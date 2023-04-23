Golden Pony Highland Yards
757 Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN 37207
Bar
Agua Frescas (Alcohol)
GP Cocktails
Classics
212
1.5 oz Tequila Reposado 3/4 oz Aperol 1.5 oz grapefruit juice Shake, strain into hiball G: grapefruit slice
Airmail
1 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz honey syrup Shake, strain into champagne ﬂute, top w cava G: none
Aperol Spritz
1.5 Aperol Top w 2 parts sparkling and 1 part soda Build in wine glass G: orange slice
Aviation
1.5 oz Ford's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz Creme de violette 1/4 oz simple Scant 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Shake, double strain into chilled coupe glass G: cherry
Bijou
1.5 oz Ford's 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse 2 dashes Regan's Stir, strain into coupe G: none
Bloody Mary
Bobby Burns
2 oz Scotch 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino 3/4 oz Drambuie Dash Angostura Dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest
Boulevardier
1 oz Bourbon 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest
Collins
1.5 oz spirit 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: lemon wheel and cherry
Cosmopolitan
1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz cranberry juice 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz dry curacao 1/4 oz simple Shake, strain into chilled coupe G: orange zest
Daiquiri
2 oz choice of rum 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane sugar syrup Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: lime peel
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Goslings .5oz lime 1oz ginger syrup shake and strain into a Collins glass, top w soda G: lime wheel
Eastside
2 oz Ford's gin 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into collins, top w soda G: garnish w large mint plume and cucumber slice
El Diablo
1.5 oz Tequila blanco 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz ginger syrup 1/2 oz creme de cassis Shake and strain into Collins glass ,top w soda G: lime wheel
Espresso Martini
1.25 oz vodka 1.0 Mr Black 0.5 simple Barspoon goslings overproof rum 0.75 Cold brew Pinch Salt Shake, strain into chilled coupe Garnish: 3 coffee beans
Floridita
2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: lime peel
French 75
1 oz Ford's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz simple Shake, strain into champagne glass, top w cava G: lemon zest
Gimlet
2 oz spirit 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe Garnish with lime peel
Hemingway Daiquiri
2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz grapefruit juice 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into a chilled coupe glass G: lime peel
Hot Toddy
1.5oz bourbon .5oz cane sugar or honey syrup fill with hot water G: lemon wheel
Jungle Bird
1.5 oz Gosling's black strap 1.5 oz pineapple juice 3/4 oz Campari 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Demerara syrup Whip, dump into rocks glass, add pebble ice G: mint plume, pineapple leaves
Kingston Negroni
1 oz Smith and Cross 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest
Last Word
1 oz Ford's .75 oz lime juice .75 oz Green Chartreuse .5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: brandied cherry *Last Word was originally designed as equal parts. Ask guest if they prefer it that way. Otherwise, default to above.
Lemon Drop
.75 lemon .75 simple 1.5 vodka shake and strain into coupe glass G: lemon peel
Long Island Iced Tea
1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz blanco tequila 1/2 oz white rum 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple 1/2 oz triple sec Shake and strain into a collins, top w Coke G: lemon wheel
Mai Tai
2 oz aged rum 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Giﬀard orgeat 1/2 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao 1/4 oz simple Shake, strain into rocks glass. G: mint plume, cherry
Manhattan
2 oz Rye 1 oz Cocchi Torino 3 dashes Angostura 1 dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: brandy cherry
Margarita
2 oz Tequila Blanco 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane sugar syrup .25 pina juice Small pinch salt Shake, strain into rocks glass G: lime wheel
Martinez
2 oz Fords or Hayman's Old Tom 1 oz Cocchi Torino Short bar spoon Luxardo Maraschino 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 dash Regan's Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest
Martini
2.5 oz Ford's gin 1 oz Dolin Dry vermouth Stir, strain into super chilled coupe glass G: skewered olives or lemon zest *Martini is a "personal drink." Clarify with the guest how they prefer their Martini, whether it's with vodka or gin, dry or wet, dirty or clean; whether they like vermouth or orange bitters; if they like it "perfect;" if they prefer a Gibson Dirty 2.5 oz spirit .5 Dolin Dry vermouth 1 oz olive brine Stir, strain into super chilled, Dolin dry vermouth-rinsed coupe glass G: skewered olives Super dirty/swamp water 2.5 oz spirit 1 oz olive brine 1-2 olives Muddle olives in shaker, shake, double strain into super chilled coupe G: skewered olives Perfect 2.5 oz Ford's 1/2 oz Dolin dry vermouth 1/2 oz Cocchi Torino G: lemon twist
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Muddle 6-8 mint leaves 1/2oz cane syrup Add 2 oz Bourbon and a small bit of pebble ice Stir gently to incorporate sugar and bourbon Add more pebble ice and push down to pack
Mojito
2 oz white rum 4 lime wedges 2 large bar spoons sugar Muddle sugar and lime in tin, add rum and mint. Shake and strain into collins glass w mint leaves at bottom. Top w soda G: large mint plume
Moscow Mule
1.5 oz Vodka 3/4 oz lime juice 1oz ginger syrup Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: dash Ango, lime wheel
Naked and Famous
3/4 oz Banhez 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse 3/4 oz Aperol Shake, double strain in chilled coupe G: lime peel
Negroni
1 oz Ford's gin 1 oz Campari 1 oz Cocchi Torino Stir and strain into rocks Orange peel garnish
Old Cuban
2 oz aged rum 1/2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into chilled coupe, top w cava G: lime peel
Old Fashioned
2 oz Bourbon 1/3 oz Demerara syrup 5 dashes Angostura bitters 1 dash Regan's 1 dash Peychaud's Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest
Painkiller
2 oz Smith and Cross 1 oz pineapple juice 3/4 oz OJ 1/2 oz coconut cream Shake, strain into rocks glass G: orange slice, grated nutmeg
Paloma
2 oz Tequila Blanco 3/4 oz grapefruit juice 1/2 oz lime juice 3/4 oz cane syrup Pinch salt Shake, strain into hiball, top with soda G: GF V
Paper Plane
3/4 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz Aperol 3/4 oz Amaro Nonino Shake, double strain into coupe glass G: lemon zest
Penicillin
2 oz Scotch 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz honey syrup 1/2 oz ginger syrup Shake, strain into rocks glass G: 1/4 oz Laphroig 10 ﬂoater, lemon wheel
Pimms Cup
2 oz Pimm's 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz simple Dash Regan's Shake, strain into hiball, top w soda G: cucumber slice, mint plume, lemon wheel
Pisco Sour
2 oz Pisco 1/2 oz lime 1/4 oz lemon 1/2 oz simple Egg white Dry shake, shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: Angostura dash
Queens Park Swizzle
Muddle 8-10 mint leaves in 3/4 oz Demerara syrup at the bottom of a pilsner glass Add 3/4 oz lime juice and 2 oz Angostura 7 year Add pebble ice and swizzle Top w more pebble Add 3 dashes Peychaud's and 1 dash Angostura bitters Softly swizzle once more G: large mint plume
Rosita
1.5 oz Tequila Reposado 1/2 oz Cocchi Americano 1/2 oz Cocchi Torino 1/2 oz Campari Stir, strain into rocks glass G: orange zest
Sazerac
2 oz Rye 1/4 oz Demerara syrup 3 dashes Peychaud's 1 dash Angostura Stir, strain into empty super chilled rocks glass with an absinthe rinse G: lemon discard
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac 3/4 oz lemon 1/2 oz Dry Curacao 1/4 oz simple Shake, double strain into chilled coupe G: orange zest
Smash
2 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into rocks glass G: mint plume
Sour
2 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple Shake, strain into rocks glass G: lemon wheel *ask for preference between up or on the rocks, egg white or none. For an egg white whiskey sour, NO bitters dash, but lemon zest discard *ﬂip uses full egg, served up, lemon discard
Southside
2 oz Ford's gin 3/4 oz lime juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 6-8 mint leaves Shake, double strain into collins, top w soda G: garnish w large mint plume
Vesper
1.5 oz Fords 3/4 oz Wodka 3/4 oz Cocchi Americano Stir, strain into chilled coupe G: lemon zest
Whiskey Sour
White Negroni
1 oz Ford's 1 oz Dolin blanc vermouth 1 oz Suze (or Gran Classico) G: grapefruit zest Stir, strain into rocks glass G: lemon zest
White Russian
2 oz Wodka 1 oz cream Heavy 1/2 oz creme de cacao Heavy 1/4 oz coﬀee liqueur Shake, strain into rocks glass G: grated chocolate
Lemon Drop SHOT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Elevated neighborhood bar with craft cocktails, 60s inspired vibe, and swingin brunch on Sat-Sun.
757 Douglas Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207