Genki Noodles & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

5600 Roswell Rd,Ste H100

Atlanta, GA 30342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Super Crunch*

$12.50

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura-fried, and topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce

Sake Nigiri

$4.75

Salmon

Edamame

$6.00

One of five "Sacred grains" steamed soybeans in the pod-don't eat the outside!

Food

Starters

Tiger Shrimp

$12.95

Tiger shrimp sautéed in spicy garlic chili sauce, served over house made guacamole with wonton chips

Japanese Marinated Ribs

$14.95

Always fall-off-the-bone, 4 pork ribs served over a bed of crispy spinach

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.95

House made, stuffed with chicken, red bell peppers, scallions, and cabbage, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce

Calamari

$10.95

Crispy and delicious tempura-fried squid, served with spicy mayo

Cheese Kari Kari

$6.95

House made blend of kani kama, cream cheese, red bell peppers, and scallions, wrapped in a light pastry and served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce

Crispy Rice Tuna

$11.95

Spicy tuna, masago, green scallions over crispy rice, drizzled with garlic sauce

Portabella Mushroom

$7.95

Grilled and served over crispy spinach with sweet soy sauce

Yokohama Lobster

$29.95

Maine lobster tail, tempura-fried, and topped with a creamy tomato ginger sauce

Yellowtail and Jalapeño

$11.95

Thinly sliced yellowtail with fresh jalapeño drizzled with ponzu sauce

Hamachi Kama

$9.95

A Japanese delicacy-marinated and grilled yellowtail cheek, served with house made ponzu sauce

Gyoza

$6.95

(6 pieces) house made steamed or fried pastry, stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with spicy ponzu sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.95

Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail

Yakitori Sampler (8 Skewers)

$15.95

From the streets of Tokyo-Angus filet tips, chicken, bacon-wrapped shrimp and fried Cheddar cheese

Ginger Soy Tofu

$6.95

Grilled or katsu-fried, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$12.95

Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appt

$12.95

Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appt

$10.95

Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce

Edamame

$6.00

One of five "Sacred grains" steamed soybeans in the pod-don't eat the outside!

Ceviche

$11.95

Shrimp, scallop, and red snapper with avocado, red onions and jalapeño with house made wonton chips

Yum Yum Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Tempura fried shrimp tossed in our house made yuzu aioli sauce, served over shredded cabbage

Soup and Salads

Small Crab and Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Kani kama and sliced cucumbers tossed with ponzu sauce

Large Crab and Cucumber Salad

$9.95

Kani kama and sliced cucumbers tossed with ponzu sauce

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean based broth, served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed

Ginger Salad

$4.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red bell peppers, and oshinko (Japanese pickle), served with a ginger vinaigrette

Small Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Fresh wakame seaweed

Large Seaweed Salad

$9.95

Fresh wakame seaweed

Seared Tuna Salad

$13.95

Perfectly seared and blackened sashimi grade tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with a ginger vinaigrette

Oriental Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled or katsu-fried chicken, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with broccoli, cucumber, tomato, and carrots, cold somen noodles, shredded house made wonton chips, served with sweet soy, spicy mayo, and honey mustard sauces

Bowls

Beef, Spinach and Mushroom

$13.95

Thinly sliced beef sautéed with caramelized onions, served with crispy spinach and grilled portabella mushrooms over brown or white rice

Goma Beef

$21.95

Thinly sliced grilled beef with julienned zucchini, squash, onions and bell peppers, stir-fried in sesame sauce and served over ramen noodles

Japanese Barbecue Chicken

$14.95

Grilled chicken with zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers tossed with a sweet Japanese barbeque sauce, stir-fried with udon noodles

Curry Chicken

$15.95

Sautéed or katsu-fried chicken, served with red potatoes and mixed vegetables, in a mild Japanese curry sauce over white rice

Katsu Don

$12.00

Katsu-fried cooked in sweet scrambled eggs, served over steamed white rice with onions, scallions, red ginger, and shredded nori

Mixed Seafood with Cilantro

$23.95

Grilled tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, calamari, and shrimp, with julienned zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers stir-fried in a cilantro fish sauce and served over somen noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.95

Traditional Japanese soup - tempura-fried shrimp, chicken, fish cake, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, and udon noodles, topped with an over easy egg

Protein Bowl

$20.95

Grilled beef, chicken, and shrimp, served over brown rice with steamed broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, and cabbage

Yakisoba

$13.95

Stir-fried ramen noodles with thinly sliced grilled beef, shredded cabbage, and carrots, sprinkled with nori and served with red ginger with a side of Japanese mayonnaise

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Salmon Bowl

$20.95

Angus Bowl

$24.95

Shrimp Bowl

$18.95

Seafood Bowl

$22.95

Beef Bowl

$14.95

Tuna Bowl

$21.95

Veggie Bowl

$12.95

Tofu Bowl

$13.95

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$20.95

Unatama Don

$15.95

Sides

Crispy Spinach

$4.95

Flash-fried, served with a sprinkle of sugar and topped with pickled red ginger

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Seasoned white rice, sautéed with zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, and egg

Rice

$2.95

Steamed white or brown rice

Noodles

$5.95

Somen, soba, ramen, glass, or udon, served hot in broth and scallions or cold, with sweet soy sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, and cabbage, served sautéed or steamed

Specialties

Ahi Poke

$16.95

Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips and rice

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Chili-seasoned and lightly seared, served thinly sliced with shaved red onions and house made ponzu sauce

Tuna Aioli

$16.95

Diced tuna mixed with spicy garlic chili aioli, served over sliced cucumbers with house made wonton chips

Tuna Tartar

$16.95

Minced and seasoned tuna, served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips

Genki-Rito

$11.95

Genki's version of a sushi burrito. Made with chopped ginger, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, and served with your choice of blackened seared tuna or salmon

Tuna Rice Crisp

$11.95

Sushi and Sashimi Combos

Sushi Assortment

$23.95

Two pieces of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, and a California roll

Chirashi Don

$29.95

Assortment of sashimi, including tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, escolar, shrimp, squid, masago, egg cake, and octopus, served over sushi rice

Sushi Bomb

$74.95

Super crunch roll, genki tuna roll, rainbow roll, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and kani kama nigiri, tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi, and a crab and cucumber

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$39.95

Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and kani kama nigiri, a rainbow roll, and a baby octopus salad

Sashimi Assortment

$49.95

A selection of our finest sashimi, including: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, escolar, mackerel, squid, octopus, kani kama, sweet shrimp, egg cake, surf clam, and Japanese pickled vegetables

Tuna Symphony

$39.95

Tuna sashimi, tuna tataki, ahi poki, tuna aioli, and tuna tartar, served with house made wonton chips

Rolls

Alaskan

$10.95

Real snow crab salad with spinach and cucumber

Avocado

$5.95

Fresh sliced cucumber and fresh California avocado

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Bagel

$6.95

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Blackened Tuna

$9.95

Tuna lightly blackened and seared

Buckhead

$10.95

Panko-crusted shrimp and avocado topped with shredded spicy crab salad. A spicy favorite!

California

$7.95

Hand rolled fresh cucumber, sliced avocado, and crab stick

California 2.0

$11.95

Real crab meat, cucumber, and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Dancing Eel

$14.95

Kani kama and avocado topped with slices of grilled freshwater eel and sweet soy sauce

Drunken Eel

$11.95

Grilled freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, kani kama, and shrimp, topped with sweet soy sauce

Dynamite

$10.95

Chopped tuna, salmon and yellowtail, with cucumber, tomato and scallions, topped with a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Earthquake

$12.95

California 2.0 roll topped with smoked salmon

Electric Eel

$11.95

Eel, jalapeño, and cucumber topped with salmon and tuna

Genki Tuna

$22.95

7 oz. tuna filet lightly seasoned and flash fried, topped with sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise, served with a side of house made ponzu sauce

Himalayan

$14.95

Tempura-fried shrimp and asparagus with avocado, topped with real snow crab salad and sweet soy and sriracha chili sauces

Hollywood

$13.95

California 2.0 roll topped with fresh salmon

I Love Sushi

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet and spicy chili sauce and wasabi cream

Island

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and mango topped with real snow crab salad and a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Lobster Roll

$23.95

Panko fried lobster, cucumber, mango, carrots topped with red tobiko and masago finished with a creamy wasabi sauce 23.95

Muegge Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with avocado and sweet and spicy chili sauce. (In memory of our beloved friend, David)

Naruto Maki

$9.95

Kani kama and avocado, rolled in thinly-sliced cucumber, served with a side of ginger vinaigrette

Olympic

$12.95

Fresh salmon and tuna, lightly tempura-fried, and served with spicy mayo

Pokerface

$17.95

Ahi poki, cucumber, and avocado, topped with escolar, black and red tobiko and wasabi cream

Prado

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with steamed shrimp, avocado, and spicy mayo

Rainbow

$12.95

Kani kama and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail

Reid

$14.95

Spicy chopped salmon wrapped in lettuce, topped with seared angus filet, avocado, and spicy garlic sauce

Rock n Roll

$10.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon Skin

$7.95

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and radish sprouts, rolled in masago

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Fresh shrimp, lightly battered, and tempura-fried

Smoking Dragon

$11.95

Shredded crab salad with lemon zest topped with smoked salmon, avocado, and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop

$14.95

Asparagus and cucumber flash-fried and topped with spicy scallops, green onions, and masago

Spicy Tuna

$8.95

Chopped and marinated tuna, served with spicy garlic sauce

Spiderman

$16.95

Tempura-fried soft shell crab, scallions, cream cheese, and avocado, topped with red tobiko, served with wasabi cream sauce and a net of sriracha chili sauce

Star Crunch

$8.95

Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, and tempura flakes

Super Crunch*

$12.50

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura-fried, and topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce

Tekka Maki

$9.95

Fresh tuna, rolled with the rice on the inside

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

Carrots, squash, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers, lightly battered and tempura-fried

Virginia Highland

$17.95

Spicy tuna and mango, topped with escolar, avocado, jalapeño, and masago

Yasai Vegetarian

$7.95

Red beets, lettuce, cucumber, spinach, and inari tofu

Yellowtail Scallions

$10.95

Yellowtail topped with scallions

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$4.75

Shrimp

Ika Nigiri

$4.75

Squid

Kani Kama Nigiri

$4.75

Crab stick

Saba Nigiri

$4.75

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

$4.75

Salmon

Tako Nigiri

$4.75

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$4.75

Egg cake

Escolar Nigiri

$4.75

Butterfish

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.75

Yellowtail

Maguro Nigiri

$4.75

Tuna

Maguro Tataki Nigiri

$4.75

Seared tuna

Masago Nigiri

$4.75

Smelt roe

Sake Kunsei Nigiri

$4.75

Smoked salmon

Sake Tataki Nigiri

$4.75

Seared salmon

Tai Nigiri

$4.75

2 pieces. Red snapper

Unagi Nigiri

$4.75

Grilled freshwater eel

Inari Tofu

$4.75

Sweet tofu pillows

Idako

$5.75

Baby octopus

Tobiko

$5.75

Flying fish roe

Hokkigai

$5.75

Surf clam

Zuwaigani

$5.75

Real snow crab salad

Ikura

$6.75

Salmon roe

Amaebi

$6.75

Sweet shrimp

Hotategai

$6.75

Scallops

Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$6.75

Shrimp

Ika Sashimi

$6.75

Squid

Kani Kama Sashimi

$6.75

Crab stick

Saba Sashimi

$6.75

Mackerel

Sake Sashimi

$6.75

Salmon

Tako Sashimi

$6.75

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$6.75

Egg cake

Escolar Sashimi

$6.75

Butterfish

Hamachi Sashimi

$6.75

Yellowtail

Maguro Sashimi

$6.75

Tuna

Maguro Tataki Sashimi

$6.75

Seared tuna

Masago Sashimi

$6.75

Smelt roe

Sake Kunsei Sashimi

$6.75

Smoked salmon

Sake Tataki Sashimi

$6.75

Seared salmon

Tai Sashimi

$6.75

Red snapper

Unagi Sashimi

$6.75

Grilled freshwater eel

Extra Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Soy

$0.50

Wassabi Cream

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's California Roll

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Yaki Skewers

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Katsu Strips

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.50

One of five "Sacred grains" steamed soybeans in the pod-don't eat the outside!

Gyoza

$6.00

(6 pieces) house made steamed or fried pastry, stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with spicy ponzu sauce

Cheese Kari Kari

$6.00

House made blend of kani kama, cream cheese, red bell peppers, and scallions, wrapped in a light pastry and served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.00

House made, stuffed with chicken, red bell peppers, scallions, and cabbage, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce

Lunch Soda $2

$2.00

Traditional Japanese Lunch

Sushi Assortment

$22.00

Two pieces of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, and a California roll

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled or katsu-fried chicken, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with broccoli, cucumber, tomato, and carrots, cold somen noodles, shredded house made wonton chips, served with sweet soy, spicy mayo, and honey mustard sauces

Seared Tuna Salad

$13.00

Perfectly seared and blackened sashimi grade tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with a ginger vinaigrette

Yakisoba

$13.00

Stir-fried ramen noodles with thinly sliced grilled beef, shredded cabbage, and carrots, sprinkled with nori and served with red ginger with a side of Japanese mayonnaise

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Sautéed or katsu-fried chicken, served with red potatoes and mixed vegetables, in a mild Japanese curry sauce over white rice

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips and rice

Beef, Spinach and Mushroom

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef sautéed with caramelized onions, served with crispy spinach and grilled portabella mushrooms over brown or white rice

Katsu Don Beef

$12.00

Lunch Combos

California Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

1/2 Tofu Bowl Lunch

$10.00

1/2 Veg Bowl Lunch

$10.00

Dynamite Roll

$11.00

Bagel Roll

$11.00

1/2 Beef Bowl Lunch

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Bowl Lunch

$11.00

Himalayan Roll

$12.00

Super Crunch

$12.00

1/2 Shrimp Bowl Lunch

$12.00

1/2 Salmon Bowl Lunch

$12.00

Lunch Side

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

D Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemondade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pelligrino

$3.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Sherbet

$5.00

Oreos

$8.00

Twinkies

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a fusion restaurant serving fresh Sushi and delicious Noodles!

Website

Location

5600 Roswell Rd,Ste H100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

