Golden Pony Highland Yards

Martini

$13.00

2.5 oz Ford's gin 1 oz Dolin Dry vermouth Stir, strain into super chilled coupe glass G: skewered olives or lemon zest *Martini is a "personal drink." Clarify with the guest how they prefer their Martini, whether it's with vodka or gin, dry or wet, dirty or clean; whether they like vermouth or orange bitters; if they like it "perfect;" if they prefer a Gibson Dirty 2.5 oz spirit .5 Dolin Dry vermouth 1 oz olive brine Stir, strain into super chilled, Dolin dry vermouth-rinsed coupe glass G: skewered olives Super dirty/swamp water 2.5 oz spirit 1 oz olive brine 1-2 olives Muddle olives in shaker, shake, double strain into super chilled coupe G: skewered olives Perfect 2.5 oz Ford's 1/2 oz Dolin dry vermouth 1/2 oz Cocchi Torino G: lemon twist