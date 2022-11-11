Restaurant header imageView gallery

G'ville Seafood N' Chicken 4310 Southwest 20th Avenue

No reviews yet

4310 Southwest 20th Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32607

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket (20)
4 Wings & 8 Shrimp
6 Wings

Value Combos

Catfish Filet & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

Fish & Gizzard

$11.00

3 Wings & Gizzard

$10.99

2 Fish & 3 wings

$10.99

2 PC Tilapia & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

2 PC Whiting & 3 Wings

$10.99

4 Wings & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

8 Oyster & 3 Wings

$13.99

1/2 LB Gizzard & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

#11 2 PC Flounder & 3 Wings

$10.99

1/2 LB Gizzards & 1/2 LB Liver

$11.00

#13 2 PC Flounder & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

#16 1/2 LB Liver & 3 Wings

$10.99

#17 1/2 LB Liver & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

#18 1/2 LB Gizzard & 2 PC Fish

$10.99

#19 2 PC Tilapia & 3 Wings

$10.99

#20 2 PC Whiting & 8 Shrimp

$10.99

2 Pc Fish & Liver

$10.99

Catfish Nugget 8 Shrimps

$11.00

Garlic Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp Tray

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$14.00

Large Shrimp

$10.00

Large Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Blue Crab Combo Tray

$22.99

Blue Crab & Shrimp Tray

$20.99

Medium Blue Crab Tray

$11.99

Large Blue Tray

$19.99

Jumbo Blue Crabs

$28.99

Body Blue Crab

$21.99Out of stock

Bushel Crabs

$195.00Out of stock

Medium Snow Crab

$22.99

Large Snow Crab

$31.99

Snow Crab & Shrimp

$24.99

Snow Crab Combo

$31.99

Crawfish Tray

$8.99

Mussel Tray

$8.99

3 Mix Seafood Tray [Special]

$33.99

3 Medium Blue Crabs {Special}

$29.99Out of stock

3 Large Shrimp Combo

$29.99

1 Snow Crab Cluster

$13.99

3 Snow Crab Shrimps [Special]

$59.99

Body Blue Crabsc

$23.99Out of stock

6 Garlic Oyster

$7.50Out of stock

12 Garlic Oyster

$16.99Out of stock

Snow Legs & Claws

$8.99Out of stock

3 Large Shrimp Trays

$25.99

3 Trays Jumbo Shrimp

$29.99

3 Trays Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$34.99

3 Large Blue Crabs

$49.99Out of stock

3 Blue Crab And Shrimps

$50.99

3 Crawfish Trays

$21.99

3 Trays Mussel

$20.99

3 Jumbo Shrimp Combo Trays

$31.99

3 Large Snowcrabs Trays

$89.99

3 Large Snowcrab Combo

$79.99

3 Blue Crab & Shrimps Combo

$59.99

3 Snowcrab Medium Tray

$55.99

3 Snowcrab&shrimps

$64.99

Lobster Tail

$10.99Out of stock

3 Corn

$2.50

3 Potato

$1.99

3 Eggs

$1.99

1 Sausage

$1.99

1 Corn

$0.99

1 Potato

$0.75

1 Egg

$0.75

Shrimp Cup

$4.49

Cup Of Butter

$7.99

Side Tray

$6.49

Side Tray

$6.49

Lunch Special - Served with Fries

Lunch 1pc Tilapia 2pc Wing N 4 Shrimp

$8.00

#2 Lunch Gizzard 2pc Wing N 4 Shrimp

$8.00

#3 Lunch Liver 2pc Wing N 4 Shrimp

$8.00

Fish Baskets

Catfish Fillets

$8.00+

Tilapia

$7.99+

Whiting

$7.99+

Flounder

$7.99+

1 LB Catfish Nuggets

$9.99

Fish by Pieces

6 Fish Pieces

$16.99

12 Fish Pieces

$26.99

21 Fish Pieces

$41.99

Chicken Dinners

1 LB Chicken Gizzard Dinner

$7.99

1 LB Chicken Livers Dinner

$7.99

3 Wings

$3.99

4 Wings

$5.99

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$11.99

20 Wings

$15.99

Chicken by Pieces

30 Wings

$29.99

40 Wings

$39.99

50 Wings

$49.99

75 Wings

$74.99

100 Wings

$99.99

Seafood Baskets

Oyster Basket

$9.99+

Shrimp Basket (20)

$8.99

Scallop Basket

$10.00+

7 PC Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

14 PC Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99

2 Fish & 8 Oyster Basket

$14.00

15 Pc Shrimp

$8.49

2 Fish & 8 Scallop

$15.00

8 Pc Oyster & Chicken

$15.00

10 Pc Scallop & Chicken

$15.00

2 Fish 8 Shrimps

$11.00

Shrimp by Pieces

30 Shrimp Pieces

$13.99

40 Shrimp Pieces

$22.99

50 Shrimp Pieces

$27.99

Combo Seafood Baskets

Oyster and Scallop Basket

$14.99

Oyster and Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Shrimp and Scallop Basket

$14.99

Fish and Oyster Basket

$13.99

Fish and Scallop Basket

$13.99

Family Platters

3 Mixed Items

$20.99

4 Mixed Items

$24.99

5 Mixed Items

$29.99

Family Pan Gizzards

$13.99

Family Pan Livers

$13.99

Sides

Fries

$1.49+

Onion Rings

$3.50

8 Pc Onion Rings

Mushrooms

$3.50

8 Pc Mushroom

Hush Puppies

$3.50

8 Pc Hushpuppies

(10 PC) Shrimp

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers 5pc

$3.50

5 Pc Jalapeno

Zucchini 10 Pc

$3.50

8 Pc Zucchini

Okra

$3.50

Sweet Corn Nuggets 8pc

$3.50

9 Pc Sweet Corn Nuggets

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks Serve w/fries

Side Gizzard

$5.50

Side Livers

$5.50

Fish

$3.99

Scallop 5 PC

$4.99

Oyster 5 PC

$4.99

Crab Cake 2pc With Fries

$6.99

Pan Fries

$9.99

Cup Seasoning

$1.99

Tenders

$2.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cheese Cake Red Velvet

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Pumpkin

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Strawberry

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Classic

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Blueberry

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Key Lime

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Coffee

$3.99Out of stock

Cake Key Lime

$3.99Out of stock

Cake Strawberry

$3.99Out of stock

Beverages

Sprite

$1.99

Coca Cola

$1.99

Ice Cup

$1.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Pibb Xtra

$1.99

Water Cup

$1.00

Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.99

Zero Sugar Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

CHICKEN DINNER

3 WINGS

$4.00

4 WINGS

$6.00

6 WINGS

$9.00

10 WINGS

$13.00

GIZZARD DINNER

$8.00

LIVER DINNER

$8.00

4 PC TENDER

$9.00

6 PC TENDER

$13.00

FISH BASKET

2 pc Tilapia

$7.99

3 pc Tilapia

$9.99

2 pc catfish

$7.99

3 pc catfish

$9.99

2 pc flounder

$7.99

3 pc flounder

$9.99

2 pc whiting

$7.99

3 pc whiting

$9.99

catfish nugget 1Lb

$9.99

Seafood Basket

Fish & Oyster

$14.00

Fish & scallop

$14.00

10 Oyster Basket

$11.00

20 Oyster Basket

$11.00

Extra Sauces

Hot Sauces

Boomboom

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cup Seasoning

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

thank you and hope will see you again!!

Location

4310 Southwest 20th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607

Directions

