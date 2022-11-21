Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gentle Ben's Brewing

1,491 Reviews

$$

865 E University Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Western

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.50

Honey-chipotle, Bacon, Parmesan, Garlic, Kale Chips

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Chips, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar-jack Cheese 12

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Sourdough Bread Bowl, Chips, Pico, Parmesan, Black Olives and Green Onions

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.75

Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.50

Cheddar-jack Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Ranch

Beer Sponges

Beer Sponges

$7.50Out of stock

Salted Soft Pretzels, Horseradish Beer Mustard or Cheese Sauce

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$7.25
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Chicken, Green Chiles, Onion, Tomatoes, Cheddar-jack Cheese, Avocado

French Fries

$5.75
Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.75

Shrimp, Tilapia, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Cucumber, Lime, Avocado, Clamato

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.25
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.85

Desserts

Cookie topped with brownie, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream.
Ben's Bear

Ben's Bear

$8.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream

Brown Bear

$7.50

Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream

Baby Bear

$4.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Grizzly Bear

Grizzly Bear

$12.00

Chocolate chip cookie topped with a brownie, ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream.

Salads

Roasted Beet

Roasted Beet

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Mozzarella

Chicken Mozzarella

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze

Ben’s House

Ben’s House

$9.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Black Olives, Croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons

Asian Chopped

Asian Chopped

$14.00

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Carrots, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Snow Peas, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette, Wonton Strips *dressing Contains Peanuts

The Lizzy

The Lizzy

$14.00

Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Honey Basil Vinaigrette

Soup & Lizzy

$10.00

Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Honey Basil Vinaigrette With a Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Soup & Asian

$10.00

Half Asian With a Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Soup & Caesar

$10.00

Half Caesar With a Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Soup & House

$10.00

Half House Salad With a Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Side Lizzy

$6.25

Side Asian

$6.25

Side House

$4.25

Side Caesar

$4.25

Burgers

Bare

$12.00

Burger Patty With Lettuce Tomato and Onion

Western

Western

$17.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Bbq Sauce, Fried Onions

California

California

$17.00

Bacon, Guacamole, Jack Cheese

Fire Starter

Fire Starter

$16.00

Jalapeño Bacon, Jalapeños, American

Phoenix

Phoenix

$17.00

Jalapeño Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper, pepper Jack, Habanero Cream

Cheese

Cheese

$14.00

Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar, jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola, or Pepper Jack

Diane

Diane

$15.50

Mushrooms and Onions Sautéed In red Wine, Garlic, Butter and Beef stock, Swiss

Black and Blue

Black and Blue

$16.00

Cajun-rub, Gorgonzola Crumbles

Southwestern

Southwestern

$16.00

Roasted Green Chili, Pepper Jack, avocado-tomatillo Sauce

Ben’s Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Coleslaw, Bbq, Kaiser Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$15.00

7 Oz Burger, Swiss, Grilled Onions, 1000 Island, Marble Rye

Pesto Portabella

Pesto Portabella

$11.00

Artichoke-pesto Aioli, Roasted Red peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone, kaiser Brioche

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll, au Jus

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

3 crispy all white meat tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$14.50

3 crispy all white meat tenders tossed in buffalo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Buffalo Tenders, Hoagie Roll, lettuce, Tomato

Reuben on Rye

Reuben on Rye

$15.50Out of stock

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island, Marble Rye

Peggy-o

Peggy-o

$11.50

Veggie Burger, Guacamole, Jack, creamy Horseradish, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Kaiser Brioche Bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Top Sirloin, Grilled Onions and Bell peppers, Provolone, Hoagie Roll

South of the Brewery

Sonoran Chicken Tacos

Sonoran Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo

Carne Tacos

Carne Tacos

$15.00

Marinated Carne Asada, Cabbage And pico De Gallo

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.50

Carnitas Gf - Upon Request pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pico De Gallo, habanero Cream, Avocado-tomatillo Salsa

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$12.00

Fried Avocado, Bell Pepper Slaw, habanero Cream, Black Beans, Cheese

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$15.00

Mahi Mahi, Coleslaw, Pico De Gallo Chipotle aioli

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Bell Pepper Slaw, jalapeño Lime Cream Sauce

Pub Fried Fish Tacos

Pub Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fried Pollock, Cabbage, Pico, Habanero Cream

Sonoran Chicken Quesadillas

$12.50

Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Carne Quesadillas

$14.00

Carne Asada, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Carnitas Quesadillas

$13.00

Carnitas, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Solo Quesadillas

$9.50

Breakfast burrito

$10.00

Bacon, egg, potato, with monterey jack and cheddar cheese

*Food Extras

Protein Extra

Food Extra

Sauce Extra

Veggie Extra

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Grilled CHeese

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Taco

$6.50

PB & Honey

$6.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Platters

Antipasto

$117.00

Antipasto Vegetarian

$117.00

Assorted Domestic Cheese and Crackers

$117.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$104.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$90.00

Marinated Vegetables

$90.00

Apps

50 Cheese Quesadillas

$81.00

50 Beef Taquitos

$127.00

50 Wings

$92.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$159.00

Chicken Fingers

$133.00

Chips and Salsa Large

$95.00

Chips and Salsa Med

$58.00

Chips and Salsa Small

$30.00

Guacamole Large

$71.00

Guacamole Med

$42.00

Guacamole Sml

$25.00

Individual Bagged Chips

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$117.00

Meatballs

$107.00

Mini Chicken Chimichangas

$128.00

Potato Skins

$138.00

Ravioli

$78.00

Spinach & Feta Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$128.00

Vegetable Pot Stickers

$125.00

50 Chicken Taquitos

$92.00

Mini Beef Chimichangas

$128.00

Sour Cream

$20.00+

Salads

Caesar Lrg

$195.00

Caesar Med

$98.00

Caesar Sml

$39.00

Garden Lrg

$195.00

Garden Med

$98.00

Garden Sml

$39.00

Lizzy Lrg

$319.00

Lizzy Med

$159.00

Lizzy Sml

$64.00

Roasted Beet Lrg

$319.00

Roasted Beet Med

$159.00

Roasted Beet Sml

$64.00

Italian

Meat Lasagna

$91.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$91.00

Tequila Lime Pasta

$358.00

Chicken Alfredo

$358.00

Mushroom Marinara

$293.00

Bolognese

$293.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$293.00

Spinach Alfredo

$325.00

Pasta Primavera

$325.00

Mexican

Pulled Pork Tacos

$325.00

Sonoran Chicken Tacos

$310.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$325.00

Calabasitas Tacos

$277.00

Sweets

Brownies

$17.00

Cookies

$17.00

Room Charge

$100 Room Charge

$100.00

$200 Room Charge

$200.00

$500 Room Charge

$500.00

$1000 Room Charge

$1,000.00

NA Bev (Online)

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Dr. Pepper

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Iced Tea

$3.45

Red Bull

$4.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

865 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Gentle Ben's Brewing image
Gentle Ben's Brewing image
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacio
orange starNo Reviews
943 E University blvd #125 tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Pita & Poke - University
orange starNo Reviews
845 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Snakes & Lattes - Tucson
orange star4.3 • 47
988 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Fuku Sushi
orange star3.3 • 948
940 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Metro Wildcat & Metro Wildcat Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
501 N Park Ave Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
The Union Jack - Tucson
orange starNo Reviews
800 E University Bl, Suite 104 Tuscon, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston