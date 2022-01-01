Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood
Steakhouses

Mr. G's Restaurant

195 Reviews

$$

452 Williams St

New London, CT 06320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SM French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken B.L.T. Salad

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Dolmathes

$8.95

Feta Cheese & Olives

$9.95

LG Cheese Garlic Bread

$8.95

LG Cheese Nachos

$9.95

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$13.50

LG French Fries

$9.50

LG Garlic Bread

$6.95

LG Onion Rings

$11.50

LG Pepperoni Cheese Garlic Bread

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Nachos Supreme

$12.95

SM Cheese Fries

$8.95

SM Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.95

SM Cheese Nachos

$8.95

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

SM French Fries

$6.50

SM Garlic Bread

$4.95

SM Onion Rings

$8.50

SM Pepperoni Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.95

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.95

SOUP

CUP Soup of the Day

$4.95

BWL Soup of the Day

$6.75

CUP Greek Soup

$4.95

BWL Greek Soup

$6.75

CUP Clam Chowder

$5.95

BWL Clam Chowder

$7.95

CUP Chili

$5.95

BWL Chili

$7.95

SALAD

Garden Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Crispy Chicken B.L.T. Salad

$14.25

Grilled Chicken B.L.T Salad

$14.25

Greek Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.25

Mediterranean Salad

$14.25

Spinach Salad With Grilled Chicken

$14.25

Taco Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad Turkey Only, Sub Cheddar Add Olives (NO PORK)

$13.95

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Side Greek Salad

$6.95

GRINDERS

SM Bacon Grinder

$9.95

SM Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.95

SM Capicola Grinder

$7.95

SM Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.95

SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.95

SM Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.95

SM Eggplant Grinder

$9.95

SM Genoa Grinder

$7.95

SM Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.95

SM Ham Grinder

$7.95

SM Italian Combo Grinder

$9.95

SM Meatball Grinder

$9.95

SM Meatless Grinder

$6.95

SM Pastrami Grinder

$9.95

SM Ribeye Grinder

$12.95

SM Roast Beef Grinder

$9.95

SM Salami Grinder

$7.95

SM Sausage Grinder

$9.95

SM Tuna Grinder

$7.95

SM Turkey Grinder

$9.95

LG Bacon Grinder

$12.95

LG Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$12.95

LG Capicola Grinder

$10.50

LG Cheeseburger Grinder

$12.95

LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.95

LG Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.95

LG Eggplant Parm Grinder

$12.95

LG Genoa Grinder

$10.50

LG Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.95

LG Ham Grinder

$10.50

LG Italian Combo Grinder

$12.95

LG Meatball Grinder

$12.95

LG Meatless Grinder

$9.50

LG Pastrami Grinder

$12.95

LG Ribeye Grinder

$17.95

LG Roast Beef Grinder

$12.95

LG Salami Grinder

$9.95

LG Sausage Grinder

$12.95

LG Tuna Grinder

$10.50

LG Turkey Grinder

$12.95

PIZZA

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

SM Pizza

$10.00

LG Pizza

$12.25

SM 4 + Topping Pizza

$14.25

LG 4 + Topping Pizza

$22.99

SM Pizza of The Week

$13.24

LG Pizza of The Week

$19.24

SPECIALTY PIZZA

SM 1/2 and 1/2

$12.50

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.95

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

SM Big Kahuna

$13.95

SM Big Lou Pizza

$13.95

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

SM Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$13.95

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

SM Chicken Cacciatore

$13.95

SM Chicken Parm Pizza

$13.95

SM Clam & Bacon Pizza

$13.95

SM Eggplant & Artichoke

$13.95

SM Fried Scallop & Bacon Pizza

$15.95

SM Godfather Pizza

$13.95

SM Hawaiian

$13.95

SM House Special

$14.95

SM Maui Wowie

$13.95

SM Meat Lovers

$13.95

SM Midnight Special

$13.95

SM Moussaka

$13.95

SM Mozzarella Parmesan

$10.50

SM Peters Veggie Special

$13.95

SM Ricotta Pie

$13.95

SM Sausage Cacciatore

$13.95

SM Shrimp & Artichoke

$14.75

SM Shrimp & Bacon Pizza

$14.75

SM Spicy Pie

$13.95

SM Spinach & Feta

$13.95

SM Spinach, Gorgonzola & Artichoke

$13.95

SM Taco Pizza

$13.95

SM Tomato & Basil

$12.95

LG 1/2 and 1/2

$18.99

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.95

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

LG Big Kahuna

$18.95

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

LG Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$18.95

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

LG Chicken Cacciatore

$18.95

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95

LG Clam & Bacon Pizza

$18.95

LG Eggplant & Artichoke Pizza

$18.95

LG Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.95

LG Fried Scallop & Bacon Pizza

$24.95

LG GEORGE V. - Spinach, Feta, Eggplant, Artchk, Lite Mozz, Well Done

$22.99

LG Hawaiian

$18.95

LG House Special

$19.75

LG Maui Wowie

$19.50

LG Meatlovers Pizza

$19.50

LG Midnight Special

$19.50

LG Moussaka Pizza

$18.95

LG Mozzarella Parmesan Pizza

$15.50

LG Peters Veggie Special

$18.95

LG Ricotta Pie Pizza

$18.95

LG Sausage Cacciatore

$18.95

LG Shrimp & Artichoke

$19.75

LG Shrimp & Bacon Pizza

$19.75

LG Spicy Pie

$18.95

LG Spinach & Feta Pizza

$18.95

LG Spinach, Gorgonzola & Artichoke

$18.95

LG Taco Pizza

$19.75

LG The Big Lou Pizza

$18.95

LG The Godfather Pizza

$19.75

LG Tomato & Basil Pizza

$17.75

CALZONE / STROMBOLI

Cheese Calzone

$11.75

Make Your Own Calzone

$11.75

Veggie Calzone

$14.95

Cheese Stromboli

$11.75

Make Your Own Stromboli

$11.75

Veggie Stromboli

$14.95

SANDWICH

B.L.T

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.75

Grilled Pastrami & Swiss

$11.95

Ham Sandwich

$10.75

Hot Pastrami

$10.75

Pastrami Reuben

$12.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.75

Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Tuna Sandwich

$10.75

Turkey Sandwich

$10.75

Salami

$10.75

CLUB SANDWICH

B.L.T. Club

$13.95

Cheeseburger Club

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Club

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$13.95

Roast Beef Club

$13.95

Tuna Club

$13.95

Turkey Club

$13.95

WRAPS

B.L.T Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Ham Wrap

$9.75

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.75

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$9.75

Bear Wrap

$11.95

Camel Walk Wrap

$11.95

BURGERS

Hamburger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$12.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Patty Melt

$13.25

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$13.25

G's Burger

$13.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.95

Ex Burger

$5.00

GYROS

Traditional Gyro

$12.95

Chicken Gyro

$12.95

Eggplant Gyro

$12.95

Steak Gyro

$16.95

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Steak Quesadilla

$16.25

PASTA ENTREES

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Eggplant Florentine

$19.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Georges Chicken & Broc

$19.95

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$15.95

Spaghetti w/1 MB & 1 Sausage

$15.95

Spaghetti w/Butter

$12.95

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$15.95

Spaghetti w/Sauce

$12.95

Ziti w/1 MB & 1 Sausage

$15.95

Ziti w/Butter

$12.95

Ziti w/Meatballs

$15.95

Ziti w/Sauce

$12.95

Ziti w/Sausage

$15.95

SEAFOOD

Broiled Sea Scallops

$24.95

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Fried Sea Scallops

$25.95Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$25.95

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger & FF

$7.50

Kids Chicken Fingers & FF

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & FF

$7.50

Kids Hamburger & FF

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Plain

$7.50

Kids Ziti & Butter

$7.50

Kids Ziti & Meatball

$7.50

Kids Ziti & Sauce

$7.50

Kids Ziti Plain

$7.50

SIDES

1 Meatball / 1 Sausage

$5.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Bottle Dressing

$5.25

Cheese Sauce

$2.95

Chips

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Side Broccoli

$3.95

Side Meatballs

$5.95

Side Sausage

$5.95

Side Veggie

$3.95

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Greek Salad

$6.95

SIDES

Chips

$1.50

1 Meatball / 1 Sausage

$5.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Bottle Dressing

$5.25

Cheese Sauce

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Fried Shrimp

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Side Broccoli

$3.95

Side Meatballs

$5.95

Side Sausage

$5.95

Side Veggie

$3.95

DRINKS

CAN COKE

$1.50

CAN DIET COKE

$1.50

CAN SPRITE

$1.50

CAN GINGER ALE

$1.50

CAN ORANGE SODA

$1.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

2 LITE COKE

$1.50

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.00

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.00

TO GO DESSERTS

Oreo Pie

$4.95

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

Rice Pudding

$3.95

Snickers Pie

$4.95

Caramel Salted Cheesecake

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1966.

Website

Location

452 Williams St, New London, CT 06320

Directions

Gallery
Mr. G's Restaurant image
Mr. G's Restaurant image
Mr. G's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

On the Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
250 Pequot Avenue New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
The Fisherman at Long Point
orange starNo Reviews
937 Groton Long Point Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 275
27 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
orange star4.4 • 425
39 Whitehall ave Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza-Ledyard
orange star4.1 • 116
126 Gallup Hill Rd Ledyard, CT 06339
View restaurantnext
La Stella Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 711
1 Market St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New London

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
orange star4.5 • 2,817
80 Hamilton Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Washington Street Coffee House - 13 Washington St
orange star4.1 • 182
13 Washington Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Ferry - New London
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - Orient
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - New London Deli - NLD 2021
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New London
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston