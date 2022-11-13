Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmy's Pita & Poke - University

review star

No reviews yet

845 E University Blvd

#175

Tucson, AZ 85719

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Poke Bowl
Large Poke Bowl
Snack Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

Snack Poke Bowl

Snack Poke Bowl

$11.96
Regular Poke Bowl

Regular Poke Bowl

$13.75
Large Poke Bowl

Large Poke Bowl

$14.99

Hot Rice Bowl

Regular Rice Bowl

Regular Rice Bowl

$12.50
Large Rice Bowl

Large Rice Bowl

$14.99

Pita Bowls

Build Your Own Pita Bowl

Build Your Own Pita Bowl

$10.99

Build Your Own Pita Bowl, Vegetarian

$11.00
The Jimmy

The Jimmy

$10.99

Chicken and Bacon, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onion, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Jalapeno Tomato, Pickle, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard

The Caesar

The Caesar

$10.99

Chicken, Choice of Greens, Croutons, Caesar, Honey Mustard

The Hercules

The Hercules

$10.99

Chicken, Gyro, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Feta, Tzatziki, Cooked in Secret Sauce

The Chad

The Chad

$10.99

Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce

The Munson

The Munson

$10.99

Gyro, Choice of Greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Tzatziki

The George

The George

$10.99

Turkey and Bacon, Choice of Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Ranch

The Lucy

The Lucy

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken, Choice of Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Banana Pepper, Melted Pepper Jack, Ranch

The Franklin

The Franklin

$10.99

Vegetarian! Falafel, Choice of Greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Tzatziki or Hummus

Salads

Build Your Own Salad!

$8.99

Caesar

$6.99

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar

Cobb

$8.99

Chicken and Bacon, Iceberg, Romaine Red Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Cheddar, Ranch, Honey Dijon

Greek

Greek

$8.99

Chicken, Romaine, Iceberg, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomato,Banana Peppers, Feta, Oregano, Secret Sauce

Asian Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, Romaine, Iceberg, Edamame, Green Onion, Carrot, Cilantro, Purple Cabbage, Crispy Onion, Sesame Ginger

Desserts

Toffie Blondie

Toffie Blondie

$2.75
Chewy Marshmellow Treat

Chewy Marshmellow Treat

$2.75

Chips

Dirty Salt and Vinegar

$1.00

Dirty Jalpeno

$1.00

Dirty Original

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain

Fountain

$2.25
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

845 E University Blvd, #175, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

