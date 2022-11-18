Restaurant info

Napoli Hillsborough has changed its name to Pizza Cornicione. Pizza Cornicione, located on Nash Street in Hillsborough, will feature the same wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza prepared with the finest ingredients by the same great kitchen team. “Cornicione” is the Italian word for the edge or rim of the pizza, commonly referred to as the crust. The cornicione of a Neapolitan pizza is an airy, raised edge that’s crunchy on the outside and light and soft on the inside. For the next few weeks, Pizza Cornicione will continue to serve their pizza for take-out only. Customers can order online at www.pizzacornicione.com or call (919) 245-8566 for pickup.

Website