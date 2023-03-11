  • Home
  Omaha
  Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha - 711 N 132ND ST
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha 711 N 132ND ST

No reviews yet

711 N 132ND ST

Omaha, NE 68154

Appetizers

Get your meal started right with one of our tasty appetizers.
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Crispy, Cheesy, home-made Flatbread loaded with minced Garlic. Served with a side of Marinara.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Eight (8) of our crispy, Cheese or Meat filled Fried Ravioli. Served with a side of Marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Our home-made fluffy Garlic Rolls toasted in the oven and served with a side of our Marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Six (6) of our crispy, golden-brown fried sticks of stringy Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Our fresh-made, Soft Pretzels served with side of Beer Cheese.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Battered, fried Onions served with a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$8.99

A bowl of our All-Beef Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99

A basket of our golden, crispy French Fries.

Chicken Wings

Our Chicken Wings are fried to-order and available as Bone-In or Boneless.
Signature Wings

Signature Wings

$12.99

Frank's Signature Bone-In Crispy Chicken Wings. Available in a variety of sauces and served with a side or our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Our Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings available in a variety of sauces served with a side of our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Salads

Our Fresh Salads will add a little green to your meal.
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Get a little green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato and Red Onion. Your choice of dressing on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Get a little more green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, and Pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Green Olive, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, and topped with Diced Grilled Chicken.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

A Frank's Specialty Salad. Iceberg and Romain with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, and topped with our select Italian Meats and Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Small Pizza (12")

Small Pizza (12")

$13.99

Our small, 12" pizza. Cut into eight slices.

Medium Pizza (14")

Medium Pizza (14")

$15.99

Our medium, 14" pizza. Cut into eight slices.

Large Pizza (16")

Large Pizza (16")

$17.99

Our large, 16" pizza. Cut into eight slices.

Cauliflower (GF) Pizza (12")

Cauliflower (GF) Pizza (12")

$16.99

Our Cauliflower-Based crust is available in 12" and cut into eight slices. This crust is both Gluten-Friendly and Keto-Friendly.

Sicilian Pizza

Frank's massive, square, crispy, thick-crust pizza. Cut into 12 squares. Feeds 4-6.
Half-Size Sicilian Pizza

Half-Size Sicilian Pizza

$14.99

A half-size version of our Sicilian Pizza. Our thick, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into six square pieces. This pizza feeds 3-4 hungry people.

Full-Size Sicilian Pizza

Full-Size Sicilian Pizza

$22.99

Our Sicilian Pizza is a thick, massive, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into twelve square pieces. This pizza feeds 6-8 hungry people.

Calzone

Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings.
Calzone

Calzone

$11.99
Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$16.99

For those with several people to feed, our Large Calzone will get the job done. Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings.

Stromboli

Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of toppings.
Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.99

Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.

Large Stromboli

Large Stromboli

$16.99

Our Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese, but bigger! Served with two sides of Marinara.

Pasta

Frank’s classic Italian pasta dishes.
Pasta Dinner

Pasta Dinner

$10.99

As classic as pasta gets. Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce. (Add Meatballs, Meatsauce, and/or Sausage in the options.)

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Our Ziti pasta with diced, Grilled Chicken and creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Our hand-breaded Chicken with Marinara in Spaghetti topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Our Hand-Breaded Eggplant Cutlet on top of Spaghetti all covered in Cheese.

Baked Ziti Pasta

Baked Ziti Pasta

$13.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Our tasty, savory, Meatballs on a hoagie covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted. It's a classic.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Our hand-breaded Eggplant cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$7.99

A classic Italian Sandwich. Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions roasted and stuffed into a toasted bun. Served with a side of Marinara.

Italian Sub Sandwich

Italian Sub Sandwich

$7.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, and Capicola with Provolone Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and Italian Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich

$7.99

Diced, Grilled Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo in a roasted bun.

Kid's Meal

Smaller portions for smaller mouths.
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$7.99

A child-sized portion of our Spaghetti and Marinara.

Kid's Chicken Bites

Kid's Chicken Bites

$7.99

Four (4) chicken bites and a small portion of French Fries.

Beverages

20 oz Bottle Soda

20 oz Bottle Soda

$2.99

A 20 oz bottle of soda, available in a variety of flavors.

2 Liter Bottle Soda

$3.99

Desserts

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$6.99

Classic, rolled cookie pastry shell stuffed with a sweet, Ricotta cream filling. Smaller.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.99

Classic, rolled cookie pastry shell stuffed with a sweet, Ricotta cream filling.

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$5.99

Fresh, fried Italian dough balls dusted with sugar.

Additional Side Items

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.99

Side of Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.99

Side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

$0.99

Side of Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Side of French Dressing

$0.99

Side of Beer Cheese

$0.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side of Ketchup

$0.99
Come in and enjoy!

711 N 132ND ST, Omaha, NE 68154

