Chenin Blanc

$42.00

(Chenin Blanc - Loire Valley, France)

Joseph Drouhin Pouilly-Fuisse

$62.00

(Burgundy, France)

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00Out of stock

(Alto Adige, Italy)

Rosé

Domaines Ott By.Ott Rosé

$48.00

(Côtes de Provence, France) Full and crisp with peach, apricot, citrus zest and sweet spices on the palate

Champagne

Korbel Brut - Single Serve

$10.00

Zonin DAL 1821 Prosecco D.O.C.

$10.00

(Gambellara, Italy) 187.5 ml Single Serving Bottle

Korbel Brut BTL

$38.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial

$85.00

(Champagne, France)

Veuve Clicquot Brut 750ml

$100.00Out of stock

(Champagne, France)

Veuve Clicquot Brut 375ml

$52.00Out of stock

(Champagne, France)

Zonin DAL 1821 Prosecco D.O.C.

$10.00

(Gambellara, Italy) 187.5 ml Single Serving Bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Click the MORE link in the turquoise colored banner at the top of this page for Online Ordering Hours............ If showing as 'UNAVAILABLE', please call us.

Location

69 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ 08833

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chelseas Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1051 U.S. 22 Lebanon, NJ 08833
View restaurantnext
Kitchen American Grill
orange starNo Reviews
452 US-22 Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889
View restaurantnext
Finnagels
orange star4.5 • 1,133
1531 Hwy 31 S Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Grounded For Life Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12 Lower Center Street CLINTON, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Citispot Tea and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
44 Main Street Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
The Clinton House
orange star4.2 • 750
2 West Main St Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lebanon
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston