  • Home
  • /
  • New London
  • /
  • City Dock Restaurant/Oyster Bar - Customs House Pier - New London, CT. 06320 - - citydockrestaurant.com
City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT. imageView gallery

City Dock Restaurant/Oyster Bar Customs House Pier New London, CT. 06320 citydockrestaurant.com

review star

No reviews yet

1 South Water St.

Customs House Pier

New London, CT 06320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Onion Rings
Calamari
Fried Shrimp

SOUPS

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.95

BB CLAM CHOWDER

$9.50

BB LOBSTER BISQUE

$10.50

STARTERS/SNACKS

QUAHOG STUFFIES

$3.95

Calamari

$13.95

Mussels in White Wine

$13.95Out of stock

Brisket Egg Rolls

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Wings

$13.95

KIDS

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

SEAFOOD PLATTER

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Fried Shrimp

$17.95

Fried Clam Strips

$16.95

SALADS

Caesar

$10.95

Avocado Salad

$16.95

TACOS

Cajun Cod Tacos

$14.95

Brisket Tacos

$16.95

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.95

SANDWICHES

Clam Strip Roll

$12.95

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.95

Frito Loco

$16.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Burger

$15.95

City Dock Burger

$17.95

BBQ Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

SIDES

French Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

N/A DRINKS

16OZ Soda

$2.95

Open Food

Open Food

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.50

CANNED BEVERAGES

$4 beer

$3.73

Bud

$4.66

Bud Lite

$4.66

Guinness 16oz

$5.59

Whales Tale

$6.52

Miller Lite

$4.66

Corona

$5.59

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$5.59

Sam Seasonal

$5.59

Subduction IPA

$7.45

Orange Smash

$7.45

Mich Ultra

$4.66

Heineken

$5.59

N/A Beer

$4.66

Coors

$4.66

Long Drink

$7.45

Blue Moon

$5.59

Truly

$7.45

Twisted Tea

$5.59

High Noon

$7.45

Drink special $5.00

$4.66

Drink special $6.00

$5.59

Citizen Cider 16oz

$8.32

Truly Pineapple

$7.22Out of stock

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$7.22

Truly Fruit Punch

$7.22

Truly Citrus

$7.22

Twisted Tea

$5.36

Truly Berry Punch

$7.22

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.22

High Noon Peach

$7.22

Long Drink

$7.22

Smirnoff Red White and Berry

$7.22

Twisted Half n Half

$5.36

Twisted Raspberry

$5.36Out of stock

Twisted Peach

$5.36Out of stock

WINE

Prosecco Maschio

$8.38

Chardonnay

$7.45

Merlot

$7.45

Cabernet

$7.45

Sauvignon

$8.38

Pinot Noir

$7.45

Pinot Grigio

$7.45

Chardonnay

$7.45

Prosecco

$8.38

White Sangria

$7.45

Red Sangria

$7.45

Momosa

$7.45

Rose

$7.45

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Happy Hour Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Perrier Jouet (Champagne) BOTTLE

$95.00

Rosè

$8.00

Maschio Prosecco GLASS

$8.00

Maschio Prosecco BOTTLE

$45.00

SPIRITS

Drink Of The Day

$7.00

WELL

$6.52

Titos

$7.45

Absolut

$7.45

Goose

$8.38

Stoli Orange

$7.45

Stoli Razz

$7.45

Stoli Blueberry

$7.45

Stoli Citrus

$7.45

Absolut Citron

$7.45

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$8.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$6.52

Smirinoff

$7.45

New Amsterdam orange

$7.45

Hendricks

$8.38

Bombay Sapphire

$9.31

Beefeater

$7.45

Well Gin

$6.52

Tanqueray

$7.45

Malibu

$7.45

Capt. Morgan

$7.45

Goslings

$7.45

Myers

$7.45

Havana Club

$7.45

Bacardi

$7.45

WELL Rum

$6.52

Kahlua

$8.38

Michters

$8.38

Jameson

$7.45

Bulleit

$9.31

Crown Royal

$8.38

Jim Beam

$7.45

Jack Daniels

$7.45

Makers

$8.38

Altos

$8.00

Cabo

$9.31

Teramana

$9.31

Patron

$10.00

Sauza

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.52

Senior Sangria

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.31

Jager Shot

$7.45

N/A Bevs

Soda

$2.80

Red Bull

$3.73

Bottle Water

$2.80

Shirley Temple

$2.80

Roy Rogers

$2.80

FROZEN

Frozen W/ Alcohol

$11.17+

Lg No Alcohol

$11.17+

Sm w/alcohol

$11.17+

Lg w/alcohol

$11.17+

Mudslide

$12.11

City Docktails

Mojito

$9.31

Margarita

$9.31

Dockside Watermelon Margarita

$10.25

Portside

$10.25

Aqua life

$10.25

Blue Lagoon

$10.25

Catamaran

$10.25

Tiki Torch

$8.38

Atlantis

$10.25

Whaling City

$10.25

Special martini

$10.25

Double Shot ADD

Well

$2.80

Top Shelf

$4.66

Buckets/Beach Ball

Poseidon Adventure Bacardi Bucket

$16.77

Popular Drinks

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.25

Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf

$11.18

Tequila Sunrise

$7.45

Mai Tia

$9.31

Aperol Spritz

$10.25

Mule

$8.38

Bloody Mary

$8.38

Loaded Bloody Mary

$9.31

Moscow mule

$8.38

Mamosa

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.18

Vodka/ Red Bull

$10.25

High end vodka red bull

$11.18

Specials

$4.00 Beer

$3.73

$5.00 Beer

$4.66

$6.00 shot

$5.59

Tshirt

S

$19.95

M

$19.95

L

$19.95

XL

$19.95

XXL

$19.95

Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

L

$35.00

XL

$60.00

XXL

$35.00

Food Specials

Seafood Stuffed Cod

$15.95

Buck a Shuck Oysters

$1.50

Potstickers

$7.95

Sliders

$9.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seafood, Bar, Riverfront Scenic Views, Outdoor Dining & Seating Only.

Location

1 South Water St., Customs House Pier, New London, CT 06320

Directions

Gallery
City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st
orange starNo Reviews
52 bank st New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Hot Rod Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
114 Bank Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
orange star4.5 • 2,817
80 Hamilton Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cultura Antojitos Puertorriqunos
orange starNo Reviews
78 Broad Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Grille 92 - Groton
orange starNo Reviews
235 Lestertown Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New London

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
orange star4.5 • 2,817
80 Hamilton Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Washington Street Coffee House - 13 Washington St
orange star4.1 • 182
13 Washington Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Ferry - New London
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - Orient
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - New London Deli - NLD 2021
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New London
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston