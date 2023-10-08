Popular Items

FOOD

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.00

chicken salad with grapes, pecans, provalone, tomato, mixed greens on flakey croissant

Green Goddess Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, herb cream cheese on multigrain bread.

Monte Croissanto

$10.00

Hot ham, turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese on a flakey croissant sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry jam

New York Italian Sandwich

$10.00

pepperoni, salami, provolone, tomato, black olives, peperoncini, red onion, leafy greens, parmesan, mayo, apple cider vinegar, spices, olive oil on Italian hoagie

Nutty Banana

$8.00

Sliced banana, peanut butter, granola, local honey, on multigrain wheat bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Grilled roast beef, bell peppers, onions, melted mozzarella, and mayo on a toasted roll.

Royal Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster meat, minced celery, chives, drawn butter, lemon zest, mayo, on a New England split bun

Royal Reuben

$10.00

Royale with Cheese

$8.00

Melted pepperoni, ham, vinaigrette, on grilled artesan bread

Yacht Club

$10.00

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, provolone, tomato, greens, red onion, ranch dressing on multigrain bread

Salads

East Hampton Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cucumber, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, garlic parmesan croutons, over mixed greens with ranch dressing

Martha's Vineyard Salad

$12.00

Fresh blueberries, pecans, feta cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, mixed greens, in lemon poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, sprouts, carrots, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, and red onion, and garlic parmesan croutons over mixed greens with ginger dressing.

Cape Cobb Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, provalone, tomatoes, black olives, garlic parmesan croutons over leafy greens with ranch dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, feta, provalone, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, an dred onion over leafy greens with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Sides

Kettle Potato Chips

$3.00

Baked Potato Salad 6 oz.

$4.00

deviled eggs, mustard, mayo, potatoes, bacon

Baked Potato Salad 12 oz.

$7.00

deviled eggs, mustard, mayo, potatoes, bacon

Greek Pasta Salad 6 oz

$4.00

feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, pasta in tangy vinaigrette

Greek Pasta Salad 12 oz

$7.00

feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, spiral pasta in zesty vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic parmesan croutons and ranch dressing

Desserts

brownie

$3.00

chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Drinks

Fountain Drink 20oz

$3.00

root beer, sprite, pepsi, diet pepsi

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.00

earl grey or mango passionfruit green tea

Coffee

$3.00

cream available on request

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Cream Soda Bottle

$3.00