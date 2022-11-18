Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIZZA CORNICIONE

No reviews yet

230 S. Nash St.

Hillsborough, NC 27278

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
SPECIAL: Local Mushroom & Taleggio Cheese

Retail

Caputo 00 Flour 1lb
$3.00

Caputo 00 Flour 1lb

$3.00

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

16oz Fountain Diet Pepsi

Mist Twist

Mist Twist

$2.00

16oz Fountain Mist Twist Lemon Lime Soda

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00

16oz fountain Mountain Dew

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

16oz Fountain Pepsi

Schewepps Ginger Ale

Schewepps Ginger Ale

$2.00

16oz Fountain Schewepps Ginger Ale

San Pelligrino Limonata (Lemon)

San Pelligrino Limonata (Lemon)

$2.00

11.15 oz Can

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)
$2.00
11.15 oz can

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)

$2.00

11.15 oz can

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (Pomegranate & Orange)

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (Pomegranate & Orange)

$2.00Out of stock

11.15 oz Can

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$2.00

11.15oz can

San Benedetto Still Water

San Benedetto Still Water

$2.00

11.15 oz Can

Antipasti (Small Plates)

Local Tuscan Kale Salad

Local Tuscan Kale Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Red wine and Pomegranate vinaigrette dressed Tuscan Kale(this is a pre dressed) Pomegranate seeds, Apples, radishes, Blue Cheese crumbles

GLASSHALFULL Beet Salad

GLASSHALFULL Beet Salad

$11.00

Roasted Red Beets, Goat Cheese, Orange Supremes, Spiced Walnuts, Orange Vinaigrette, Arugula.

SPECIAL: Calabrian Chicken Wings

$10.00

Wood fire oven roasted chicken wings Marinated with Calabrian chili peppers, garlic, oregano and lemon zest. Served with creamy goat cheese and honey dressing

Spicy Italian Sausage Risotto

Spicy Italian Sausage Risotto

$12.00Out of stock

(heat at home) Acquerello Rice, Hot Italian sausage, San Marzano Tomato, Grana Padano, Basil

GLASSHALFULL Roasted Brussels Sprouts

GLASSHALFULL Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fire Roasted Brussels sprouts, lemon honey glaze, red pepper flakes, roasted peanuts.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Roasted butternut squash, Carrots, onion, celery, red curry, coconut milk

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

House made bread, Sopressata, Chorizo, Shallots,Roasted peppers, Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, Calabrian chili spread, Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta (on side), Balsamic Vinaigrette

Antipasto Plate

Antipasto Plate

$13.00

Selection of Boxcarr cheese, Campo, Cottonbell, rocket robiola, sliced meats, marinated olives served with Neapolitan breadsticks

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Marinated Olive Mix served with Neapolitan Breadsticks

Neapolitan Breadsticks

Neapolitan Breadsticks

$9.00

Neapolitan Dough, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Shaved Grana Padano sliced into 12 breadsticks and served with our Tomato Sauce

Wood Fired Pizza Specials

SPECIAL: Lamb Meatball

SPECIAL: Lamb Meatball

$18.00

Panna Rosa Base, Sliced Lamb Meatballs, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Chili Oil, Grana Padano, parsley

SPECIAL: Local Mushroom & Taleggio Cheese

SPECIAL: Local Mushroom & Taleggio Cheese

$19.00

Olive oil base, with local oyster-mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, and portobello mushrooms from Haw River Mushrooms, DOP Taleggio cheese, Shallots Parsley, and chilli oil

SPECIAL: Vegan Spicy Italian Sausage & Peppers

SPECIAL: Vegan Spicy Italian Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

San marzano tomato base, vegan spicy Italian sausage, mixed bell peppers, violife vegan mozzarella, garlic, basil, chili oil

Neapolitan Wood-Fired Pizza

Apricot Glaze, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Camembert Cheese, Sweet Sopressata Salami, Fresh Oregano
Applewood Smoked Bacon & Gouda

Applewood Smoked Bacon & Gouda

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Base, Nueske's Applewood Bacon, Roasted Sweet Onions, Gouda, Fior di latte

DOP Buffalo Margherita

DOP Buffalo Margherita

$16.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), DOP Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$18.00

Cottonbell and Grana padano Bechamel Base, Goat Cheese, Fior di latte, Shallots, Spinach, Garlic, Chili Oil

Funghi

Funghi

$15.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic, Fresh Parsley

San Giuseppe Hot Sopressata

San Giuseppe Hot Sopressata

$18.00

San marzano tomato base, oregano, Garlic, (San giuseppe hot Sopressata) , Pablano Peppers, Fior-di-Latte, honey

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Parma

Parma

$18.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Shaved Grana Padano (unpasterized)

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Pesto

Pesto

$17.00

(Basil and arugula Pistou base contains Grana Padano) , grape tomatoes, red onion, olives, roasted peppers, Goat Cheese,

Spicy Italian Sausage & Peppers

Spicy Italian Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

San Marzano tomato base, Spicy Italian Sausage, Mixed Bell Peppers, Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Basil, Chili Oil, Grana Padano

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$15.00

Tomato Sauce (Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes), Vegan Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Hours:
Sunday 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Napoli Hillsborough has changed its name to Pizza Cornicione. Pizza Cornicione, located on Nash Street in Hillsborough, will feature the same wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza prepared with the finest ingredients by the same great kitchen team. "Cornicione" is the Italian word for the edge or rim of the pizza, commonly referred to as the crust. The cornicione of a Neapolitan pizza is an airy, raised edge that's crunchy on the outside and light and soft on the inside. For the next few weeks, Pizza Cornicione will continue to serve their pizza for take-out only. Customers can order online at www.pizzacornicione.com or call (919) 245-8566 for pickup.

230 S. Nash St., Hillsborough, NC 27278

Directions

