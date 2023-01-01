Main picView gallery

Glamour Dining & Nightlife 800 NW 4TH ST

review star

No reviews yet

800 Northwest 4th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

SALADS

ROASTED BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$12.00

THE CHOPPED WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

WATERMELON - PERSIAN CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.00

SHARABLES

AHI TUNA WONTONS

$18.00

POACHED DIVER SCALLOPS

$25.00

CEDAR PLNK SMOKED SALMON

$32.00Out of stock

CHEESE AND MEATS BOARD

$28.00

CRISPY POMME FRITES

$8.00

CRUSTED TENDERLOIN FILETS

$42.00

GLAZED "CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS"

$16.00

LBSTR SHOOTERS

$20.00

SHELFISH TOWER

$200.00

LOBSTER SOFT TACO

$25.00Out of stock

MPLE BRN SGR BACON

$14.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$15.00

PORK POTSTICKERS

$22.00

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

WAGYU BEEF SLIDERS

$18.00

WAGYU STRIP STEAK

$75.00

Carb Artichoke Dip

$16.00Out of stock

FLATBREADS

PEPP CAPRESE FLATBREAD

$14.00

SHRIMP & GOAT CHEESE FLATBREAD

$16.00

SICILIAN FLATBREAD

$14.00

SIDES

BRUSSELS & BACON

$12.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$13.00

POMME FRITES

$7.00

POTATO PUREE

$10.00

SPICED CAULI

$8.00

CREAMY LOBSTER PASTA

$18.00

DESSERTS

CREAM CHEESE TARTS

$15.00Out of stock

CHOC FUDGE BROWNIES

$12.00

TRUFFLES, & COGNAC

$15.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$10.00

DESERT TOWER

$25.00

CREMEE BRULEE TRIO

$13.00

Children's Menu

Cheese pizza

$9.00

Alfredo pasta

$9.00

add chicken

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Cheeseburger and fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders and fries

$9.00

side fries

$3.00

BRUNCH

Fajita Hash

$18.00

fried chicken and waffles

$13.00

giant cinnamon roll

$12.00

PIGS IN A BLANKET

$10.00

BISCUITS

$9.00

MPLE BRN SGR BACON

$14.00

MIGAS

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$12.00

SALMON BENEDICT

$17.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Carb Artichoke Dip (Copy)

$16.00

CRISPY POMME FRITES (Copy)

$8.00

CHEESE AND MEATS BOARD (Copy)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Shareable Plates and Nightlife!

Location

800 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

