Good 2 The Bone

review star

No reviews yet

3514 Jonesboro Road Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30354

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Wings Dinner
PORK CHOP BY PIECE
Rib Dinner

Entree's

Rib Dinner

$14.25

Delicious ribs, top with two sides of your choice.

Deluxe Hamburger

$6.50

Deluxe Hamburger

Whole Wings Dinner

$12.89+

Fresh fried chicken contains two sides of your choice and house bread

FISH DINNER

$10.25+

Pork Chop Dinner

$11.95

BAKED CHICKEN DINNER

$10.89+

(1) CATFISH & GRITS

$6.99

Daily Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

CORN

$3.00

MASHED POTATO

$3.00

Chili

$3.00

HOME FRIES

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids 2pc Chicken Tenders with Fries

$4.99

BBQ RIBS

half slab

$15.95Out of stock

RIB SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

WHOLE SLAB

$31.99Out of stock

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$6.25

PORK CHOP SANDWICH -N- FRIES

$8.49

WHOLE WINGS BY PIECE

WHOLE WINGS BY PIECE

$1.79

FISH BY PIECE

WHITING FISH BY PIECE

$2.49

CATFISH WHOLE BY PIECE

$3.99

TILAPIA FISH BY PIECE

$2.99

CATFISH FILLET BY PIECE

$2.49

FISH SANDWICH

CATFISH SANDWICH

$6.35

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$6.25

WHITING FISH

$6.25

VEGETABLE PLATE

VEGETABLE PLATE 3 SIDE

$7.99

VEGETABLE PLATE 4 SIDE

$9.99

BREAKFAST ITEMS

BREAKFAST ITEMS

*BREAKFAST SANDWICH -TOAST OR BISCUIT

$2.99+

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$7.25

WAFFLE BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$9.25

ADD CHEESE

ADD CHEESE

$0.50

PULL PORK SANDWICH & CHIPS

PULL PORK SANDWICH WITH CHIPS

$7.49Out of stock

PORK CHOP BY PIECE

PORK CHOP BY PIECE

$5.49

ADD EGG

ADD EGG

$0.50

FISH & FRIES

FISH & FRIES

$8.99+

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILL chicken sandwich

$6.75

GRILL chicken sandwich & FRIE

$9.99

DESSERT

CAKE

$3.75Out of stock

BANANA PUDDING

$3.39

BROWNIE

$3.25Out of stock

HOT WINGS

HOT WINGS

$4.99+

HOT WINGS & FRIES

$6.99+

Chicken Tenders and fries

Chicken Tenders and fries

$6.29+

NATHAN'S HOT DOG

Nathans Hot Dog

$3.00

NATHANS HOTDOG & FRIES

$6.99

MISC.

MISC.

$0.50

MISC

$1.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$9.99

3 WINGS & FRIES

3 WINGS & FRIES

$7.99

PHILLY

Philly Sub

FISH AND GRITS

CATFISH

$6.99

WHITING

$6.99

TILAPIA

$6.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3514 Jonesboro Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

