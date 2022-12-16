Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Salad

The Spot Cafe 11 Buddington Rd

2,059 Reviews

$$

11 Buddington Rd

Groton, CT 06340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Seasonal Specials

Beef Stroganoff

$15.99

Tender beef, egg noodles & mushrooms in a beef sour cream sauce

Classic Meatballs & Pasta

$12.99

Large all beef meatballs, marinara, parmesan & choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Coconut shrimp, fries & coleslaw

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.89

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn with brown gravy

Meatloaf Melt

$14.49

House made meatloaf, cheddar & BBQ sauce on grilled rye

Oriental Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Choice of Sweet & Sour, Teriyaki or Thai Chili chicken over white rice, broccoli & pineapple topped with crunchy chow mien noodles, served with soy sauce. Take out crunchy noodles will be on the side.

Pot Roast Dinner

$15.99

Slow roasted beef pot roast atop mashed potatoes, corn & brown gravy

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp & chopped clams sautéed with white wine, butter & garlic over linguine. Served with garlic bread

Sliced Garlic Sirloin

$18.79

8 oz. top sirloin sliced and finished with fresh garlic and butter.

Toasted Meatball Sub

$12.99

French Bread, all beef meatballs, marinara & mozzarella toasted, choice one side

Vegetable Spring Rolls (5)

$6.99

Vegetable spring rolls served with sweet & sour sauce

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.29

served with horseradish sauce

Boneless Chicken Bites

$11.89

Hot, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun Dry Rub with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$9.79

Served with marinara

Chicken Wings (8)

$14.99

Choice of sauce served with celery and choice of dressing.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp App

$8.59

Coconut shrimp fried golden and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

With Boom Boom dippin' sauce.

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.79

With horseradish dippin' sauce

Hot New York Pretzel

$5.59

served with queso.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.59

with bacon & jack cheese served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos Grande

$12.29

Choice of grilled chicken or beef chili, queso, tomato, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$12.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, sautéed onion, and Monterey Jack Cheese served with salsa & sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$5.29

Soups, Salads & Bowls

New England Chowder Soup Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.59

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.29

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Crock of Chili

$6.99

Our house made beef chili with melted Monterey Jack Cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.79

Crispy or grilled chicken. Plain, cajun, teriyaki, buffalo or monterey chicken.

Teriyaki Sirloin Caesar Salad

$14.89

Sautéed beef tips over romaine lettuce.

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$14.59

Crispy or grilled chicken. Romaine lettuce, fresh apple, dried cranberries & candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette.

Monterey Chicken Salad

$14.59

Romaine lettuce, bacon, feta cheese, tomato & crispy tortilla strips with ranch dressing.

Burrito Bowl

$10.79

Mojito rice, black beans & corn salsa, guacamole, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & zesty avocado ranch. Choice Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp(5).

Chic N' Mash Bowl

$12.29

Red bliss mashed potatoes, crispy boneless chicken bites, Monterey Jack cheese & corn topped with brown gravy.

Sandwiches

BLT Wrap

$12.79

Choice of Turkey, Ham or Tuna Salad. bacon, American, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Choice one side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Crispy or grilled chicken.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Crispy or grilled chicken. Plain, cajun, teriyaki, buffalo or monterey w/ lettuce & tomato.

Crispy Chicken Pickle Sandwich

$13.29

Spicy mayo & lots of pickles.

Grilled Reuben

$13.79

Corned beef, Swiss & sauerkraut on rye.

Hot French Dip

$14.59

Shaved steak with swiss cheese & au jus for dipping

Louisiana Hot Chicken

$13.29

Crispy fried chicken breast liberally tossed with our Louisiana cayenne sauce, on a bulkie roll and topped with cool cabbage slaw.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.79

with onions & cheese sauce on a Wrap Or Roll

Tuna Melt

$13.79

Tuna salad, cheddar & tomato on grilled rye

Mojito Burrito

$11.29

Shredded Jack cheese, mojito rice, corn & black bean salsa, fresh Pico de Gallo in a jumbo tortilla, served with tortilla chips, queso and sour cream.

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.49

With lettuce & tomato.

Southwest Burger

$13.99

American cheese, jalapeños & horseradish mayo.

Beyond Burger

$15.59

BBQ ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions & Swiss.

BBQ Hickory Burger

$14.59

Swiss, ham & bacon.

Gorgonzola Burger

$14.29

With bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Guacamole Burger

$14.59

Cheddar, chunky guacamole, bacon, Pico de Gallo, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

Naked Burger

$12.99

Plain hamburger with lettuce & tomato.

Cheese Burger

$13.59

Entrees

3 Cheese Chicken Penne

$16.59

Chicken breast, penne, asiago cream sauce, diced tomato, Pecorino Romano & shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Baked Stuffed Cod

$19.89

Seafood stuffing, creamy garlic butter sauce & choice of 2 sides.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.99

Seafood stuffing, creamy garlic butter sauce & choice of two sides.

Buffalo Chicken Mac-n-Cheese

$14.99

Crispy or grilled chicken.

Cajun Chicken Ziti Alfredo

$16.99

With broccoli & mushrooms. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Lightly fried breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.99

With fries and Cole slaw

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Chicken breast fried golden, topped with country gravy. Served with garlic bread.

Fish & Chips

$16.49

We only use cod for our fish & chips, with fries and Cole slaw

Char-grilled Ribeye Steak

$19.89

12 oz. Hand cut ribeye steak, choice two sides. Add Gorgonzola 1.99 * Add Jack Daniels mushroom sauce 2.49 * Add Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions 1.99

Grilled Sirloin

$18.79

Choice two sides

Jack Daniels Beef Tips

$18.79

Bourbon mushroom peppercorn gravy over rice pilaf with broccoli

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$11.59

Red onion, bacon & cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$11.59

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese & mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Flatbread

$9.99

Hawaiian Flatbread Pizza

$11.59

Pineapple, ham & mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

Classic Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Sides

Bread and Butter

$2.59

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Corn

$3.99

Side House

$5.50

Side Roasted Corn & Black Beans

$3.99

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$3.99

Side Mandarin Oranges

$3.99

Side Mash & Gravy

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Reg Fries

$3.99

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Cajun Fries

$3.99

Side Zucchini & Squash

$3.99

Desserts

Apple Blossom

$8.29

With vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.29

Triple Carrot Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.29

With vanilla ice cream

N.Y. Cheesecake

$8.79

With strawberry topping

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.50

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Pasta Butter

$5.99

Kid's Pasta Sauce

$4.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kid's Tenders

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Bar & Grill, from burrito bowls to steaks, we've got the whole family covered.

Website

Location

11 Buddington Rd, Groton, CT 06340

Directions

Gallery
The Spot Cafe image
The Spot Cafe image

Map
