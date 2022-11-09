Restaurant header imageView gallery

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

Order Again

Popular Items

Creamy Vegetable
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Enchilada

Home Made Soup of the Day

Chicken Enchilada

$5.50+

Creamy Vegetable

$5.50+

Signature Salads

Cathy Salad

Cathy Salad

$8.95+

Romaine & Spring Mix, grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery & glazed pecan.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, black olives, tomatoes and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, buffalo chicken, jack cheese, celery, tomatoes and tortilla strips

Bob Salad

Bob Salad

$8.95+

One scoop of chicken salad, tuna salad an egg salad with diced tomatoes on a bed of romaine

Impossible Meatless Taco Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, Seasoned Impossible Plant Based Taco Meat, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, seasoned taco beef, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.95+

Romaine & spring mix, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & sunflower seeds

Hoagie Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, your choice of turkey or smoked ham, your choice of American or provolone cheese, pepperoni, tomatoes, onion, sweet peppers & pickles

Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.95+

Bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, onions & croutons over romaine

Signature Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$10.95+

All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on your choice of bread, grilled

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95+

All white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95+

All white meat chicken Chicken Salad with pecans and cranberries over romaine on your choice of bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.50+

Albacore white tuna salad, American cheese & tomato, grilled on your choice of bread Try it on a Pretzel roll!

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50+

Freshly made Egg Salad with romaine and tomato on your choice of bread.

Pretzel Grill

Pretzel Grill

$10.95

Choice of smoked ham OR turkey & cheese, grilled on a pretzel roll with choice of mustard or mayo

Turkey BLT Sandwich

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$10.95+

All natural turkey, Crisp bacon, romaine & tomatoes. Add mayo or ranch on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Turkey Slaw Sandwich

Turkey Slaw Sandwich

$10.95+

Natural turkey, Provolone, coleslaw with Russian dressing. Choose from rye, white or wheat. Try it grilled! Served with pickles and chips.

Grilled Chicken Caprese

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread

Vegetarian Caprese

$9.95

Slices of tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil pesto, spring mix, balsamic glaze on a focaccia roll. Toasted or grilled.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Your choice of cheese melted on white, wheatberry or marbled rye bread.

Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Ham, cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.

Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich

$6.95

Whoever said PB&J is just for kids? Choose Grape or Strawberry Jam

Turkey & Cheese

$9.75

All Natural Turkey, with your choice of cheese on romaine with Tomato on bread or wrap of your choice

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Signature Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken over romaine with tomato, Parmesan Cheese, kalamata olives and crushed homemade croutons with Caesar dressing

The Deli Wrap

$11.50

Smoked ham, natural turkey, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, Romaine, tomato, pickles and sweet peppers with a splash of Balsamic Vinegar, oil & oregano on a wrap of your choice

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken with cheddar cheese & tomato over romaine topped with your choice of buffalo sauce or barbeque ranch dressing

Asian Veggie Wrap

Asian Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Romaine and spring mix blend, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, celery and chow mein noodles wrapped in your choice of wrap with sesame Asian dressing.

Quesadilla

$9.50

12" tortilla wrap stuffed with Cheddar/Jack Cheese Add Chicken or Taco Beef

Mexi Melt

Mexi Melt

$10.95

Taco beef, cheddar jack cheese topped with crushed tortilla strips on a 12" wrap and grilled. Comes with salsa dressing and tortilla chips.

Turkey, Apple & Feta Wrap

Turkey, Apple & Feta Wrap

$10.95

Natural turkey, cranberries, apple slices, Feta cheese and Romaine with honey raspberry dressing stuffed in a wrap of your choice.

Fall Take & Bake Entrees

Available October - December

Stuffed Caesar Chicken

$12.95+

Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with a creamy Caesar filling, topped with crushed homemade croutons & Parmesan cheese

Ravioli with Lobster & White Wine Sauce

$12.95+

Cheese ravioli baked in a savory lobster & white wine sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95+

A blend of creamy cheeses, chicken & southwestern spices wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce

Thanksgiving Bake

$12.95+

Layered roasted turkey, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy with a sprinkle of cranberries

Butternut Squash Raviolis with Brown Butter Sauce

$12.95+

Butternut squash raviolis tossed in a brown butter sage sauce, topped with chopped pecans and Parmesan cheese

Chicken, Broccoli & Wild Rice Bake

$12.95+

Seasoned Chicken breast over creamy wild rice & broccoli topped with cheddar cheese

Autumn Glazed Pork Tenderloin

$23.95+

Pork tenderloin rubbed with savory spices then brushed with apple cider glaze

Chicken Parmesan Bake

$12.95+

Grilled chicken strips, penne pasta, mozzarella & marinara sprinkled with Parmesan than topped with garlic & breadcrumbs

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

$22.50

Customer Favorites Take & Bake Entrees

Parmesan Chicken w/ Wine & Sage Sauce

Parmesan Chicken w/ Wine & Sage Sauce

$12.95+

One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and lots of parmesan cheese makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side.

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

$12.95+

Chicken breasts topped with artichokes, spinach and tomatoes in a savory marinade with a touch of parmesan.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.95+

You will love our version of this American favorite with tender chicken, vegetables, a tasty bechamel sauce and the perfect blend of herbs. Topped with golden buttermilk biscuits.

Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf w/ Potato Wedges

Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf w/ Potato Wedges

$13.95+

This meatloaf tastes like a juicy bacon cheeseburger with diced bacon and shredded cheese and topped with our sweet & sour ketchup glaze. Comes with potato wedges. Made with 91% lean ground beef.

Beef & Cheese Lasanga

Beef & Cheese Lasanga

$13.95+

Made with 91% ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and our Italian marinara sauce. Layers of tender lasagna noodles hold everything in place.

Gluten Free Beef & Cheese Lasagna

Gluten Free Beef & Cheese Lasagna

$14.95+

Made with 91% ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and our Italian marinara sauce. Layers of tender gluten free lasagna noodles hold everything in place.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$13.95+

91% ground beef and vegetables are baked in a rich beefy sauce and topped with a thick layer of creamy mashed potatoes and Cheddar cheese.

Pretzel Pork Chops w/ Honey Mustard

Pretzel Pork Chops w/ Honey Mustard

$12.95+

Boneless center cut pork chops with a unique, crunchy coating of pretzels. Baked in the oven or cook on the stove top and served with our delicious honey Mustard Sauce. *Quick Cook

Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops

Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops

$11.95+

Tender boneless pork chops are topped with cheddar cheese, herbs and spices and coated with panko.

Pecan Crusted Tilapia

Pecan Crusted Tilapia

$13.95+

Flaky mild white fish coated in a crunchy pecan topping. This fish bakes up quickly and crisp in the oven.

Honey Sriracha Salmon

Honey Sriracha Salmon

$13.95+

Atlantic salmon coated with our honey sriracha sauce for a wonderful infused flavor.

Beer Battered Haddock

Beer Battered Haddock

$23.95

Yuengling lager beer battered haddock fillet. Regular Size Only Contains: fish, wheat, soy

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$11.95+

A classic Italian baked Eggplant Parmesan casserole. Thin breaded eggplant slices layered with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and our delicious marinara sauce.

Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagna

Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagna

$13.95+

Layers of gluten free lasagna noodles are stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, carrots, and red peppers then topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Oven.

Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.95+

Layers of lasagna noodles are stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, carrots, and red peppers then topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Cheese Ravioli's & Meatballs

Cheese Ravioli's & Meatballs

$19.95

Bite size ravioli and meatballs in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Shells Marinara

Stuffed Shells Marinara

$11.95+

Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheese filled generously into pasta shells covered in our bold marinara sauce.

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$11.50

All beef, zesty sloppy Joes. Just heat & eat. Sold by the pound.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.50+

Slow roasted pork with fresh rosemary, garlic & parsley. Sold by the pound.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$17.95

One pound of tender breaded all white meat chicken tenders and one pound of seasoned curly fries included. Oven.

Salisbury Steak

$22.95

Juicy Salisbury steak smothered in gravy with onions. Regulars Only

Beef Meatballs w/ Marinara & Parmesan Cheese

$30.95

24 all beef meatballs with marinara sauce and sprinkled in parmesan

Beef Taco Kit

Beef Taco Kit

$22.95

1 pound cooked taco meat, romaine, sour cream, salsa, jack cheese and 8 6" soft taco shells.

Appetizers - Take & Bake

These items are prepared and ready for you to cook at home.
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.95

Creamy and tangy, this Buffalo Chicken Wing inspired appetizer will be the hit of the party. Serve hot with celery sticks, crackers or bread. Oven Approx 3 cups.

Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar

$6.50
Cranberry BBQ Meatballs

Cranberry BBQ Meatballs

$15.95

One of our most popular appetizers. All beef mini meatballs in our delicious cranberry barbecue sauce. Stove top or crock pot. 30/32 meatballs

Jalapeno Popper Dip

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$14.95

If you like jalapeno poppers, you”ll love this creamy, spicy dip! Oven. Approx 3 cups.

Meatball Stuffed Breaded Bread

Meatball Stuffed Breaded Bread

$18.95

Savor the scents and flavors of a neighborhood Italian restaurant in the comfort of your home. Our soft bread dough is stuffed with Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers and onions. Oven. 3/4 servings

Pepperoni Braided Bread

Pepperoni Braided Bread

$18.95

These stuffed loaves of bread are loaded with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onions and peppers. Your family will love these! Oven. 3/4 Servings

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.50

Our spinach and artichoke dip has a special zing, with Parmesan cheese, chopped artichokes & just the right amount of herbs. Serve with chips or crackers. Oven. *Approx 3 cups

Spinach & Caramelized Onion Bread

Spinach & Caramelized Onion Bread

$14.95
Margarita Bread

Margarita Bread

$14.95

Caramel Apple Dip

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie Dip

$6.95
Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie

Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie

$15.95

This creamy, mild brie is stuffed with of sweet cranberries and pecans then smothered in a rich brown sugar sauce then wrapped in puff pastry crust that bakes up golden and flaky. Serve with your favorite crackers or fresh fruit. Oven.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion Dip

$14.95

Warning! Super addictive!! Creamy caramelized onions, white wine and savory spices Approx 3 cup

Pizza Dip

$14.95

Sides - Take & Bake

Cinnamon Apples

Cinnamon Apples

$6.95

These cinnamon laced apples are sweet and juicy and are perfect as a side dish with pork or chicken. They are also great as a special topping for ice cream or solo as a fruit dessert. Stovetop. 3 cups

Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$7.95

Broccoli florets are seasoned with olive oil, garlic and spices. 1 pound. Oven

Corn, Broccoli & Sugar Peas

Corn, Broccoli & Sugar Peas

$5.95

A perfect blend of crisp white corn, broccoli and snap peas. 1 pound

Parm Garlic Green Beans

Parm Garlic Green Beans

$7.95

Crisp green beans in butter, garlic and Parmesan cheese. Stove-top.. 1 pound

Spinach & Tomato Orzo

$7.95

Orzo pasta with tomatoes, fresh spinach, onions, garlic and perfect blend of seasonings.

Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables

Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables

$7.95

Redskin potato wedges, green beans and carrots flavored with rosemary and garlic.

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.95

Just bake in the oven for a healthy side dish. 1 pound

Buttermilk Biscuits (9 Pk)

Buttermilk Biscuits (9 Pk)

$8.95

Warm and flaky buttermilk biscuits right from your oven. Just heat and eat. 9 biscuits

Texas Toast Garlic Bread

$8.95

Texas toast with real butter and just the right amount of garlic seasoning. 8 slices

Fresh Baked Serpe's Rolls

Fresh Baked Serpe's Rolls

$3.00+

Fresh baked rolls from Serpe's Bakery. Peanut rolls contain NO peanuts, simply called peanut because of their size

Sicilian Blend Vegetables

Sicilian Blend Vegetables

$7.95

A blend of green beans, carrots, cauliflower, red and yellow peppers and onions. Serves 3-4

Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$8.50

Spaghetti pasta, broccoli, carrots, snow peas In Asian sauce. Serves 6. Use as a side or add a protein for a complete meal.

Vegetable Rice

$6.50
Mashed Potato Casserole

Mashed Potato Casserole

$8.50+

Mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese, sour cream and spices.

Home-Style Mash Potatoes

Home-Style Mash Potatoes

$7.95+

Creamy mashed potatoes with fresh butter and a dash of salt and pepper.

Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped Potatoes

$9.95+

layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.

Southern Mac & Cheese

Southern Mac & Cheese

$9.95+

Creamy, cheesy southern style baked macaroni and cheese with just a dash of hot sauce. Oven.

Crab Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Back by popular demand! This fan favorite is made with creamy Cooper & American cheese than loaded with fresh crab meat.

Desserts - Take & Bake

Apple Crumb Pie

Apple Crumb Pie

$15.95

10" apple pie with a crunchy streusel topping. Oven. Serves 8

Cherry Crunch Pie

Cherry Crunch Pie

$16.95

Perfectly sweetened cherries covered in a crispy crumb topping. 10" pie. Oven Serves 8

Lemon Crunch Pie

Lemon Crunch Pie

$15.95

Tangy lemon custard covered with a crispy crumb topping. 10" pie. Oven. Serves 8

Caramel Apple Crisp

$8.95

Caramel, cinnamon apples topped with oatmeal topping. Oven. Serves 3-4

Chocolate Flourless Cake Slice

Chocolate Flourless Cake Slice

$10.95

Gluten Free 2 slices

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$17.99

Nothing says "refreshing" like the taste of Key Lime Pie. Made with a graham cracker crust, the tart filling is topped with whipped cream. Thaw and serve. Serves 8

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$49.50

rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls. Light and refreshing. Thaw and serve. 14 slices

Peanut Butter Cup Bars

Peanut Butter Cup Bars

$18.95

A favorite combination! Layers of sweet peanut butter filling and rich, dark chocolate make these bars irresistible. 5" x 13" pan, Cut to any size

Rice Pudding (per lb)

Rice Pudding (per lb)

$6.00

Everyone will gather around this old favorite. Perfect for any occasion. *Gluten Free 1 pound

Scones Apple Cinnamon

Scones Apple Cinnamon

$19.95

Warm baked apple cinnamon scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included.

Scones Blueberry

Scones Blueberry

$19.95

Warm baked blueberry scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included. 8 scones

Scones Raspberry White Chocolate

$19.95

Warm baked raspberry white chocolate scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included.

Caramel Apple Dip

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie Dip

$6.95

Breakfast - Take & Bake

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffins

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffins

$12.50

Healthy, quick and easy breakfast. Sausage, egg patty and American cheese on a Thomas’s english muffin. Microwave. 4 breakfast sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Muffin

Egg & Cheese Muffin

$11.50

Healthy, quick and easy breakfast. Egg patty and American cheese on a Thomas’s english muffin. Microwave. 4 breakfast sandwiches

Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

$17.95

9″ quiche kit includes broccoli, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8

Ham Cheddar Quiche

Ham Cheddar Quiche

$17.95

9″ quiche kit includes smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8

Spinach & Bacon Quiche

Spinach & Bacon Quiche

$17.95

9″ quiche kit includes spinach, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese and a seasoned egg mixture. Just pour into pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8

Home Fries

Home Fries

$7.95

Seasoned potatoes can be fried or baked. Great plain or add onions, peppers and bacon for a yummy breakfast treat. Stove top/Oven *Contains wheat 1 1/2 pounds

Cinnamon Monkey Bread

Cinnamon Monkey Bread

$10.95+

Soft, warm bread bites soaked in brown sugar, butter and cinnamon syrup. Oven

Ham & Cheese Strata

Ham & Cheese Strata

$21.95+

This layered casserole has thick slices of Texas Toast stacked generously with ham, cheese and an egg mixture with just a touch on green chili peppers that creates a delectable breakfast perfect for any time of the day. Oven.

Praline French Toast

Praline French Toast

$22.95+

Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecan praline topping. Oven.

Spinach & Artichoke Frittata

Spinach & Artichoke Frittata

$22.95+

This baked egg frittata makes a perfect brunch. Seasoned home fries with spinach, marinated artichoke, red bell pepper and cheese and spices. Oven. *Vegetarian Regular – 3/4 Servings

Sausage & Hash Brown Frittata

$22.95+

Layers of hash browned potatoes, sausage and Jack and Cheddar cheeses are enriched with eggs and sour cream.

Sodas

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Water

Deer Park 20oz

$1.95

Cookies

Cookie

Cookie

$1.25

Homemade chocolate chip cookie.

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$7.50

1 Dozen Baked Cookies

$15.00

Deli - Made to Order by the Pound

American Cheese

$6.50+

Freshly sliced in our kitchen

Provolone Cheese

$5.50+

Freshly Sliced in our kitchen

Swiss Cheese

$5.50+

Freshly sliced in our kitchen

Natural Turkey

$6.50+

Freshly sliced in our kitchen

Smoked Ham

$6.00+

Freshly sliced in our kitchen

Chicken Salad

$2.50+

All white meat chicken with diced celery, spices & mayo

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$3.00+

Our signature chicken salad with cranberries & pecan

Egg Salad

$2.25+

Albacore Tuna Salad

$2.50+

Loaf of Marble Rye Bread

$9.95

Coleslaw

$2.50

Rice Pudding 1 Lb

$6.00

Caramel Apple Dip

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie Dip

$6.95

Heat & Eat Individual Dinner

Heat & Eat Dinners for pick up 11/22 & 11/23 ONLY, any pick up dates prior will be cancelled & refunded. Fully Cooked

Fully Cooked Heat & Eat Individual Thanksgiving Dinner

$25.95

This includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. serves 1. Just heat and eat. This item is pick-up only on Tuesday, November 22nd 10am-5pm or Wednesday, November 23rd 8am-2pm.

Fully Cooked Sliced Roasted Turkey

1 lb - Fully Cooked & Sliced Roasted Turkey

$14.95

Take & Bake A La Carte Sides

Traditional Stuffing

$8.95+

Home Style Mashed Potatoes

$7.95+

Mashed Potato Casserole

$8.50+

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$8.95+

Scalloped Potatoes

$9.95+

Southern Baked Mac & Cheese

$9.95+

Classic Green Bean Casserole

$8.95+

Garlic Parmesan Green Beans

$7.95

Roasted Broccoli

$7.95

Turkey Gravy

$7.00+

Cranberry Sauce

$7.95+

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Serpe's Bakery Dinner Rolls

$4.50

Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.95

Take & Bake Appetizers

Cranberry Pecan Brie

$15.95

Mini Cranberry BBQ Meatballs

$15.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.95

Caramelized Onion Dip

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.95

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$14.95

Queso Dip

$14.95

Pizza Dip

$14.95

Pepperoni Stuffed Bread

$18.95

Meatball Stuffed Bread

$18.95

Olive Dip

$5.95

Pecan Cheese Ring with Strawberry Sauce

$18.95

Pumpkin Pie Dip

$6.95

Caramel Apple Dip

$5.95

Take & Bake Brunch

Cinnamon Monkey Bread

$10.95+

Baked Praline French Toast

$22.95+

Ham & Cheddar Strata

$21.50+

Sausage & Hash Brown Frittata

$22.95+

Spinach & Artichoke Frittata

$22.95+

Ham & Cheddar Quiche

$17.95

Spinach & Bacon Quiche

$17.95

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$17.95

Take & Bake Dessert

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Limoncello Mascarpone

$49.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

$18.95

Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

$17.95

Lemon Crumb Pie

$15.95

Apple Crumb Pie

$15.95

Cherry Crumb Pie

$16.95

Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

Sweet Potato Pie - Baked

$16.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake - Gluten Free

$10.95+

Scones with Vanilla Glaze

$19.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are open! Our new hours are Tuesday - Thursday 10:00-5:00 Friday - Saturday 10:00-3:00

Website

Location

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810

Directions

Gallery
GoodEase image
GoodEase image
GoodEase image
Main pic

