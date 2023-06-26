GAF-ATL LLC dba GoodAzzFood Truck Arches Brewing
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a mobile food truck offering restaurant quality food that is inclusive to all lifestyles- carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and more.
Location
3300 Marjan Drive, 12, Chamblee, GA 30340
