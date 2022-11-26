Restaurant header imageView gallery

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Royal Park Plaza

3822 Newberry Rd.

Gainesville, FL 32607

SINGLE TASTY

$6.25

1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

DOUBLE TASTY

$8.25

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef

TRIPLE TASTY

$10.25

3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

TURKEY BURGER

$6.45Out of stock

1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey

VEGGIE BURGER

$6.95

Black Bean Garden Patty

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.95

1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty

SALMON BURGER

$7.25

Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.95

100% All Natural Chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.95

100% All Natural Chicken

FLAT-TOP DOG

$5.45
SIDES

DRINKS

$10 MEAL DEAL

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS MEAL

$8.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville, FL 32607

