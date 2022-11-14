Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresca, At Shelbourne

53 Frontage Road

Hampton, NJ 08827

Popular Items

A Chicken Quesadilla
Grill Cheese
Caesar Has Landed

Hot Bar

Lunch Buffet - Grilled Chicken & Hanger Steak

$8.50Out of stock

Please enjoy our hot buffet. Full of colorful veggies fresh cut by our knives & prepared simply, you can add a protein for an awesome lunch experience. **Please note, the hot bar buffet is available Tuesday through Thursday** This week is: grilled chicken & lemon-garlic shrimp. For vegetarians, just ask what is featured. Note: Please feel free to add the pasta to other dishes, if you like. Please choose one below.

Lunch Buffet - 3 protein (chicken / salmon / pork ternderloin)

$8.75Out of stock

Today's Fresca Lunch buffet: Please choose a protein (additional pricing). Starch is garlic brown rice & plenty vegetables are included. - chicken / pan-roasted Norwegian salmon / seared pork tenderloin - garlic brown rice or quinoa - broccoli / radish / string bean / zucchini / carrots / broccoli rabe / purple cabbage (changes daily)

Lunch Buffet: Grilled Chicken / Hanger Steak (Available Tuesday - Thursday!)

$8.75Out of stock

Please enjoy our hot buffet. Full of colorful veggies fresh cut by our knives & prepared simply, you can add a protein for an awesome lunch experience. This week we have: grilled chicken & hanger steak

The Fresca Grille

House Turkey Burger

$9.50Out of stock

in-house blend / caramelized onion / mushroom / greens / tomato / pickle

A Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

fresh breast / onion / bell pepper / mushrooms / provolone / long roll

Portobello & Pepper Cheese Steak (vegetarian)

$9.00

Portobello mushroom / zucchini / onion / provolone / long roll

Grill Cheese

$5.00

A Classic Done Better: Texas Toast / cheddar / additions of tomato, bacon

S & S Burger

$11.00

smashed beef / caramelized onion / Swiss / bacon / lettuce & tomato / sweet pickle / Brioche

The Burger-Lee

$9.50

Not The Burgerly. But Pretty Amazing... smashed beef / caramelized onion / American / lettuce / tomato / pickle / toasted Brioche

"Beyond Great" (v)

$10.00

Beyond burger patty / caramelized onion / pepper-jack cheese / greens / tomato / house pickle

Crispy Chicken Sando

$9.50

lovely marinated breast / fried crispy / cheese optional / fresh greens / tomato / brioche *Suggested: BBQ sauce or ranch Add fries for no charge and/or potato or mac salad for a small charge

Fresca Fresh Salads (Made Daily)

Remarkable Classic Salad

$6.50

arugula / mesclun / English cucumber / dried cranberry / Feta / cherry tomato / house balsamic Dijon vin

Caesar Has Landed

$6.50

chopped Romaine / baby spinach / shaved parm / cherry tomato / house crouton / house Caesar dressing

Turkey Salad w/Romaine Lettuce Cups

$8.75Out of stock

mesclun / spinach / turkey, ham & provolone pinwheels / cherry tomato / shaved red onion / Kalamata olive / lemon shallot vin

Cold Sandwiches (prepared daily)

turkey breast / provolone . arugula / tomato / chimichurri aioli / red wine vin

Hampton 53

$8.50

turkey breast / provolone / arugula / tomato / chimichurri aioli / red wine vin Comes With Chips!

The OC

$8.50

ham / Swiss / Dijon / spinach / Texas toast / (ask us to warm on the press!) Comes With Chips!

Talkin' Tuna

$8.50Out of stock

RmC fancy tuna / bacon (or not) / provolone / crisp greens plum tomato Comes With Chips!

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.75Out of stock

grilled chicken breast / provolone / spinach / plum tomato bruschetta / spinach wrap / mayo or Dijon on side

The RBT

$9.50Out of stock

roast beef, turkey & swiss / crisp greens & tomatoes / garlic aioli / wrap or club roll *Can be warmed on the press

Hampton 53 Club (double stacked on wheat)

Out of stock

Simple Sides

Fries

$3.00

Double Fried til Crispy / pink sea salt / herbs

House Potato Salad

$2.00

red bliss potatoes / everything that makes it delicious

House Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cabbage / carrot / purple cabbage / scallion

Hot Buffet Starch

$2.00

herbed rice

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50Out of stock

marinated & grilled sliced chicken breast / simple greens / bruschetta

Classic Favorites

Chicken Tenders

$4.00+Out of stock

marinated / hand-breaded / served crispy

A Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

cheddar jack cheese / pico de gallo / sour cream

A Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

chicken / cheddar jack cheese / pico de gallo

A Steak Quesadilla

$6.50Out of stock

diced steak / jack & cheddar cheese / pico de gallo

Fries

$2.75+

double fried / pink sea salt herb blend

Soda

Coca Cola - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Coca Cola Zero - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$2.75

Bottled / cane sugar / delicious

Diet Coca Cola - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Dr. Pepper - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Coca Cola - 20oz. Bottle

$2.45

Diet Coco Cola - 20oz. Bottle

$2.45

Canada Dry - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Canada Dry Flavored - 12oz. Can

$1.75

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

Snapple Ice Tea - Lemon

$2.25

Snapple Ice Tea - Peach

$2.25

Snapple Ice Tea - Peach Sugar Free

$2.25

Honest Ice Tea - Peach Oolong Tea

$2.45

Honest Ice Tea - Lori's Lemon Tea

$2.45

Energy / Health Drinks

Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Healthy / balanced / refreshing / delicious

Kombucha - Raspberry Ginger

$3.50

Healthy! / refreshing / delicious

Red Bull Original

$2.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.75

Red Bull Tropical - Yellow

$2.75

Red Bull Watermelon - Red

$2.95

Red Bull Blueberry - Blue

$2.75

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade - Lemon

$2.50

Mountain Dew Energy

$2.75

Muscle Milk

$3.50

Monster Energy Drinks

$3.00

Water

Pellegrino - 16.9oz

$2.75

Sparkling & refreshing

Poland Spring - 16.9oz

$1.50

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.75

La Croix Berry

$1.75

La Croix Plain

$1.75

La Croix Lime

$1.75

La Croix Mango

$1.75

La Croix Lemon

$1.75

Fiji Water (500 ml)

$2.85

Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.65

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$2.65

Nantucket Nectar - Pineapple Orange Guava

$1.60

Nantucket Nectar - Peach Orange

$1.60

Nantucket Nectar - Squeezed Lemonade

$1.60

Bai Drinks

$2.50

Chips

Sun Chips

$1.75

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

$1.75

Doritos Original

$1.75

Deep River Plain Chips

$2.00

Lay's BBQ Chips

$1.75

Dorito's Cool Ranch

$1.75

Cheetos Flaming Hot

$1.75

Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeño

$1.75

Baked Lay's Original

$1.75

Frito's Corn Chip

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$2.00

Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

Pringles - Sour Cream

$1.25

Pringles - Original

$1.25

Pringles - Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

PopCorners

$1.50

Candy / Chocolate

Kit Kat Bar

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.35

Hershey's Chocolate Bar

$1.25

M&M's Plain

$1.25

M&M's Peanut

$1.50

MilkyWay

$1.25

Twizzlers

$1.75

Skittles

$1.75

Hershey's Oreo Cookie Bar

Savory Snacks

Planters Nuts

$1.25

Cookies

Oreo Cookies

$2.15

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip

$2.00

David's Cookies (Baked In House)

$1.50

2 cookies per pack!

Bars & Healthy Snacks

Cliff Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.45

Cliff Bar White Macadamia Nut

$2.45

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty - Almond

$1.95

Muffins, Cakes & Brownies

Daisy Muffin - Corn

$2.50

Daisy Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Daisy Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Daisy Pound Cake

$2.50

Daisy Coffee Crumb Cake

$2.25

Daisy Cheese Danish

$2.50

Daisy Strawberry Cheese Danish

$2.50

Daisy Muffin - Blueberry

$2.50

Fresh Grab -n- Go Items

Yoplait Greek Yogurt

$2.15

Fresca Yogurt Cup (5oz)

$1.50

Herb & Olive Oil Hummus

$2.50

Fresca Hummus. Topped w/herbs, sesame seed, Spanish olive oil

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresca, A Boutique Cafe, is located in the Shelbourne building at 53 Frontage. A scratch cafe serving breakfast & lunch, Fresca is curated by Remarkable Cuisine to bring daily amazing food fit for any palette. From sandwiches to an omelet bar, corporate catering to varying daily specials, Fresca is way more than a cafe. Come and see for yourself.

Location

53 Frontage Road, Hampton, NJ 08827

Directions

