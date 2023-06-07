Genki Noodles & Sushi
5600 Roswell Rd,Ste H100
Atlanta, GA 30342
Food
Starters
Tiger Shrimp
Tiger shrimp sautéed in spicy garlic chili sauce, served over house made guacamole with wonton chips
Japanese Marinated Ribs
Always fall-off-the-bone, 4 pork ribs served over a bed of crispy spinach
Chicken Egg Rolls
House made, stuffed with chicken, red bell peppers, scallions, and cabbage, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce
Calamari
Crispy and delicious tempura-fried squid, served with spicy mayo
Cheese Kari Kari
House made blend of kani kama, cream cheese, red bell peppers, and scallions, wrapped in a light pastry and served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce
Crispy Rice Tuna
Spicy tuna, masago, green scallions over crispy rice, drizzled with garlic sauce
Portabella Mushroom
Grilled and served over crispy spinach with sweet soy sauce
Yokohama Lobster
Maine lobster tail, tempura-fried, and topped with a creamy tomato ginger sauce
Yellowtail and Jalapeño
Thinly sliced yellowtail with fresh jalapeño drizzled with ponzu sauce
Hamachi Kama
A Japanese delicacy-marinated and grilled yellowtail cheek, served with house made ponzu sauce
Gyoza
(6 pieces) house made steamed or fried pastry, stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with spicy ponzu sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
Yakitori Sampler (8 Skewers)
From the streets of Tokyo-Angus filet tips, chicken, bacon-wrapped shrimp and fried Cheddar cheese
Ginger Soy Tofu
Grilled or katsu-fried, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appt
Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura Appt
Carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, squash, and broccoli, lightly battered and fried, served with dipping sauce
Edamame
One of five "Sacred grains" steamed soybeans in the pod-don't eat the outside!
Ceviche
Shrimp, scallop, and red snapper with avocado, red onions and jalapeño with house made wonton chips
Yum Yum Shrimp Tempura
Tempura fried shrimp tossed in our house made yuzu aioli sauce, served over shredded cabbage
Soup and Salads
Small Crab and Cucumber Salad
Kani kama and sliced cucumbers tossed with ponzu sauce
Large Crab and Cucumber Salad
Kani kama and sliced cucumbers tossed with ponzu sauce
Miso Soup
Soybean based broth, served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed
Ginger Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red bell peppers, and oshinko (Japanese pickle), served with a ginger vinaigrette
Small Seaweed Salad
Fresh wakame seaweed
Large Seaweed Salad
Fresh wakame seaweed
Seared Tuna Salad
Perfectly seared and blackened sashimi grade tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with a ginger vinaigrette
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled or katsu-fried chicken, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with broccoli, cucumber, tomato, and carrots, cold somen noodles, shredded house made wonton chips, served with sweet soy, spicy mayo, and honey mustard sauces
Bowls
Beef, Spinach and Mushroom
Thinly sliced beef sautéed with caramelized onions, served with crispy spinach and grilled portabella mushrooms over brown or white rice
Goma Beef
Thinly sliced grilled beef with julienned zucchini, squash, onions and bell peppers, stir-fried in sesame sauce and served over ramen noodles
Japanese Barbecue Chicken
Grilled chicken with zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers tossed with a sweet Japanese barbeque sauce, stir-fried with udon noodles
Curry Chicken
Sautéed or katsu-fried chicken, served with red potatoes and mixed vegetables, in a mild Japanese curry sauce over white rice
Katsu Don
Katsu-fried cooked in sweet scrambled eggs, served over steamed white rice with onions, scallions, red ginger, and shredded nori
Mixed Seafood with Cilantro
Grilled tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, calamari, and shrimp, with julienned zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers stir-fried in a cilantro fish sauce and served over somen noodles
Nabeyaki Udon
Traditional Japanese soup - tempura-fried shrimp, chicken, fish cake, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, and udon noodles, topped with an over easy egg
Protein Bowl
Grilled beef, chicken, and shrimp, served over brown rice with steamed broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, and cabbage
Yakisoba
Stir-fried ramen noodles with thinly sliced grilled beef, shredded cabbage, and carrots, sprinkled with nori and served with red ginger with a side of Japanese mayonnaise
Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken Bowl
Salmon Bowl
Angus Bowl
Shrimp Bowl
Seafood Bowl
Beef Bowl
Tuna Bowl
Veggie Bowl
Tofu Bowl
Mahi Mahi Bowl
Unatama Don
Sides
Crispy Spinach
Flash-fried, served with a sprinkle of sugar and topped with pickled red ginger
Vegetable Fried Rice
Seasoned white rice, sautéed with zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, and egg
Rice
Steamed white or brown rice
Noodles
Somen, soba, ramen, glass, or udon, served hot in broth and scallions or cold, with sweet soy sauce
Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, and cabbage, served sautéed or steamed
Specialties
Ahi Poke
Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips and rice
Tuna Tataki
Chili-seasoned and lightly seared, served thinly sliced with shaved red onions and house made ponzu sauce
Tuna Aioli
Diced tuna mixed with spicy garlic chili aioli, served over sliced cucumbers with house made wonton chips
Tuna Tartar
Minced and seasoned tuna, served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips
Genki-Rito
Genki's version of a sushi burrito. Made with chopped ginger, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, and served with your choice of blackened seared tuna or salmon
Tuna Rice Crisp
Sushi and Sashimi Combos
Sushi Assortment
Two pieces of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, and a California roll
Chirashi Don
Assortment of sashimi, including tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, escolar, shrimp, squid, masago, egg cake, and octopus, served over sushi rice
Sushi Bomb
Super crunch roll, genki tuna roll, rainbow roll, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and kani kama nigiri, tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi, and a crab and cucumber
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and kani kama nigiri, a rainbow roll, and a baby octopus salad
Sashimi Assortment
A selection of our finest sashimi, including: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, escolar, mackerel, squid, octopus, kani kama, sweet shrimp, egg cake, surf clam, and Japanese pickled vegetables
Tuna Symphony
Tuna sashimi, tuna tataki, ahi poki, tuna aioli, and tuna tartar, served with house made wonton chips
Rolls
Alaskan
Real snow crab salad with spinach and cucumber
Avocado
Fresh sliced cucumber and fresh California avocado
Avocado Roll
Bagel
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Blackened Tuna
Tuna lightly blackened and seared
Buckhead
Panko-crusted shrimp and avocado topped with shredded spicy crab salad. A spicy favorite!
California
Hand rolled fresh cucumber, sliced avocado, and crab stick
California 2.0
Real crab meat, cucumber, and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Dancing Eel
Kani kama and avocado topped with slices of grilled freshwater eel and sweet soy sauce
Drunken Eel
Grilled freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, kani kama, and shrimp, topped with sweet soy sauce
Dynamite
Chopped tuna, salmon and yellowtail, with cucumber, tomato and scallions, topped with a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Earthquake
California 2.0 roll topped with smoked salmon
Electric Eel
Eel, jalapeño, and cucumber topped with salmon and tuna
Genki Tuna
7 oz. tuna filet lightly seasoned and flash fried, topped with sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise, served with a side of house made ponzu sauce
Himalayan
Tempura-fried shrimp and asparagus with avocado, topped with real snow crab salad and sweet soy and sriracha chili sauces
Hollywood
California 2.0 roll topped with fresh salmon
I Love Sushi
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet and spicy chili sauce and wasabi cream
Island
Shrimp tempura and mango topped with real snow crab salad and a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Lobster Roll
Panko fried lobster, cucumber, mango, carrots topped with red tobiko and masago finished with a creamy wasabi sauce 23.95
Muegge Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with avocado and sweet and spicy chili sauce. (In memory of our beloved friend, David)
Naruto Maki
Kani kama and avocado, rolled in thinly-sliced cucumber, served with a side of ginger vinaigrette
Olympic
Fresh salmon and tuna, lightly tempura-fried, and served with spicy mayo
Pokerface
Ahi poki, cucumber, and avocado, topped with escolar, black and red tobiko and wasabi cream
Prado
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with steamed shrimp, avocado, and spicy mayo
Rainbow
Kani kama and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
Reid
Spicy chopped salmon wrapped in lettuce, topped with seared angus filet, avocado, and spicy garlic sauce
Rock n Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and radish sprouts, rolled in masago
Shrimp Tempura
Fresh shrimp, lightly battered, and tempura-fried
Smoking Dragon
Shredded crab salad with lemon zest topped with smoked salmon, avocado, and spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop
Asparagus and cucumber flash-fried and topped with spicy scallops, green onions, and masago
Spicy Tuna
Chopped and marinated tuna, served with spicy garlic sauce
Spiderman
Tempura-fried soft shell crab, scallions, cream cheese, and avocado, topped with red tobiko, served with wasabi cream sauce and a net of sriracha chili sauce
Star Crunch
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, and tempura flakes
Super Crunch*
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura-fried, and topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce
Tekka Maki
Fresh tuna, rolled with the rice on the inside
Vegetable Tempura
Carrots, squash, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers, lightly battered and tempura-fried
Virginia Highland
Spicy tuna and mango, topped with escolar, avocado, jalapeño, and masago
Yasai Vegetarian
Red beets, lettuce, cucumber, spinach, and inari tofu
Yellowtail Scallions
Yellowtail topped with scallions
Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Shrimp
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Kani Kama Nigiri
Crab stick
Saba Nigiri
Mackerel
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Egg cake
Escolar Nigiri
Butterfish
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Maguro Tataki Nigiri
Seared tuna
Masago Nigiri
Smelt roe
Sake Kunsei Nigiri
Smoked salmon
Sake Tataki Nigiri
Seared salmon
Tai Nigiri
2 pieces. Red snapper
Unagi Nigiri
Grilled freshwater eel
Inari Tofu
Sweet tofu pillows
Idako
Baby octopus
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Hokkigai
Surf clam
Zuwaigani
Real snow crab salad
Ikura
Salmon roe
Amaebi
Sweet shrimp
Hotategai
Scallops
Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Shrimp
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Kani Kama Sashimi
Crab stick
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Egg cake
Escolar Sashimi
Butterfish
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Maguro Tataki Sashimi
Seared tuna
Masago Sashimi
Smelt roe
Sake Kunsei Sashimi
Smoked salmon
Sake Tataki Sashimi
Seared salmon
Tai Sashimi
Red snapper
Unagi Sashimi
Grilled freshwater eel
Extra Sauce
Lunch Specials
Appetizers
Edamame
One of five "Sacred grains" steamed soybeans in the pod-don't eat the outside!
Gyoza
(6 pieces) house made steamed or fried pastry, stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with spicy ponzu sauce
Cheese Kari Kari
House made blend of kani kama, cream cheese, red bell peppers, and scallions, wrapped in a light pastry and served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce
Chicken Egg Rolls
House made, stuffed with chicken, red bell peppers, scallions, and cabbage, served with wasabi cream and sweet soy sauce
Lunch Soda $2
Traditional Japanese Lunch
Sushi Assortment
Two pieces of nigiri each: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, and a California roll
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled or katsu-fried chicken, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with broccoli, cucumber, tomato, and carrots, cold somen noodles, shredded house made wonton chips, served with sweet soy, spicy mayo, and honey mustard sauces
Seared Tuna Salad
Perfectly seared and blackened sashimi grade tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with a ginger vinaigrette
Yakisoba
Stir-fried ramen noodles with thinly sliced grilled beef, shredded cabbage, and carrots, sprinkled with nori and served with red ginger with a side of Japanese mayonnaise
Curry Chicken
Sautéed or katsu-fried chicken, served with red potatoes and mixed vegetables, in a mild Japanese curry sauce over white rice
Ahi Poke
Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi served over sliced cucumbers, with house made wonton chips and rice
Beef, Spinach and Mushroom
Thinly sliced beef sautéed with caramelized onions, served with crispy spinach and grilled portabella mushrooms over brown or white rice
Katsu Don Beef
Lunch Combos
