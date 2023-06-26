  • Home
  • Atlanta
  • GAF-ATL LLC dba GoodAzzFood Truck - Arches Brewing
GAF-ATL LLC dba GoodAzzFood Truck Arches Brewing

No reviews yet

3300 Marjan Drive

12

Chamblee, GA 30340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

GAF Bowls

Fried Chicken Soul Bowl

$18.00

Boneless Fried Chicken Thigh Mac and Cheese Collard Greens

Ganja Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken Rice Black Beans Topped with Pineapple Salsa

Julia Pesca Bowl

$20.00

Grilled 6 oz Salmon Filet Rice Chargrilled Broccoli Topped with Honey Ginger Sauce

Herbivore Bowl

$13.00

Char-grilled broccoli Peppers Onions Rice All tossed with Honey Ginger Sauce

GAF Sandwiches

GoodAzzBurgerz

$16.00

1/2lb Angus beef burger topped with lettuce tomatoes onions and BOOM sauce.

Fly Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mean Green

$16.00

Loaded Fries

Gourmet Salmon Fries

$18.00

Seasoned fries topped with house boom sauce grilled salmon peppers onions.

Ganja Chicken Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with house boom sauce jerk chicken peppers and onions.

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

5 cheese blend of baked mac and cheese

Collard Greens

$6.00

Fresh Collard Greens (may contain turkey meat)

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy brussel sprouts topped with parmesan cheese.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Southern Style Pudding with vanilla wafers bananas and meringue on top.

Sodas

20 oz Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a mobile food truck offering restaurant quality food that is inclusive to all lifestyles- carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and more.

Location

3300 Marjan Drive, 12, Chamblee, GA 30340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

