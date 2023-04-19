A map showing the location of Mattina Restaurant & Cafe View gallery

Mattina Restaurant & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2232 Bush Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Coffee

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso with Vanilla Cream

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Flat White

$5.00

Candy Cap Latte

$6.00

Gelato Affogato

$9.00

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Everyday

Chicchetti

Milk Bread, Focaccia & Herb Butter

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Fritto Misto

$22.00Out of stock

Carne Cruda

$18.00Out of stock

Prosciutto & Gnocco Fritto

$23.00

San Daniele Prosciutto with Fried Dough and Roasted Grapes

Arancini

$12.00

Rice Fritters with Salsa Rossa

Insalata

Little Gem & Radish

$18.00

Little Gem Lettuce and Shaved Radishes with Herbs, Fried Bread and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Mustard Greens

$19.00Out of stock

Chicory

$17.00Out of stock

Cavalo & 'Sott Olio'

$18.00

Shredded Cabbages with Dill Vinaigrette and Marinated Vegetables

Verdure

Sweet Peppers & Cipollini

$14.00

Brick Oven Roasted Sweet Peppers and Cipollini Onions with Agrodolce

Turnips

$13.00Out of stock

Green Asparagus

$14.00

Roasted Green Asparagus with Caper Dressing

Bean Stew w/ Kale

$14.00

Slow cooked Beans with Tuscan Kale, Lemon and Garlic

Potatoes & Onions

$14.00

Roasted Yukon Potatoes and Caramelized Onions with Herbs and Parmesan

Sunchokes, Brussels & Bacon

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta & Primi

Agnolotti

$26.00Out of stock

Ravioli

$27.00

Toma Cheese Filled Ravioli with Tomato Braised Chicken

Tagliatelle

$28.00

Tagliatelle Pasta with Marsala Mushroom Crema, Roasted Mushrooms and Truffle Pecorino Cheese

Rigatoni

$23.00Out of stock

Lasagnette

$25.00Out of stock

Canederli

$25.00Out of stock

Polenta

$25.00Out of stock

Bucatini

$27.00

Bucatini Pasta with Green Vegetables, Arugula Pesto and Topped with Lemon Ricotta *Nut Free

Spiedini

Beef & Short Rib

$18.00

'Porchetta'

$15.00

'The Whole Chicken'

$14.00

'Frutti di Mare'

$24.00

Octopus

$18.00

Funghi

$15.00

Pumpkin & Kale

$15.00

Piu Grande

24oz Beef Ribeye

$98.00Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$54.00Out of stock

Whole Fish

Beef Sirloin Steak 5oz

$32.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Smoked Beef Brisket

$30.00

Beef Chuck Tender 11oz

$44.00

Brick Oven Branzino

$58.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Copetta

$13.00

Bufala Milk IC Sando

$12.00

Half Sando

$4.00

Wine List

Spumanti

Sorelle Bronca Modi Prosecco NV

$48.00

Pascal Lallement Champagne NV

$125.00

Malvira Sparkling Rose NV

$54.00

Cleto Lambrusco 21

$50.00

Bianchi

E&N Pinot Bianco 21

$50.00

Koferehof Muller Thurgau 21

$66.00

La Ghibellina Gavi 21

$52.00

Malvira Arneis 21

$48.00

M Correggia Arneis 21

$64.00

Pra Otto Soave 21

$55.00

Sturm Pinot Grigio 21

$72.00

Bisci Verdicchio 21

$48.00

Ciro Biondi Outis 19

$76.00

Ciro Picarello Bru Emm 21

$59.00

M Furfante Bombino 21

$40.00

Rossi

A&G Rosso 20 Nebb

$58.00

Azelia Langhe Nebb 20

$75.00

Bisci Rosso 18

$45.00

Brigatti Vespolina 18

$62.00

Ciu Ciu Gotico Rosso 17'

$58.00

Federazioni Etna Rosso 18

$110.00

Foresti Rossese 20

$62.00

La Massa Toscana 18 Sangiovese

$76.00

La Montecchia Ca' Emo 18'

$54.00

Le Fonti Chianti Classico 18'

$72.00

Li Veli Passamante 21 Negromaro

$45.00

M Correggia Roero 18 Nebb

$88.00

Niklas Schiava 21

$48.00

Odder Dolcetto 19 Barbera

$58.00

Pomona Chianti Classico 19

$62.00

Porro Barbera 21

$68.00

Sassontondo Ciliegiolo 20'

$72.00

Sesti Rosso 20

$70.00

Tintero Langhe Nebb 20

$45.00

Close to Home

Hitching Post Highliner 18'

$95.00

Reeve Rhoda Pinot Noir 18'

$118.00

BTG

Sparkling

G Sorelle Modi NV

$15.00

White

G E&N Pinot Bianco 21

$15.00

G Malvira Arneis 20

$15.00

G M Furfante Bianco 21

$15.00

Red

G Foresti Rossese 20

$16.00

G Tintero Langhe Nebbiolo 20

$15.00

G Bisci Rosso 18

$15.00

G Li Veli Negromaro 21

$15.00

NA BEV

Water

Still

$6.00

Sparkling

$6.00

Soda

Mexi Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Chinotto

$6.00

Lemon Soda

$6.00

Blood Orange Soda

$6.00

Corsa Orange

$5.00

Corsa Hibiscus

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2232 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

