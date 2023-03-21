Restaurant header imageView gallery

THAT Burger Spot So Extra! - Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

3781 Presidential Pkwy #FP308

Doraville, GA 30340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

THAT Burger Spot!

Freestyle THAT!

Make it up as you go...It's YOUR world!
Freestyle THAT Beef!

Freestyle THAT Beef!

$9.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Turkey!

Freestyle THAT Turkey!

$8.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Impossible!

Freestyle THAT Impossible!

$12.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT BO$$ Blend!

Freestyle THAT BO$$ Blend!

$9.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Black Bean!

Freestyle THAT Black Bean!

$8.50

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Chicken!

Freestyle THAT Chicken!

$8.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Fish!

Freestyle THAT Fish!

$10.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Salmon!

Freestyle THAT Salmon!

$8.50

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Freestyle THAT Shrimp!

Freestyle THAT Shrimp!

$10.00

This is the perfect version of a "your way" burger! Start with your choice of bun, protein, then pile on the toppings!

Favorites!

Our signature selection! #nosharing
THAT Ol' School!

THAT Ol' School!

$8.00

A classic double cheeseburger made with American cheese, and ketchup.

THAT Long Way!

THAT Long Way!

$9.00

This is the one you've been looking for! A classic double seasoned to perfection and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our secret sauce.

THAT 808!

THAT 808!

$8.50

Double meat, American cheese, and mouth-watering bacon. This ain't no regular bacon cheeseburger.

THAT New School!

THAT New School!

$9.75

This mouth-watering, bacon double cheeseburger comes loaded with your favorite toppings (American, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pickles, secret sauce) and is sure to deliver perfect satiety. Try it ;)

THAT Just Wakin' Up!

THAT Just Wakin' Up!

$9.00

Our most popular "Favorite" burger to date made with beef/turkey, bacon, a fried egg, American cheese, and mayo. Gotta thank God for this one!

THAT Fresh Prince!

THAT Fresh Prince!

$8.50

Enjoy a sophisticated touch with this double burger topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.

THAT V-Class!

THAT V-Class!

$11.00

We love our Vegan/Vegetarian folks! #CheatOnBeef with our best-selling Impossible topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and secret sauce! You won't regret it!

THAT Fish Boy!

THAT Fish Boy!

$9.75

5-7 oz swai fillet, hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, and hot sauce! #gobigorgohome

THAT Jive Turkey!

THAT Jive Turkey!

$9.00

This well-known turkey burger has been known to convert those red meat eaters over to the more poultry side of things. A burger unlike any other topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, and BBQ sauce. You won't be disappointed!

THAT Night Night!

THAT Night Night!

$15.00

Guaranteed to put you to sleep! Five patties made with American and Pepperjack. Yes, you read it right: 5 PATTIES! Warning: Do not order this on your lunch break if you operate heavy machinery.

THAT Crusty Cuzin!

THAT Crusty Cuzin!

$9.75

Our version of a Po'Boy made with four jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our delicious remoulade to add a burst of flavor.

THAT Uncle Sal!

THAT Uncle Sal!

$8.25

Give this salmon burger a try and you won't be sorry! A quarter-pound salmon patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade remoulade.

CheezeTakes!

#ATLSTYLE. Ready for a life-changing experience? Say less..
THAT ATL CheezeTake!

THAT ATL CheezeTake!

$11.00

We really have no other words for how good this cheezetake is. Made with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and white American cheese..You just have to try it!

THAT IMPOSSIBLE ATL!

THAT IMPOSSIBLE ATL!

$15.00

Our take on the Philly but constructed with "IMPOSSIBLE" Foods' plant based protein. Made with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and 3 slices of white-American cheese. It's Sooo good you'll think you're eating sirloin LOL!

THAT Ultimate ATL!

THAT Ultimate ATL!

$17.00

Man oh Man. This is the ultimate take on the CheezeTake! Sirloin, chicken, and bacon grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and FIVE slices of white American cheese! If you trying to get full, this is the one!

Throw Some Wings on THAT!

24K, Hot N Tang, Mild, Hot, Lemon Pepper, Cranchy (homemade Ranch season)..Decisions, Decisions..
6 pc Wings!

6 pc Wings!

$7.99

6 Wings!

10 pc Wings!

10 pc Wings!

$10.99

10 Wings!

20 pc Wings!

20 pc Wings!

$20.99

20 pc Wings!

THAT Side Piece!

Might as well! :)
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$3.69

Our crinkles tossed in sea salt!

LG Crinkle Fries

LG Crinkle Fries

$5.69

Our crinkles tossed in sea salt!

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Our crinkles tossed in homemade cajun seasoning!

LG Cajun Fries

LG Cajun Fries

$5.99

Our crinkles tossed in homemade cajun seasoning!

Creole Lemon Crinkles

Creole Lemon Crinkles

$3.99

Our crinkles tossed in Dr. Flava's Creole Lemon Seasoning!

LG Creole Lemon Crinkles

LG Creole Lemon Crinkles

$5.99

Our crinkles tossed in Dr. Flava's Creole Lemon Seasoning!

Cranchy Crinkles

Cranchy Crinkles

$3.99

Our crinkles tossed in homemade ranch seasoning!

LG Cranchy Crinkles

LG Cranchy Crinkles

$5.99

Our crinkles tossed in homemade ranch seasoning!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Battered onion rings!

LG Onion Rings

LG Onion Rings

$5.99

Battered onion rings!

Sweet Potato Crinkles

Sweet Potato Crinkles

$3.99

You tryna be good now?! LOL

LG Sweet Potato Crinkles

LG Sweet Potato Crinkles

$5.99

You tryna be good now?! LOL

Jitterbugs!

For the Jitter Bugs we LOVE so dearly!
THAT Half Pint!

THAT Half Pint!

$5.00

Our kids quarter-pound cheeseburger with American cheese and ketchup.

THAT 404!

THAT 404!

$6.25

Our kids bacon cheeseburger! Yummy...

Kidz Chicken Strip Basket!

Kidz Chicken Strip Basket!

$6.50

Two big n tasty chicken strips with crinkle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Drinks!

Quench THAT thirst!
Shi La Chef Ginger Lemonade

Shi La Chef Ginger Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Faygo Grape

Faygo Grape

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

For our Southern loves.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Faygo Peach

Faygo Peach

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sunkist Orange

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

THAT Burger Spot! H20

$1.50

Spring water straight outta Blue Ridge Mountain, GA

Beverages

Drinks

Shi La Chef Ginger Lemonade

Shi La Chef Ginger Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

For our Southern loves.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Faygo Peach

Faygo Peach

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Sunkist Orange

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Faygo Grape

Faygo Grape

$2.00

Quench THAT thirst!

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

THAT Burger Spot! H20

$1.50

Spring water straight outta Blue Ridge Mountain, GA

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in. Get Full!

Location

3781 Presidential Pkwy #FP308, Doraville, GA 30340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Little Farmhouse Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309 Atlanta, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3781 presidential pkwy Atlanta, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
Kamayan ATL
orange starNo Reviews
5150 Buford Highway Northeast Doraville, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway
orange star4.5 • 1,125
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104 Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Fantasy Lounge - 3308 laventure Dr suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
3308 laventure Dr suite 110 Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Tum Pok Pok - 5000 Buford Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Buford Hwy chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Doraville

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doraville
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston