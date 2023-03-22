Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Donut & Diner and Hibachi Bento

review star

No reviews yet

1928 Lockbourne Road

Columbus, OH 43207

GOLDEN DONUTS & DINER

SPECIALTY BURGERS

DOUBLE DECKER CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

FAMOUS PATTY MELT

$7.50

BACON BURGER

$7.50

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

$5.50

CHEESE BURGER

$6.00

PITA SANDWICHES

GREEK GYRO

$7.75

CHICKEN GYRO

$8.00

ALL TIME FAVORITES

BLT SANDWICH

$5.00

FISH SANDWHICH

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.75

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE SANDWHICH

$5.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$2.75

SIDE SALAD

$4.75

SUPER SANDWICHES

ALL SUPER SAND WHICHES COME WITH CHIPS

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$8.75

CAJUN GRILL

$8.00

CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$8.00

THE REUBEN GRILL

$8.00

CLUB SANDWHICH

$8.00

TUNA MELT

$7.75

GLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

PETY MELT

$7.75

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$8.75

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.25

SMALL SALAD

$4.99

SOUP

BOWL OF CHILI

$4.75

EXTRAS & ADD-ONS

EXTRA VEGGIE

$0.75

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$1.50

EGG WHITES

$1.25

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.75

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

SUBSTITUTE A DONUT

$1.00

BREAKFAST MENU

#1 STEAK AND EGGS

$9.00

#2 2 EGGS WITH CHOICE

$8.00

#3 2 EGGS, HOME FRIES, AND TOAST

$6.50

#4 1 EGG, WITH CHOICE

$7.50

#5 2 SLICES OF FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

#6 APPLE FRITTE FRENCH TOAST AND EGGS

$7.00

#7 FRENCH TOAST AND EGGS

$7.00

#8 APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

#9 FRENCH TOAST W/BUTTER

$6.00

#10 SAUSAGE GRAVY AND 2 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

$6.50

#11 GOLDEN BUSTER

$9.50

#12 CORNED BEEF HASH

$8.00

OMELETS

ALL OMELETS SERVED WITH HOME FRIES AND TOAST

VEGGIE OMELET

$8.00

HOME FRIES AND TOAST

DENVER OMELET

$9.00

WESTERN OMELET

$9.00

3 CHEESE OMELET

$8.00

BACON & CHEESE OMELET

$9.00

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELET

$9.00

GYRO OMELET

$9.00

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$9.00

BREAKFAST SIDE

EXTRA EGG

$1.50

EXTRA HOME FIRES

$2.00

EXTRA BACON (3 SLICE)

$2.80

EXTRA SAUSAGE (2 SLICE)

$2.80

EXTRA HAM (1 SLICE)

$2.80

EXTRA CORNED BEEF HASH

$2.80

EXTRA BISCUIT

$1.50

EXTRA TOAST

$1.40

EXTRA TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

EXTRA MUSHROOM

$0.75

EXTRA ONION

$0.75

EXTRA TOMATO

$0.75

EXTRA GREEN PEPPER

$0.75

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.75

EXTRA TURKEY BACON

$2.80

EXTRA SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.80

EXTRA SMALL GRAVY

$1.50

EXTRA TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG SANDWICH

$3.00

EGG WITH CHEESE

$3.50

EGG WITH CHOICE

BACON EGG SANDWICH

$4.75

SUSAGE EGG SANDWICH

$4.75

GRILLED BACON & CHEESE

$4.75

GRILL CHEESE

$3.75

BLTE (BACON, LETTUCE , TOMATE & EGG)

$5.50

BACON EGG CHEESE

$5.25

SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE

$5.25

TURKEY BACON EGG CHEESE

$5.25

TURKEY SASUAGE EGG CHEESE

$5.25

HOT CEREAL

BOWL OF GRITS

$2.80

BOWL OF OATS

$2.80

BEVERAGES

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00+

APPLE JUICE

$2.00+

WHITE/ CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$2.00+

COFFEE

$1.50+

ICED TEA

$1.50+

SOFT DRINKS

$1.50+

ICE WATER

HOT TEA

$1.50+

ICEE

$2.00+

DONUTS

CHOCOLATE FROSTED

$1.00

MAPLE FROSTED

$1.00

CHOCOLATE VANILLA

$1.00

CHOCOLATE CUSTARD

$1.00

POWDER VANILLA

$1.00

POWDER CUSTARD

$1.00

RASPBERRY FILLED

$1.00

STRAWBERRY FILLED

$1.00

GLAZE

$1.00

BLACK RASPBERRY FILLED

$1.00

BUTTER MILK CAKE

$1.00

HONEY GLAZE

$1.00

BUTTER MILK CAEK W/WHITE ICING

$1.00

BUTTER MILK CAKE W/MAPLE ICING

$1.00

SPRINKLE

$1.00

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE

$1.00

ICING SPRINKLE

$1.00

GLAZE DONUT HOLES

$1.00

BUTTER MILK DONUT HOLES

$1.00

TOASTED COCONUT

$1.00

WHITE COCONUT

$1.00

STIX

$1.00

DUTCH CRUMB

$1.00

GERMAIN CHOCOLATE

$1.00

PEANUT

$1.00

DEVILS FOOD

$1.50

LONG JOHN

$1.50

APPLE FRITTERS

$1.50

BOW TIES

$1.50

CINN ROLLS

$1.50

BISMARK ICING

$1.50

BISMARK MAPLE

$1.50

BISMARK CHOCOLATE

$1.50

1/2 DOZ MIX

$6.00

1/2 DOZ BASIC

$8.00

1 DOZ MIX

$14.00

1 DOZ BASIC

$12.00

1 DOZ FANCY

$15.00

1/2 DOZ FANCY

$8.00

BUTTER MILK DONUT HOLDE

$1.00

1 DOZ BASIC AND FREE 6 DONUT

$12.00

1 DOZ MIX AND FREE 6 DONUT

$14.00

SPECIAL

PHIILY CHEESE STEAK

$9.00

SPECIAL APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

MEAT LOVERS OMLETTE

$9.00

6 PIECE GOLDEN CHIKCNE WING

$8.00

BOWL OF CHILI CHEESE ONION + CRACKERS GRILL CHEESE

$7.00

HIBACHI BENTO

APETIZZERS

CHICKEN & PORK DUMPLINGS (4PC)

$7.49

VEGETABLE EGG ROLL (2PC)

$4.99

CHICKEN EGG ROLL (2PC)

$4.99

SPRING ROLL (2PC)

$4.99

CRAB RANGOON (4PC)

$4.99

TEMPURA SHRIMP (4PC)

$6.99

CHICKEN WINGS (4PC)

$7.29

EDAMAME

$4.99

FRENCH FIRES

$3.99

FIRED RICE OR LOMEIN NOODLES

ALL RICE OR NOODLES ARE SERVED WITH TWO SAUCES, MIXED VEGETABLES , NOODLE AND SOUP.

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$9.99

CHICKEN FIRED RICE

$11.99

STEAK FRIED RICE

$12.99

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.99

LOBSTER MEAT FRIED RICE

$15.99

HIBACHI BENTO FRIED RICE (STEAK, CHICKEN & SHIRMP)

$19.99

SAUCES

YUM YUM (2OZ)

$1.00

GINGER (2OZ)

$1.00

EGG YOLK

$2.50

SRIRACHA (2OZ)

$0.75

SWEET & SOUR (2OZ)

$0.75

GARLIC BUTTER (2OZ)

$0.75

SIDES

EXTRA FRIED RICE

$2.99

EXTRA STEAMED RICE

$1.99

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.99

EXTRA STEAK

$5.99

EXTRA SHRIMP

$6.99

EXTRA SCALLOP

$7.99

EXTRA SALMON

$15.00

EXTRA LOBSTER

$7.99

EXTRA MUSHROOM

$2.00

EXTRA ZUCCHINI

$2.00

EXTRA ONION

$2.00

EXTRA BROCCOLI

$2.00

EXTRA CABBAGE

$2.00

EXTRA SCRAMBBLE EGG

$2.00

EXTRA TORTILLA

$2.00

HIBACHI ENTRCEES

STEAK, CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$18.99

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$14.99

VEGETABLE

$7.99

CHIKCEN

$10.99

STREAK

$10.99

SHRIMP

$10.99

SALMON

$10.99

SCALLOP

$14.99

SCALLOP & SALMON

$16.99

SCALLOP & SHRIMP

$16.99

STEAK & CHICKEN

$14.99

STEAK & SHRIMP

$14.99

FILLET MIGNON

$14.99

LOBSTER TAIL

$28.99

LOBSTER TAIL & STEAK

$26.99

SCALLOP SHRIMP & SALMON

$24.99

HIBACHI BENTO FIRED RICE

CHICKEN WING

4 WINGS

$7.25

6 WINGS

$10.50

8 WINGS

$13.99

10 WINGS

$16.99

15 WINGS

$24.99

20 WINGS

$32.99

30 WINGS

$48.99

40 WINGS

$64.99

50 WINGS

$79.99

COMBO SPECIALS

4 WINGS COMBO

$8.49

LEG QUATR COMBO (2PC)

$8.99

DRUMSTICK COMBO (2PC)

$7.99

TILAPIA FISH COMBO

$12.99

MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$5.50

MILK GREEN TEA

$5.50

TARO MILK TEA

$5.50

TARO MILK GREEN TEA

$5.50

COCONUT MILK TEA

$5.50

COFFEE MILK TEA

$5.50

ALMOND MILK TEA

$5.50

HONEY MILK TEA

$5.50

HONEY MILK GREEN TEA

$5.50

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.50

MANGO MILK TEA

$5.50

PAPAYA MILK TEA

$5.50

GREEN MILK TEA

$5.50

THAI MILK TEA

$5.50

MATCHA GREEN TEA

$5.50

HONEYDEW MILK TEA

$5.50

PINEAPPLE MILK TEA

$5.50

WATERMELON MILK TEA

$5.50

DURIAN MILK TEA

$5.50

CHOCOLATE MILK TEA

$5.50

FRUIT SMOOTH

STRAWBERRY SMOOTH

$5.50

MANGO SMOOTH

$5.50

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTH

$5.50

PEACH SMOOTH

$5.50

LYCHEE SMOOTH

$5.50

RED GRAPE FRUIT

$5.50

PINEAPPLE FRUIT

$5.50

FRESH FRUIT TEA

LEMON GREEN TEA

$4.99

LEMON BLACK TEA

$4.99

LIME MOJITO

$4.99

LIME GREEN TEA

$4.99

RED GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

$5.99

ORANGE GREEN TEA

$5.99

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1928 Lockbourne Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
