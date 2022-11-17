Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Fuku Sushi

948 Reviews

$$

940 E University Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Las Vegas Roll
California Roll
Crab Puffs

Shareables

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Four lightly breaded tenders served with a side of fries and ranch

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

5 Coconut breaded shrimp served with a house sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$8.49

Most popular. Special house-made crab and cream cheese, mix, served with house sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Edamame- Regular

Edamame- Regular

$5.99
Edamame-Spicy

Edamame-Spicy

$5.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

lightly breaded calamari served with a side of chili aioli.

Fuku Fries

Fuku Fries

$7.49

Potato waffle fries served with ketchup.

Honey Fries

Honey Fries

$7.49

Sweet potato fries served with a side of spicy mayo

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.49

Lightly breaded tossed chicken bits served with a side of chili aioli.

Potstickers(Gyoza)

Potstickers(Gyoza)

$8.99

5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

$13.49

Tempura veggies and shrimp served with spicy ponzu sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Tempura shrimp served with sweet and sour

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.99

3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$11.99

Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.

Wings

Wings

$13.99

Eight wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Triple Rainbow Tower

$14.99

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$21.99

Salads & More

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.49

House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.

Fuku California

Fuku California

$14.99

One california roll served with one order of salmon nigiri

Spicy Fuku For You

Spicy Fuku For You

$14.99

One spicy tuna roll served with one order of tuna nigiri

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.99
House Salad With Ginger Dressing

House Salad With Ginger Dressing

$5.49
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.99
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.49

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$13.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with salmon.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.49

Avocado and rice

Calamari Roll

Calamari Roll

$10.99

Tempura calamari, cream cheese, crab mix and topped with crunch and eel sauce.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.99

Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.99

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.49

Cucumber and rice

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$13.49

Most popular. Salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.99

Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.49

Salmon rolled in seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, crab mix and cucumber.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.99

Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99

Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.99

Spicy yellow tail mix and cucumber.

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.99

Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper and topped with eel sauce.

Tempura California

Tempura California

$10.99

Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.99

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.99

Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.

Fuku Style Rolls

Footsie Roll

Footsie Roll

$10.99

Crab mix, shrimp, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce.

Fuku Down Under

Fuku Down Under

$13.99

Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.

Fuku In Vegas Roll

Fuku In Vegas Roll

$13.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber and cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Honor Roll

Honor Roll

$13.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Pink Crunch Roll

Pink Crunch Roll

$10.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber wrapped in pink soy paper, covered in crunch and topped with eel sauce.

Rasta Roll

Rasta Roll

$13.99

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese and crab mix, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Red Ninja Roll

Red Ninja Roll

$13.99

Crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.

South Of The Border

South Of The Border

$13.99

Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Stop Drop & Roll

Stop Drop & Roll

$13.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, sriracha, topped shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon.

Tucson Roll

Tucson Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon slices, sriracha and ponzu sauce.

Venti Roll

Venti Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, topped with jalapenos, avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

White Scorpion Roll

White Scorpion Roll

$13.99

Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado wrapped in seaweed paper, topped with albacore, avocado, green onions and ponzu.

Wildcat Roll

Wildcat Roll

$13.49

Salmon, cucumber, jalapenos, topped with avocado and Sriracha.

Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

$8.99
A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

$16.99
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

$25.99
Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

$44.99
Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

$72.99

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Crab Nigiri

$8.00
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$9.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$7.00
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Uni Nigiri

$18.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Toro

$18.00

Sushi Bowls

Various sushi bowls on a bed of white rice.
Tuna Sushi Bowl

Tuna Sushi Bowl

$14.99

Diced tuna, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

Salmon Sushi Bowl

Salmon Sushi Bowl

$14.99

Diced salmon, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

$13.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce.

Unagi Sushi Bowl

Unagi Sushi Bowl

$15.49

Fresh water eel, cucumbers, avocado and topped with eel sauce.

Fuku Sushi Bowl

Fuku Sushi Bowl

$15.99

Diced tuna, salmon, yellow tail, shrimp, cucumber, avocado and ponzu sauce.

Poke Bowls

Crab Mix Poke

Crab Mix Poke

$13.99

Imitation crab marinated in our house-made poke sauce served over white rice with cucumber, avocado, carrot and seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$14.99

Diced salmon marinated in our house-made poke sauce served over white rice with cucumber, avocado, carrot and seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$13.99

Spicy tuna marinated in our house-made poke sauce served over white rice with cucumber, avocado, carrot and seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.99

Diced tuna marinated in our house-made poke sauce served over white rice with cucumber, avocado, carrot and seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Yellowtail Poke

Yellowtail Poke

$14.99

Diced yellowtail marinated in our house-made poke sauce served over white rice with cucumber, avocado, carrot and seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Fuku Fusion Entrees

America Burger

America Burger

$13.99

A Half pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chili aioli. Served with a side of waffle fries.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.

Chicken Teppanyaki

Chicken Teppanyaki

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Shrimp Teppanyaki

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$18.99

Large grilled shrimp topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Steak Teppanyaki

Steak Teppanyaki

$17.99

Grilled tenderloin topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, drizzled with teriyaki, served on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli. Served with waffle Fries.

Tofu Teppanyaki

Tofu Teppanyaki

$14.99

Sautéed Tofu cubes topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice.

Tonkatsu Ramen

$15.95

Teriyaki Bowls

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$13.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Steak Teriyaki

Steak Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Combination of Two Teriyaki

Combination of Two Teriyaki

$19.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Sides/Sauces

White Rice

White Rice

$2.99
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.99
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99
Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$4.99

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sriracha

$0.50

SD Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

SD Sambal

$0.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

SD Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

SD Sweet and Sour

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ketchup

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.

Lava cake

Lava cake

$6.99

Warm Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99

A soft and buttery cake with a caramelized brown sugar and pineapple

Brownie

Brownie

$5.99

Warmed brownie with a chocolate drizzle.

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened Bottle

$3.50

Lemonade Bottle

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fuku Sushi is conveniently located in main gate square in Tucson. We have a lively atmosphere making it child, teen, and adult friendly. It's the "laid-back college town" atmosphere that makes Fuku Sushi a unique destination. parking is readily available and free after 5pm. reservations are not required, however, you are welcome to call ahead if you plan on dining with a party of 6 or more. Our talented chefs are constantly researching trends and emerging ingredients in order to bring new experiences to our customers. Our menu offers standard sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi and even some with a little enhancement. In addition to our sushi our asian fusion menu is sure to please all diners.

Location

940 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Fuku Sushi image
Fuku Sushi image
Fuku Sushi image
Fuku Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Obon - Tucson - 350 E Congress St
orange starNo Reviews
350 E Congress St Tucson, AZ 85701
View restaurantnext
Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall
orange star4.1 • 97
7401 N La Cholla Blvd Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston