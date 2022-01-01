- Home
Ballyhoo Grill
No reviews yet
3700 W UNIVERSITY AVE
Gainesville, FL 32607
Order Again
Appetizers
Ballyhoo Fries
Crispy-fried potato wedges topped with bacon bits, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, ranch dressing and scallions.
Brussels Sprouts Appetizer
Fresh Brussels Sprouts steamed tender sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and tossed in Parmesan cheese.
Calamari
Gulf squid and thinly-sliced onion straws, fried crisp and served with Parmesan cheese,banana peppers and a side of pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey jack and aged cheddar cheese grilled inside a large flour tortilla with onions and peppers served with sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapenos. Add guacamole- $1.
Dozen Oyster Rockefeller
Edamame Beans
Steamed tender and tossed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and dusted with kosher salt.
Filet Mudiga
Tender filet tips tossed in Italian bread crumbs, virgin olive oil, Parmesan cheese and fresh garlic then oak-grilled and topped with jack cheese, served with Bearnaise sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp
Crisp shrimp piled high and tossed in Ballyhoo’s fire sauce, then topped with scallions and a sriracha drizzle.
Fried Gator
Fried Florida gator nuggets served with BBQ sauce.
Half Dozen Oyster Rockefeller
Grilled Avocado
Two grilled halves of a Haas avocado stuffed with mixed cheese seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil, cumin, adobo and topped with Pico de Gallo, Frito Lay’s corn chips and jalapeno.
Nawlins Style Shrimp
Three-fourths of a pound of peeled shrimp, steamed and tossed with oregano, Old Bay and olive oil.
Oysters
Fresh gulf-coast oysters shucked to order with cocktail sauce and horseradish. Raw, steamed, fried, or Rockefeller.
Pot Stickers
Steamed pork dumplings served with sweet and spicy chili sauce, scallions and ponzu sauce for dipping.
Shrimp Rockefeller
Sauteed shrimp with creamy spinach, smoked bacon and Parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Monterey jack and aged cheddar cheese grilled inside a large flour tortilla with onions and peppers served with sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapenos. Add guacamole- $1.
Table Side Guacamole
Haas avocados, personally prepared for you with tomato, cilantro, Spanish onions, freshly-squeezed lime juice and ground cumin all muddled in a traditional molcajete. Served with tortilla chips.
Veggie Quesadilla
Wings
Ten jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed in homemade Buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese and celery. Get them breaded or naked. Ask about additional sauces.
Ahi Tuna App
Chips and Pico
Crab Cakes
Cranberry Almond Chicken Spread
Grouper Nuggets
Salmon Rockefeller
Steak Quesadilla
Flatbreads
Blackened Chicken Flatbread
Blackened boneless chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeno, BBQ sauce and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.
Margherita Flatbread
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh basil.
Sicillian Flatbread
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, fresh basil and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.
Shrimp Pesto Flatbread
Sauteed shrimp in a creamy pesto sauce, tomatoes, spinach and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.
Steak Flatbread
Oak-grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese crumbles, roasted onions and peppers with fresh spinach tossed in olive oil and topped with a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Wild Mushrooms Flatbread
Crimini, oyster and button mushrooms, sauteed in olive oil, shallots, garlic, white wine and seasonings with Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.
Soups
Gainesville Gumbo
A tomato-based, Louisiana gumbo with shrimp, scallops, fish, veggies, okra, over rice.
Soup of the Day
Ask your server about todays special.
She-Crab
New England-style, rich and creamy, with Alaskan snow crab and sherry.
Black Bean Soup
Served over yellow rice with a Pico de Gallo garnish.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
House Salad
Ballyhoo Breeze
Fresh field greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with Mandarin oranges, mango’s, diced tomatoes, red onions, avocado, craisins, almond slivers and feta cheese.
Blue Steak Salad
Oak-grilled sirloin, field greens, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions and portobello mushrooms topped with crisp onion straws and a red wine vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Field greens, topped with feta cheese, cucumbers, Greek olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, Greek peppers and Greek dressing. Served over fresh potato salad.
Miso-Poached Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon poached in miso broth atop field greens, carrots, radish, wakame, corn, tomatoes, bean sprouts and crisp wontons with soy-ginger vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
Fresh iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon bits, Hass avocado, diced tomatoes, sweet red onions, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Ya Ya Shrimp Salad
Fresh iceberg wedge, swiss cheese, tomato, smoked ham, green olives, Parmesan cheese and large steamed shrimp tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
Entrees
1/2 Snow Crab
1 1/4 Lobster
Baby Back Ribs
Tender and smoky, braised baby back ribs.
Bacon Wrapped Filet
Cajun Redfish
Cedar-Plank Salmon
Fresh salmon oak-grilled on a cedar plank for its unique smoky flavor.
Cedar-Plank Scallops
Eight large sea scallops, oak-grilled on a cedar plank for a unique smoky flavor.
Chicken Picatta
Ten-ounce boneless chicken breast, oak-grilled to perfection and topped with mushrooms, capers, artichokes and creamy lemon/white-wine sauce.
Filet Spedini Dinner
Fish N Chips
Full Snow Crab
One and a half pound of Alaskan snow crab steamed and served with drawn butter and lemon.
Grouper Dinner
Flaky-tender grouper, blackened, fried or Italian-grilled.
Grouper Picatta
Mahi Mahi Almondine
Coated with almonds, grilled and topped with a lemon/ white wine butter-garlic sauce.
New York Strip Steak
Ribeye 14oz
A 14-oz center cut, oak-grilled to perfection.
Shrimp & Grits
Large shrimp sauteed in Cajun spices and served on top of house-made cheesy grits.
Shrimp & Scallop Skewer
Jumbo sea scallops, large shrimp, onions and peppers, oak- grilled and topped with mango chutney.
Shrimp Dinner
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
An eight-ounce fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.
Bull Gator Burger
Two ground chuck patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheddar and jack cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun.
Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Cuban
Fresh, crisp Cuban bread hot pressed with ham, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and mayonnaise.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Grouper Sandwich
Tender-flaky grouper, fried, blackened or grilled with lettuce, tomato and remoulade.
Grouper Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly-shaved prime rib with sauteed onions and peppers and melted jack cheese. Served with au jus.
Po-Boy
Shrimp, oysters, or both, fried and served on a French roll with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and remoulade.
Reuben
Corned beef piled high with jack cheese, sauerkraut and remoulade. Served on pumpernickel rye.
Shrimp Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Steak Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Tilapia Sandwich
Florida’s new favorite fish, cajun, grilled, or fried. Served on a hogie with lettuce tomato and remolade.
Tilapia Tacos
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Ballyhoo Taco
Grouper Reuben
Garden Burger
Lunch Fish
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Sirloin Sandwich
Pork Sandwich
Pork Taco
Salmon Tacos
Pasta
Chicken Princess
Oak-grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushroom and broccoli in a creamy tomato sauce with penne pasta.
Seafood Pescatore
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, mussels, grouper and mushrooms in a tomato-garlic sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp sauteed with spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, with white wine and lemon in a butter-garlic sauce.
Vegetable Pasta
Sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted onions and bell peppers, tossed in homemade pomodoro sauce.
Sides
Black Beans and Rice
French Fries
Coleslaw
Cheesy Grits
Potato Salad
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Brussels Sprouts
Veggies
Baked Potato (after 5)
Rice
Bread
Garlic Bread
Side Pasta
Onion Straws
Asparagus
Kids
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Delicious cream cheese frosting, grated carrots, raisins, walnuts and spicy cinnamon.
Cheesecake
Chocolate Overload
Delicious chocolate cake and ganache served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Homemade Key Lime Pie
Fresh key-lime juice, sweet condensed cream, baked in a buttery-graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream.
Table Side Bananas Foster
Fresh bananas, ice cream-stuffed crepes, brown sugar, cinnamon, banana liqueur, tripple sec and rum.
Upside-Down Apple Pie
House-made with fresh Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and caramelized walnuts, served hot with vanilla ice cream.
Birthday Ice Cream
Lunch Specials
Amberjack Sandwich
Amberjack Tacos
Ballyhoo Taco
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Philly
Cobia Tacos
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grouper Reuben
Large Chicken Tender Platter (8 Pieces)
Lunch Chicken Tenders (5 pieces)
Lunch Fish
All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.
Mahi BLT
Orange and Blue Burger
Patty Melt
Pork Taco
Salmon BLT
Salmon Tacos
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Soup and Sandwich
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Sirloin Sandwich
Swordfish Tacos
Tuna Tacos
Dinner Specials
12oz Prime Rib
8oz Prime Rib
Amberjack Dinner
Amberjack Mediterranean
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Baja Beans and Rice
Birthday Ice Cream
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Cajun Gator
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Caribbean Mahi
Caribbean Redfish
Caribbean Salmon
Caribbean Scallops
Caribbean Seabass
Caribbean Swordfish
Chicken Parm Dinner
Cobia Tacos
Crab stuffed salmon
Filet and Lobster
Filet and Lobster Oscar
Filet and Snow Crab
Fish and Shrimp
Gator Po-boy
Grouper Almondine
Grouper Rockefeller
Island Tuna Filet
Jamaican Shrimp
Lemon Crusted Swordfish
Mahi Dinner
Mahi Mediterranean
Mediterranean Redfish
Mediterranean Swordfish
New York Strip Steak
NY Blackened Blue Cheese
Parmesan Encrusted Salmon (Dinner)
Red Snapper Mediterranean
Salmon Rockefeller (Lunch)
Seabass Ponzu
Shrimp/Lobster Alfredo
Shrimp/Scallop Alfredo
Spedini and Lobster Tail
Stone Crab Claws
Stuffed Filet
Surf N Turf - Filet/ 2lb Lobster
Surf N Turf - Filet/ 1.25 lb Lobster
Surf N Turf - Filet/Scallops
Surf N Turf - T-Bone/Shrimp
Sweet and Spicy Salmon (lunch)
Swordfish Dinner
Swordfish Key West
Tuna Teriyaki
Two Lobster Tail Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3700 W UNIVERSITY AVE, Gainesville, FL 32607