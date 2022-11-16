Restaurant header imageView gallery

Game Time

577 Connecticut 12

Groton, CT 06340

Full Court Fries
OVERTIME FRIED OREO'S
Big GT Burger

STARTING LINEUP

Outfield Onion Rings

$6.99

Onion Rings served with house made horseradish cream sauce

Full Court Fries

$5.99

Crispy skin-on French fries served with house-made chipotle ketchup. Add "bases loaded" (melted cheese, bacon, scallions and house-made seasoned sour cream) for +$2

Home Run Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Cream cheese and jalapeno poppers served with house-made raspberry chipotle sauce

Mac Jones and Cheese Bites

$9.99

Crispy mac & cheese wedges with crispy cheddar batter, served with house-made chipotle ketchup

"BIG DILL" Fried Pickels

$8.99

Crispy dill pickle chips served with ranch

Cooperstown Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla stuffed with ranchero chicken, bacon, and cheese, served with house-made seasoned sour cream and salsa

Pele's Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla stuffed with smoked bbq pulled pork and cheese, served with house-made seasoned sour cream and BBQ sauce

Pigskin Nachos

$15.99

Nachos topped with cheese, smoked BBQ pulled pork, green onions, pico de gallo, house-made seasoned sour cream and BBQ sauce

"Macho" Chicken Nachos

$15.99

Nachos topped with ranchero chicken, cheese pico de gallo, green onions, and house-made seasoned sour cream

GT Classic Nachos

$13.99

Nachos topped with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, green onions, and house-made seasoned sour cream

Tom's Tater Tots

$5.99

Hashbrown style potato tots served with house-made chipotle ketchup. Add "bases loaded (melted cheese, bacon, scallions, and house-made seasoned sour cream) for $2

Touchdown Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Homestyle crispy chicken tenders, served plain or tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Parmesan, or Thai Chile sauce. Served with either ranch or blue cheese dressing

Walk-Off Wings

$12.99

6 jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Parmesan, or Thai chili sauce. Served with either ranch or blue cheese dressing. Order a "Full Count" (add 6 more wings) for +$8

Packers Pretzel

$11.99

Large hand-crafted Bavarian style pretzel, served with beer cheese and stone-ground mustard

ON THE GREEN

Game Time Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, home style croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Add chicken +$4.99 Add shrimp +$6.99

All-Star Spinach Salad

$10.99

Baby spinach, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, house-made candied pecans, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette Add chicken +$4.99 Add shrimp +$6.99

FLYING BLT WEDGE

$8.99

Iceberg wedge, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, tomato, topped with blue cheese dressing Add chicken +$4.99 Add shrimp +$6.99

MAIN EVENTS

Back to Back Burger

$14.99

"Smash style" double American cheeseburger, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles Make it a: "THREE-PEAT" (Triple meat, triple cheese) +$5 "FOUR-PEAT" (4 patties, 4 slices of cheese) +$10 "FIVE-PEAT" (5 patties, 5 slices of cheese) +$15

Big GT Burger

$15.99

"Smash Style" double decker cheeseburger, house-made Mississippi comeback sauce, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles Make it a: "THREE-PEAT" (Triple meat, triple cheese) +$5 "FOUR-PEAT" (4 patties, 4 slices of cheese) +$10 "FIVE-PEAT" (5 patties, 5 slices of cheese) +$15

Red's Reuben

$15.99

Corned Beef, swiss cheese, house-made Mississippi comeback sauce, coleslaw on grilled marble rye

Sir Charles Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast fillet, Charles chicken sauce, pickles Choice of plain or "He's on fire!" (tossed in buffalo sauce)

Varsity Veggie Burger

$13.99

Quarter pound plant-based "burger" patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles

Slam Dunk Prime Rib Sandwich

$23.99

Slow-roasted, thinly sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll. Served with housemate horseradish sauce and Demi glacé for dipping.

Vet Day Burger

$5.00

Rib basket

$5.00

SWEET VICTORY (DESSERTS)

DEREK'S FRIED DONUTS

$6.99

Crispy donut "holes" dusted with powdered sugar, served with raspberry, caramel, and chocolate sauce for dipping. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream +$1.50

CLEVELAND BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.99

Warmed chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and cracker jacks

OVERTIME FRIED OREO'S

$5.99

House battered crispy double stuff Oreos topped with powdered sugar and raspberry sauce Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for +1.50

LITTLE LEAGUERS

MIGHTY MAC AND CHEESE

$6.99

Mr. Kraft style Mac and cheese served with french fries

JV CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries

T-BALL BURGER

$6.99

"Smash style" burger with American cheese, served with fries

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Game-Time is a Sports Bar & Restaurant that serves comfort food, honest drinks, and old-fashioned hospitality. It features pool tables, arcade basketball, a jukebox, 8 draft beers, 16 televisions, 20+ whiskeys, and a 30+ seat Bar.

577 Connecticut 12, Groton, CT 06340

