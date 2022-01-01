Ballyhoo Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Ballyhoo Fries

$10.95

Crispy-fried potato wedges topped with bacon bits, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, ranch dressing and scallions.

Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

$8.95

Fresh Brussels Sprouts steamed tender sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and tossed in Parmesan cheese.

Calamari

$13.95

Gulf squid and thinly-sliced onion straws, fried crisp and served with Parmesan cheese,banana peppers and a side of pomodoro sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Monterey jack and aged cheddar cheese grilled inside a large flour tortilla with onions and peppers served with sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapenos. Add guacamole- $1.

Dozen Oyster Rockefeller

$26.90

Edamame Beans

$7.95

Steamed tender and tossed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and dusted with kosher salt.

Filet Mudiga

$14.95

Tender filet tips tossed in Italian bread crumbs, virgin olive oil, Parmesan cheese and fresh garlic then oak-grilled and topped with jack cheese, served with Bearnaise sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.95

Crisp shrimp piled high and tossed in Ballyhoo’s fire sauce, then topped with scallions and a sriracha drizzle.

Fried Gator

$14.95

Fried Florida gator nuggets served with BBQ sauce.

Half Dozen Oyster Rockefeller

$15.95

Grilled Avocado

$11.95

Two grilled halves of a Haas avocado stuffed with mixed cheese seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil, cumin, adobo and topped with Pico de Gallo, Frito Lay’s corn chips and jalapeno.

Nawlins Style Shrimp

$15.95

Three-fourths of a pound of peeled shrimp, steamed and tossed with oregano, Old Bay and olive oil.

Oysters

$20.00+

Fresh gulf-coast oysters shucked to order with cocktail sauce and horseradish. Raw, steamed, fried, or Rockefeller.

Pot Stickers

$11.95

Steamed pork dumplings served with sweet and spicy chili sauce, scallions and ponzu sauce for dipping.

Shrimp Rockefeller

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp with creamy spinach, smoked bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Monterey jack and aged cheddar cheese grilled inside a large flour tortilla with onions and peppers served with sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapenos. Add guacamole- $1.

Table Side Guacamole

$14.50Out of stock

Haas avocados, personally prepared for you with tomato, cilantro, Spanish onions, freshly-squeezed lime juice and ground cumin all muddled in a traditional molcajete. Served with tortilla chips.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Wings

$14.95

Ten jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed in homemade Buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese and celery. Get them breaded or naked. Ask about additional sauces.

Ahi Tuna App

$14.95

Chips and Pico

$5.95

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Cranberry Almond Chicken Spread

$7.95

Grouper Nuggets

$14.95

Salmon Rockefeller

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Flatbreads

Blackened Chicken Flatbread

$13.95

Blackened boneless chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeno, BBQ sauce and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh basil.

Sicillian Flatbread

$12.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, fresh basil and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.

Shrimp Pesto Flatbread

$14.95

Sauteed shrimp in a creamy pesto sauce, tomatoes, spinach and Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.

Steak Flatbread

$16.95

Oak-grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese crumbles, roasted onions and peppers with fresh spinach tossed in olive oil and topped with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Wild Mushrooms Flatbread

$13.95

Crimini, oyster and button mushrooms, sauteed in olive oil, shallots, garlic, white wine and seasonings with Ballyhoo’s cheese blend.

Soups

Gainesville Gumbo

$5.95+

A tomato-based, Louisiana gumbo with shrimp, scallops, fish, veggies, okra, over rice.

Soup of the Day

$5.95+Out of stock

Ask your server about todays special.

She-Crab

$5.95+

New England-style, rich and creamy, with Alaskan snow crab and sherry.

Black Bean Soup

$5.95+

Served over yellow rice with a Pico de Gallo garnish.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Garden Salad

$4.95+

House Salad

$4.95+

Ballyhoo Breeze

$15.95

Fresh field greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with Mandarin oranges, mango’s, diced tomatoes, red onions, avocado, craisins, almond slivers and feta cheese.

Blue Steak Salad

$18.95

Oak-grilled sirloin, field greens, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions and portobello mushrooms topped with crisp onion straws and a red wine vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$15.95

Field greens, topped with feta cheese, cucumbers, Greek olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, Greek peppers and Greek dressing. Served over fresh potato salad.

Miso-Poached Salmon

$17.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon poached in miso broth atop field greens, carrots, radish, wakame, corn, tomatoes, bean sprouts and crisp wontons with soy-ginger vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$15.95

Fresh iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon bits, Hass avocado, diced tomatoes, sweet red onions, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Ya Ya Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Fresh iceberg wedge, swiss cheese, tomato, smoked ham, green olives, Parmesan cheese and large steamed shrimp tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Entrees

1/2 Snow Crab

$29.95

1 1/4 Lobster

$29.90

Baby Back Ribs

$15.95+

Tender and smoky, braised baby back ribs.

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$20.95

Cajun Redfish

$23.95

Cedar-Plank Salmon

$23.95

Fresh salmon oak-grilled on a cedar plank for its unique smoky flavor.

Cedar-Plank Scallops

$28.95

Eight large sea scallops, oak-grilled on a cedar plank for a unique smoky flavor.

Chicken Picatta

$19.95

Ten-ounce boneless chicken breast, oak-grilled to perfection and topped with mushrooms, capers, artichokes and creamy lemon/white-wine sauce.

Filet Spedini Dinner

$23.95

Fish N Chips

$19.95

Full Snow Crab

$37.95

One and a half pound of Alaskan snow crab steamed and served with drawn butter and lemon.

Grouper Dinner

$31.95

Flaky-tender grouper, blackened, fried or Italian-grilled.

Grouper Picatta

$32.95

Mahi Mahi Almondine

$21.95

Coated with almonds, grilled and topped with a lemon/ white wine butter-garlic sauce.

New York Strip Steak

$25.95

Ribeye 14oz

$27.95

A 14-oz center cut, oak-grilled to perfection.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Large shrimp sauteed in Cajun spices and served on top of house-made cheesy grits.

Shrimp & Scallop Skewer

$22.95

Jumbo sea scallops, large shrimp, onions and peppers, oak- grilled and topped with mango chutney.

Shrimp Dinner

$21.95

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

An eight-ounce fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.

Bull Gator Burger

$17.95

Two ground chuck patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheddar and jack cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun.

Burger

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Cuban

$12.95

Fresh, crisp Cuban bread hot pressed with ham, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and mayonnaise.

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Grouper Sandwich

$15.95

Tender-flaky grouper, fried, blackened or grilled with lettuce, tomato and remoulade.

Grouper Tacos

$15.95

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Mahi Sandwich

$12.95

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Thinly-shaved prime rib with sauteed onions and peppers and melted jack cheese. Served with au jus.

Po-Boy

$13.95

Shrimp, oysters, or both, fried and served on a French roll with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and remoulade.

Reuben

$13.95

Corned beef piled high with jack cheese, sauerkraut and remoulade. Served on pumpernickel rye.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Steak Tacos

$12.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Tilapia Sandwich

$11.95

Florida’s new favorite fish, cajun, grilled, or fried. Served on a hogie with lettuce tomato and remolade.

Tilapia Tacos

$10.00

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Ballyhoo Taco

$9.00

Grouper Reuben

$15.95

Garden Burger

$8.95

Lunch Fish

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Sirloin Sandwich

$14.95

Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pork Taco

$11.00

Salmon Tacos

$12.00

Pasta

All dishes are served with toasted garlic bread and Parmesan cheese. Choose linguine or penne pasta.

Chicken Princess

$18.95

Oak-grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushroom and broccoli in a creamy tomato sauce with penne pasta.

Seafood Pescatore

$21.95

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, mussels, grouper and mushrooms in a tomato-garlic sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Large shrimp sauteed with spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, with white wine and lemon in a butter-garlic sauce.

Vegetable Pasta

$16.95

Sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted onions and bell peppers, tossed in homemade pomodoro sauce.

Sides

Black Beans and Rice

$2.95+

French Fries

$2.95+

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Cheesy Grits

$2.95+

Potato Salad

$2.95+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.95+

Sauteed Spinach

$2.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95+

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95+

Brussels Sprouts

$3.95+

Veggies

$2.95+

Baked Potato (after 5)

$3.95

Rice

$2.95+

Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Pasta

$5.95

Onion Straws

$2.95+

Asparagus

$7.95

Kids

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Chicken

$7.95

Kids Fish

$7.95

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Delicious cream cheese frosting, grated carrots, raisins, walnuts and spicy cinnamon.

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Overload

$7.95

Delicious chocolate cake and ganache served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Fresh key-lime juice, sweet condensed cream, baked in a buttery-graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream.

Table Side Bananas Foster

$10.95+Out of stock

Fresh bananas, ice cream-stuffed crepes, brown sugar, cinnamon, banana liqueur, tripple sec and rum.

Upside-Down Apple Pie

$7.95

House-made with fresh Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and caramelized walnuts, served hot with vanilla ice cream.

Birthday Ice Cream

Lunch Specials

Amberjack Sandwich

$12.95

Amberjack Tacos

$12.95

Ballyhoo Taco

$9.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Cobia Tacos

$12.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Grouper Reuben

$15.95

Large Chicken Tender Platter (8 Pieces)

$15.95

Lunch Chicken Tenders (5 pieces)

$12.95

Lunch Fish

All tacos are stuffed with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and mixed cheese, then topped with remoulade.

Mahi BLT

$14.25

Orange and Blue Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$12.00

Pork Taco

$11.00

Salmon BLT

$15.95

Salmon Tacos

$12.00

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Soup and Sandwich

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Sirloin Sandwich

$14.95

Swordfish Tacos

$12.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.95

Dinner Specials

12oz Prime Rib

$24.95

8oz Prime Rib

$17.95

Amberjack Dinner

$24.95

Amberjack Mediterranean

$27.95

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$10.95

Baja Beans and Rice

$7.95

Birthday Ice Cream

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Cajun Gator

$18.95

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Caribbean Mahi

$19.95

Caribbean Redfish

$19.95

Caribbean Salmon

$20.95

Caribbean Scallops

$26.95

Caribbean Seabass

$31.90

Caribbean Swordfish

$21.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$18.95

Cobia Tacos

$12.95

Crab stuffed salmon

$25.95

Filet and Lobster

$34.95

Filet and Lobster Oscar

$26.95

Filet and Snow Crab

$33.95

Fish and Shrimp

$12.95

Gator Po-boy

$13.95

Grouper Almondine

$27.90

Grouper Rockefeller

$29.95

Island Tuna Filet

$28.95

Jamaican Shrimp

$19.95

Lemon Crusted Swordfish

$21.95

Mahi Dinner

$19.95

Mahi Mediterranean

$22.00

Mediterranean Redfish

$20.95

Mediterranean Swordfish

$28.95

New York Strip Steak

$25.95

NY Blackened Blue Cheese

$26.95

Parmesan Encrusted Salmon (Dinner)

$20.95

Red Snapper Mediterranean

$25.95

Salmon Rockefeller (Lunch)

$13.00

Seabass Ponzu

$33.95

Shrimp/Lobster Alfredo

$18.90

Shrimp/Scallop Alfredo

$18.90

Spedini and Lobster Tail

$28.95

Stone Crab Claws

$19.95+

Stuffed Filet

$29.95

Surf N Turf - Filet/ 2lb Lobster

$47.95

Surf N Turf - Filet/ 1.25 lb Lobster

$29.95

Surf N Turf - Filet/Scallops

$27.95

Surf N Turf - T-Bone/Shrimp

$27.95

Sweet and Spicy Salmon (lunch)

$13.00

Swordfish Dinner

$19.95

Swordfish Key West

$22.95

Tuna Teriyaki

$28.95

Two Lobster Tail Special

$24.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 W UNIVERSITY AVE, Gainesville, FL 32607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

