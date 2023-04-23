Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Pony Highland Yards

No reviews yet

757 Douglas Avenue

Nashville, TN 37207

Bar

Agua Frescas (Alcohol)

Agua Fresca

$13.00

GP Cocktails

GP Mule

$13.00

GP Espresso Martini

$13.00

GP Southside

$13.00

Seasonal Daquiri

$13.00

GP Paloma

$13.00

GP Margarita

$13.00

GP Spritz

$13.00

GP Old Fashioned

$13.00

Family Shot

$20.00

Golden Ticket

$8.00

Classics

212

$12.00

1.5 oz Tequila Reposado 3/4 oz Aperol 1.5 oz grapefruit juice Shake, strain into hiball G: grapefruit slice

Airmail

$12.00

1 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz honey syrup Shake, strain into champagne ﬂute, top w cava G: none

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

1.5 Aperol Top w 2 parts sparkling and 1 part soda Build in wine glass G: orange slice

Aviation

$12.00

1.5 oz Ford's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz Creme de violette 1/4 oz simple Scant 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Shake, double strain into chilled coupe glass G: cherry

Bijou

$13.00

1.5 oz Ford's 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse 2 dashes Regan's Stir, strain into coupe G: none

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bobby Burns

$13.00

2 oz Scotch 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino 3/4 oz Drambuie Dash Angostura Dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest

Boulevardier

$13.00

1 oz Bourbon 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest

Collins

$12.00

1.5 oz spirit 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: lemon wheel and cherry

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz cranberry juice 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz dry curacao 1/4 oz simple Shake, strain into chilled coupe G: orange zest

Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz choice of rum 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane sugar syrup Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: lime peel

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

2 oz Goslings .5oz lime 1oz ginger syrup shake and strain into a Collins glass, top w soda G: lime wheel

Eastside

$12.00

2 oz Ford's gin 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into collins, top w soda G: garnish w large mint plume and cucumber slice

El Diablo

$12.00

1.5 oz Tequila blanco 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz ginger syrup 1/2 oz creme de cassis Shake and strain into Collins glass ,top w soda G: lime wheel

Espresso Martini

$13.00

1.25 oz vodka 1.0 Mr Black 0.5 simple Barspoon goslings overproof rum 0.75 Cold brew Pinch Salt Shake, strain into chilled coupe Garnish: 3 coffee beans

Floridita

$13.00

2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: lime peel

French 75

$12.00

1 oz Ford's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz simple Shake, strain into champagne glass, top w cava G: lemon zest

Gimlet

$12.00

2 oz spirit 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe Garnish with lime peel

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz grapefruit juice 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into a chilled coupe glass G: lime peel

Hot Toddy

$11.00

1.5oz bourbon .5oz cane sugar or honey syrup fill with hot water G: lemon wheel

Jungle Bird

$13.00

1.5 oz Gosling's black strap 1.5 oz pineapple juice 3/4 oz Campari 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Demerara syrup Whip, dump into rocks glass, add pebble ice G: mint plume, pineapple leaves

Kingston Negroni

$13.00

1 oz Smith and Cross 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest

Last Word

$13.00

1 oz Ford's .75 oz lime juice .75 oz Green Chartreuse .5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: brandied cherry *Last Word was originally designed as equal parts. Ask guest if they prefer it that way. Otherwise, default to above.

Lemon Drop

$12.00

.75 lemon .75 simple 1.5 vodka shake and strain into coupe glass G: lemon peel

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz blanco tequila 1/2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple 1/2 oz triple sec Shake and strain into a collins, top w Coke G: lemon wheel

Mai Tai

$13.00

2 oz aged rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Giﬀard orgeat 1/2 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao 1/4 oz simple Shake, strain into rocks glass. G: mint plume, cherry

Manhattan

$13.00

2 oz Rye 1 oz Cocchi Torino 3 dashes Angostura 1 dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: brandy cherry

Margarita

$12.00

2 oz Tequila Blanco 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane sugar syrup .25 pina juice Small pinch salt Shake, strain into rocks glass G: lime wheel

Martinez

$13.00

2 oz Fords or Hayman's Old Tom 1 oz Cocchi Torino Short bar spoon Luxardo Maraschino 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest

Martini

$13.00

2.5 oz Ford's gin 1 oz Dolin Dry vermouth Stir, strain into super chilled coupe glass G: skewered olives or lemon zest *Martini is a "personal drink." Clarify with the guest how they prefer their Martini, whether it's with vodka or gin, dry or wet, dirty or clean; whether they like vermouth or orange bitters; if they like it "perfect;" if they prefer a Gibson Dirty 2.5 oz spirit .5 Dolin Dry vermouth 1 oz olive brine Stir, strain into super chilled, Dolin dry vermouth-rinsed coupe glass G: skewered olives Super dirty/swamp water 2.5 oz spirit 1 oz olive brine 1-2 olives Muddle olives in shaker, shake, double strain into super chilled coupe G: skewered olives Perfect 2.5 oz Ford's 1/2 oz Dolin dry vermouth 1/2 oz Cocchi Torino G: lemon twist

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Muddle 6-8 mint leaves 1/2oz cane syrup Add 2 oz Bourbon and a small bit of pebble ice Stir gently to incorporate sugar and bourbon Add more pebble ice and push down to pack

Mojito

$13.00

2 oz white rum 4 lime wedges 2 large bar spoons sugar Muddle sugar and lime in tin, add rum and mint. Shake and strain into collins glass w mint leaves at bottom. Top w soda G: large mint plume

Moscow Mule

$12.00

1.5 oz Vodka 3/4 oz lime juice 1oz ginger syrup Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: dash Ango, lime wheel

Naked and Famous

$13.00

3/4 oz Banhez 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse 3/4 oz Aperol Shake, double strain in chilled coupe G: lime peel

Negroni

$13.00

1 oz Ford's gin 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir and strain into rocks Orange peel garnish

Old Cuban

$13.00

2 oz aged rum 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into chilled coupe, top w cava G: lime peel

Old Fashioned

$13.00

2 oz Bourbon 1/3 oz Demerara syrup 5 dashes Angostura bitters 1 dash Regan's 1 dash Peychaud's Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest

Painkiller

$13.00

2 oz Smith and Cross 1 oz pineapple juice 3/4 oz OJ 1/2 oz coconut cream Shake, strain into rocks glass G: orange slice, grated nutmeg

Paloma

$13.00

2 oz Tequila Blanco 3/4 oz grapefruit juice 1/2 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane syrup Pinch salt Shake, strain into hiball, top with soda G: GF V

Paper Plane

$13.00

3/4 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz Aperol 3/4 oz Amaro Nonino Shake, double strain into coupe glass G: lemon zest

Penicillin

$13.00

2 oz Scotch 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz honey syrup 1/2 oz ginger syrup Shake, strain into rocks glass G: 1/4 oz Laphroig 10 ﬂoater, lemon wheel

Pimms Cup

$12.00

2 oz Pimm's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz simple Dash Regan's Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: cucumber slice, mint plume, lemon wheel

Pisco Sour

$12.00

2 oz Pisco 1/2 oz lime 1/4 oz lemon 1/2 oz simple Egg white Dry shake, shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: Angostura dash

Queens Park Swizzle

$13.00

Muddle 8-10 mint leaves in 3/4 oz Demerara syrup at the bottom of a pilsner glass Add 3/4 oz lime juice and 2 oz Angostura 7 year Add pebble ice and swizzle Top w more pebble Add 3 dashes Peychaud's and 1 dash Angostura bitters Softly swizzle once more G: large mint plume

Rosita

$13.00

1.5 oz Tequila Reposado 1/2 oz Cocchi Americano 1/2 oz Cocchi Torino 1/2 oz Campari Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest

Sazerac

$13.00

2 oz Rye 1/4 oz Demerara syrup 3 dashes Peychaud's 1 dash Angostura Stir, strain into empty super chilled rocks glass with an absinthe rinse G: lemon discard

Sidecar

$13.00

2 oz Cognac 3/4 oz lemon 1/2 oz Dry Curacao 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: orange zest

Smash

$13.00

2 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into rocks glass G: mint plume

Sour

$12.00

2 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple Shake, strain into rocks glass G: lemon wheel *ask for preference between up or on the rocks, egg white or none. For an egg white whiskey sour, NO bitters dash, but lemon zest discard *ﬂip uses full egg, served up, lemon discard

Southside

$13.00

2 oz Ford's gin 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into collins, top w soda G: garnish w large mint plume

Vesper

$13.00

1.5 oz Fords 3/4 oz Wodka 3/4 oz Cocchi Americano Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Negroni

$13.00

1 oz Ford's 1 oz Dolin blanc vermouth 1 oz Suze (or Gran Classico) G: grapefruit zest Stir, strain into rocks glass G: lemon zest

White Russian

$12.00

2 oz Wodka 1 oz cream Heavy 1/2 oz creme de cacao Heavy 1/4 oz coﬀee liqueur Shake, strain into rocks glass G: grated chocolate

Lemon Drop SHOT

$7.00

Beer

Montucky

$5.00

Superior

$6.00

Southern Grist

$8.00

BFB IPA

$7.00

Sour

$5.00

Stout

$7.00

Puffel

$11.00

Chilled Glass

Wine BTG

Red

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

Sparkling

$11.00

White

$11.00

Wine BTB

Champagne Bottle 1

$37.00

Champagne Bottle 2

$37.00

Champagne Bottle 3

$37.00

Prosecco Bottle 1

$30.00

Prosecco Bottle 2

$42.00

Prosecco Bottle 3

$60.00

Rose Bottlle 1

$35.00

Rose Bottle 2

$46.00

Rose Bottle 3

$68.00

White Bottle 1

$32.00

White Bottle 2

$48.00

White Bottle 3

$56.00

Red Bottle 1

$37.00

Red Bottle 2

$47.00

Red Bottle 3

$65.00

Vodka

Wodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00Out of stock

Chopin

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bluecoat

$9.00Out of stock

Fords

$7.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Sapphire

$8.00

St George Botnical

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Whale

$11.00

Rum

Campesino Silver

$7.00

Diplimatico Reserva

$9.00Out of stock

Smith and Cross

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Plantation OFTD

$10.00Out of stock

Plantation 5yr

$9.00

Zaya

$10.00Out of stock

Goslings 151

Agave

Altos

$7.00

Espelon Blanco

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Ocho Blanco

$10.00

Patron Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$28.00Out of stock

Del Maguay Vida

$9.00

Vago Elote

$11.00

Bozal

$10.00Out of stock

Del Maguay Chichicapa

$21.00Out of stock

Siete Misterios Espadin

$17.00Out of stock

Lunazul

$9.00Out of stock

La Luna

$9.00

Teremana

$10.00

Bourbon / TN

Dickel 12

$9.00

Nelsons Green Brier

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Blantons

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

Willet 5yr

$13.00Out of stock

Johnny Smoking Gun

$9.00

Rye / Brandy

Rittenhouse

$9.00Out of stock

Michters Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Camus VSOP

$15.00

Maison Rouge VSOP

$9.00

Trakal

$9.00

Irish / Japansese

Jameson

$8.00

Readbreast

$9.00Out of stock

Hibiki

$10.00Out of stock

Toki

$9.00

Hakushu 12

$12.00Out of stock

Scotch

Bruchladdich Classic

$14.00

Laphroig

$10.00Out of stock

Balvinie Doublwood

$13.00Out of stock

Great King Street

$9.00Out of stock

Dalwhinie 15

$11.00Out of stock

Glenrothes

$19.00

Highland Park 12

$13.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$18.00

Aperitif / Liqueure

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$11.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$11.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Gran Classico

$10.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$9.00

Meletti

$10.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Nardini

$11.00

Lazzeroni Amaretto

$10.00

Pimms

$10.00Out of stock

Mr Black

$10.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Nardini amaro

$10.00

Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Underberg

$6.00

Jager / Teremana

Jager Float

$13.00

Teremana Marg

$13.00

Jager BJ Shot

$8.00

Teremana Family Shot

$20.00

Food

Weekly Menu

Party Mix

$6.00

Spring Whipped Feta Dip

$12.00

High Brow/Low Brow

$11.00

Hot Honey Toast

$9.00

Golden Fries

$7.00

Crispy Chxn Sando

$10.00

Seasonal Pizza Boat

$15.00

Not So Sloppy Josephine

$14.00

EXTRA Tortilla Chips

$2.00

EXTRA Pita Chips

$2.00

XTRA Pickle Dip

$2.00

EXTRA Utz Chips

$2.00

NA Beverages

SODA

Coke Product/Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

JUICE

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

Mocktail

$8.00

AGUA FRESCA (NA)

Agua Fresca (N/A)

$9.00

RED BULL

RED BULL REGULAR

$6.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$6.00

KOMBUCHA

Walker Bros

$5.00

AMARO SODA

Amaro Soda

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Elevated neighborhood bar with craft cocktails, 60s inspired vibe, and swingin brunch on Sat-Sun.

Location

757 Douglas Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

