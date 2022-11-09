Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freshly Greek

review star

No reviews yet

2355 Oregon Pike Suite 105

Lancaster, PA 17602

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Greek Salad
Souvlaki

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly brewed, locally roasted, coffee.

Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso added with hot water.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with local grass fed steamed or cold milk.

Chai Latte

$5.00+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$4.00
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Breakfast

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Omlette

$10.00

Appetizers

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$8.00

An egg, lemon, soup with rice and chicken.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00
Hummus

Hummus

$8.00
Deep Fried Feta

Deep Fried Feta

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

Pita Bread

$2.00
Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$16.00

Our sampler of fresh Hummus, Tzatziki, Pita bread, cucumbers, olives, Feta cheese, and Dolmas.

Falafel

$8.00Out of stock

Three Falafels with Tahini drizzle.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh local vegetables topped with imported Greek olives and a large Feta cheese block with olive oil, capers, salt and pepper. Dressing served on the side.

Mint Chicken Cutlets Salad

Mint Chicken Cutlets Salad

$18.00
Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$14.00

Fresh local vegetables topped with imported Greek olives and a large Feta cheese block with olive oil, capers, salt and pepper. Dressing served on the side.

Plates

Gyro

Gyro

$14.00

Choose from our in house made beef gyro with fresh oregano and rosemary made daily or our twenty-four hour marinated chicken or shrimp. Served with our fresh cut fries or an optional local side salad.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$14.00

Brisket Sirloin Chuck Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Souvlaki

$16.00
Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$22.00

A beef pasta dish made with imported Pastitsio Pasta topped with Béchamel sauce. Served with a local side salad and fresh made pita bread and Tzatziki.

Moussaka

Moussaka

$22.00

An Eggplant, beef, and potato dish topped with Béchamel sauce. Served with a local side salad and fresh made pita bread and Tzatziki.

Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$20.00

Baked peppers stuffed with beef and rice. Served with a local side salad and fresh made pita bread and Tzatziki.

Kids

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza

$6.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Peanut Butter and Jelly on Rainbow Bread

Peanut Butter and Jelly on Rainbow Bread

$6.00
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$6.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pirate's Booty

$1.00

Aged white cheddar rice and corn puffs.

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$8.00

Baked walnut, almonds, and phyllo dough saturated in honey, ground cloves and a little cinnamon.

Bougatsa

$8.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Bottled Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Thrive Farmers Sparkling Tea

$4.50

S. Pellegrino

$4.50

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Honest Kids

$2.00

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50

Human Kind

$5.00

Boylan

$5.00

Waterloo

$4.00

Izze Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Farm to table, fresh Greek food.

2355 Oregon Pike Suite 105, Lancaster, PA 17602

