Giovanni's Pizza

5807 southwest 45th avenue

Amarillo, TX 79109

Popular Items

Hand Tossed
Thin Crust
Cheese Bread

Pizza

Hand Tossed

$10.34+

our hand tossed pizza with your choice of toppings

Thin Crust

$10.34+

Pan Pizza (Deep or Crustless)

$14.94+

Specialty Pizza

The Carnivore*

$14.99+

The Giovanni Special*

$14.99+

Giovanni Hawaiian*

$14.99+

C&D Special*

$14.99+

Texan Pizza*

$14.99+

Santa Fe*

$14.99+

Southwestern BBQ Chicken*

$14.99+

Spicy Buffalo Chicken*

$14.99+

Ultimate Cheese Pizza*

$14.99+

The Italian Pizza*

$14.99+

Chicken Cheddar Alfredo*

$14.99+

Giovanni Gourmet Vegetarian*

$14.99+

Philly Pizza*

$14.99+

Meatball Pizza*

$14.99+

Jalapeno Popper Pizza*

$14.99+

The Big Dill Philly

$14.99+

Calzones

BYO CALZONE

$8.99

HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$8.99

THE TEXAN CALZONE

$10.29

GIOVANNI CALZONE SPECIAL

$10.29

GOURMET VEGGIE CALZONE

$10.29

PHILLY CALZONE

$10.29

GIOVANNI TRADITIONAL CALZONE

$8.99

ITALIAN CALZONE

$10.29

CARNIVORE CALZONE

$10.29

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.29

Sub Sandwiches

ITALIAN SUB

$6.29+

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$6.29+

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

$6.29+

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$6.29+

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$6.29+

MEATBALL SUB

$6.29+

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$17.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Italian Antipasto Salad

$5.99+

Hawaiian Salad

$5.99+

Chef Salad

$5.99+

Sides

Parmesan Bread Bites

$6.99+

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Cheese Bread

$7.99

West Texas Cheese Bread

$8.99

Pizza Roll

$10.99

Cheese Roll

$6.99

Extra Marinara

$0.65

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.65

Extra Ranch

$0.65

Desserts

KEY LIME PIE SLICE

$3.59

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$3.59

CINNAMON ROLLS

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz

2 Lt

Specials

Large 1 Topping Pizza Carry Out Only Limit 2

$9.29

3 Medium 3 Topping Pizza's Limit 2

$29.99

Family Meal Deal 18-inch Specialty Pizza Full Salad and Cheese Bread Plus 2Lt drink limit 1

$36.99

Party Pack- 5 Large one Topping Pizza's two 2LT Drinks and two Cheese Breads limit 1

$59.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

5807 southwest 45th avenue, Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

