American
Burgers
Salad
The Spot Cafe 11 Buddington Rd
2,059 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Bar & Grill, from burrito bowls to steaks, we've got the whole family covered.
Location
11 Buddington Rd, Groton, CT 06340
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
No Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurant