Funky Flame 4994 Lowell Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A bread focused restaurant. Serving up organic sourdough loaves, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and more!
Location
4994 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80221
Gallery
