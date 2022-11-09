- Home
- /
- Wilmington
- /
- GoodEase
GoodEase
No reviews yet
3619 Silverside Road
Wilmington, DE 19810
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Home Made Soup of the Day
Signature Salads
Cathy Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery & glazed pecan.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, black olives, tomatoes and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, buffalo chicken, jack cheese, celery, tomatoes and tortilla strips
Bob Salad
One scoop of chicken salad, tuna salad an egg salad with diced tomatoes on a bed of romaine
Impossible Meatless Taco Salad
Romaine, Seasoned Impossible Plant Based Taco Meat, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Romaine, seasoned taco beef, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips
Garden Salad
Romaine & spring mix, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & sunflower seeds
Hoagie Salad
Romaine, your choice of turkey or smoked ham, your choice of American or provolone cheese, pepperoni, tomatoes, onion, sweet peppers & pickles
Bacon Ranch Salad
Bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, onions & croutons over romaine
Signature Sandwiches
Turkey Reuben
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on your choice of bread, grilled
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken Chicken Salad with pecans and cranberries over romaine on your choice of bread.
Tuna Melt
Albacore white tuna salad, American cheese & tomato, grilled on your choice of bread Try it on a Pretzel roll!
Egg Salad Sandwich
Freshly made Egg Salad with romaine and tomato on your choice of bread.
Pretzel Grill
Choice of smoked ham OR turkey & cheese, grilled on a pretzel roll with choice of mustard or mayo
Turkey BLT Sandwich
All natural turkey, Crisp bacon, romaine & tomatoes. Add mayo or ranch on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Turkey Slaw Sandwich
Natural turkey, Provolone, coleslaw with Russian dressing. Choose from rye, white or wheat. Try it grilled! Served with pickles and chips.
Grilled Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread
Vegetarian Caprese
Slices of tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil pesto, spring mix, balsamic glaze on a focaccia roll. Toasted or grilled.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese melted on white, wheatberry or marbled rye bread.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.
Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich
Whoever said PB&J is just for kids? Choose Grape or Strawberry Jam
Turkey & Cheese
All Natural Turkey, with your choice of cheese on romaine with Tomato on bread or wrap of your choice
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
Signature Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken over romaine with tomato, Parmesan Cheese, kalamata olives and crushed homemade croutons with Caesar dressing
The Deli Wrap
Smoked ham, natural turkey, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, Romaine, tomato, pickles and sweet peppers with a splash of Balsamic Vinegar, oil & oregano on a wrap of your choice
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with cheddar cheese & tomato over romaine topped with your choice of buffalo sauce or barbeque ranch dressing
Asian Veggie Wrap
Romaine and spring mix blend, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, celery and chow mein noodles wrapped in your choice of wrap with sesame Asian dressing.
Quesadilla
12" tortilla wrap stuffed with Cheddar/Jack Cheese Add Chicken or Taco Beef
Mexi Melt
Taco beef, cheddar jack cheese topped with crushed tortilla strips on a 12" wrap and grilled. Comes with salsa dressing and tortilla chips.
Turkey, Apple & Feta Wrap
Natural turkey, cranberries, apple slices, Feta cheese and Romaine with honey raspberry dressing stuffed in a wrap of your choice.
Fall Take & Bake Entrees
Stuffed Caesar Chicken
Boneless chicken breasts stuffed with a creamy Caesar filling, topped with crushed homemade croutons & Parmesan cheese
Ravioli with Lobster & White Wine Sauce
Cheese ravioli baked in a savory lobster & white wine sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Chicken Enchiladas
A blend of creamy cheeses, chicken & southwestern spices wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce
Thanksgiving Bake
Layered roasted turkey, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy with a sprinkle of cranberries
Butternut Squash Raviolis with Brown Butter Sauce
Butternut squash raviolis tossed in a brown butter sage sauce, topped with chopped pecans and Parmesan cheese
Chicken, Broccoli & Wild Rice Bake
Seasoned Chicken breast over creamy wild rice & broccoli topped with cheddar cheese
Autumn Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin rubbed with savory spices then brushed with apple cider glaze
Chicken Parmesan Bake
Grilled chicken strips, penne pasta, mozzarella & marinara sprinkled with Parmesan than topped with garlic & breadcrumbs
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Customer Favorites Take & Bake Entrees
Parmesan Chicken w/ Wine & Sage Sauce
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and lots of parmesan cheese makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
Chicken breasts topped with artichokes, spinach and tomatoes in a savory marinade with a touch of parmesan.
Chicken Pot Pie
You will love our version of this American favorite with tender chicken, vegetables, a tasty bechamel sauce and the perfect blend of herbs. Topped with golden buttermilk biscuits.
Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf w/ Potato Wedges
This meatloaf tastes like a juicy bacon cheeseburger with diced bacon and shredded cheese and topped with our sweet & sour ketchup glaze. Comes with potato wedges. Made with 91% lean ground beef.
Beef & Cheese Lasanga
Made with 91% ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and our Italian marinara sauce. Layers of tender lasagna noodles hold everything in place.
Gluten Free Beef & Cheese Lasagna
Made with 91% ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and our Italian marinara sauce. Layers of tender gluten free lasagna noodles hold everything in place.
Shepherd's Pie
91% ground beef and vegetables are baked in a rich beefy sauce and topped with a thick layer of creamy mashed potatoes and Cheddar cheese.
Pretzel Pork Chops w/ Honey Mustard
Boneless center cut pork chops with a unique, crunchy coating of pretzels. Baked in the oven or cook on the stove top and served with our delicious honey Mustard Sauce. *Quick Cook
Cheddar Ranch Pork Chops
Tender boneless pork chops are topped with cheddar cheese, herbs and spices and coated with panko.
Pecan Crusted Tilapia
Flaky mild white fish coated in a crunchy pecan topping. This fish bakes up quickly and crisp in the oven.
Honey Sriracha Salmon
Atlantic salmon coated with our honey sriracha sauce for a wonderful infused flavor.
Beer Battered Haddock
Yuengling lager beer battered haddock fillet. Regular Size Only Contains: fish, wheat, soy
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
A classic Italian baked Eggplant Parmesan casserole. Thin breaded eggplant slices layered with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and our delicious marinara sauce.
Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of gluten free lasagna noodles are stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, carrots, and red peppers then topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Oven.
Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of lasagna noodles are stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, carrots, and red peppers then topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Cheese Ravioli's & Meatballs
Bite size ravioli and meatballs in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Shells Marinara
Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheese filled generously into pasta shells covered in our bold marinara sauce.
Sloppy Joe
All beef, zesty sloppy Joes. Just heat & eat. Sold by the pound.
Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork with fresh rosemary, garlic & parsley. Sold by the pound.
Chicken Tenders & Fries
One pound of tender breaded all white meat chicken tenders and one pound of seasoned curly fries included. Oven.
Salisbury Steak
Juicy Salisbury steak smothered in gravy with onions. Regulars Only
Beef Meatballs w/ Marinara & Parmesan Cheese
24 all beef meatballs with marinara sauce and sprinkled in parmesan
Beef Taco Kit
1 pound cooked taco meat, romaine, sour cream, salsa, jack cheese and 8 6" soft taco shells.
Appetizers - Take & Bake
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy and tangy, this Buffalo Chicken Wing inspired appetizer will be the hit of the party. Serve hot with celery sticks, crackers or bread. Oven Approx 3 cups.
Cowboy Caviar
Cranberry BBQ Meatballs
One of our most popular appetizers. All beef mini meatballs in our delicious cranberry barbecue sauce. Stove top or crock pot. 30/32 meatballs
Jalapeno Popper Dip
If you like jalapeno poppers, you”ll love this creamy, spicy dip! Oven. Approx 3 cups.
Meatball Stuffed Breaded Bread
Savor the scents and flavors of a neighborhood Italian restaurant in the comfort of your home. Our soft bread dough is stuffed with Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers and onions. Oven. 3/4 servings
Pepperoni Braided Bread
These stuffed loaves of bread are loaded with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onions and peppers. Your family will love these! Oven. 3/4 Servings
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our spinach and artichoke dip has a special zing, with Parmesan cheese, chopped artichokes & just the right amount of herbs. Serve with chips or crackers. Oven. *Approx 3 cups
Spinach & Caramelized Onion Bread
Margarita Bread
Caramel Apple Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie
This creamy, mild brie is stuffed with of sweet cranberries and pecans then smothered in a rich brown sugar sauce then wrapped in puff pastry crust that bakes up golden and flaky. Serve with your favorite crackers or fresh fruit. Oven.
Caramelized Onion Dip
Warning! Super addictive!! Creamy caramelized onions, white wine and savory spices Approx 3 cup
Pizza Dip
Sides - Take & Bake
Cinnamon Apples
These cinnamon laced apples are sweet and juicy and are perfect as a side dish with pork or chicken. They are also great as a special topping for ice cream or solo as a fruit dessert. Stovetop. 3 cups
Roasted Broccoli
Broccoli florets are seasoned with olive oil, garlic and spices. 1 pound. Oven
Corn, Broccoli & Sugar Peas
A perfect blend of crisp white corn, broccoli and snap peas. 1 pound
Parm Garlic Green Beans
Crisp green beans in butter, garlic and Parmesan cheese. Stove-top.. 1 pound
Spinach & Tomato Orzo
Orzo pasta with tomatoes, fresh spinach, onions, garlic and perfect blend of seasonings.
Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables
Redskin potato wedges, green beans and carrots flavored with rosemary and garlic.
Sweet Potato Wedges
Just bake in the oven for a healthy side dish. 1 pound
Buttermilk Biscuits (9 Pk)
Warm and flaky buttermilk biscuits right from your oven. Just heat and eat. 9 biscuits
Texas Toast Garlic Bread
Texas toast with real butter and just the right amount of garlic seasoning. 8 slices
Fresh Baked Serpe's Rolls
Fresh baked rolls from Serpe's Bakery. Peanut rolls contain NO peanuts, simply called peanut because of their size
Sicilian Blend Vegetables
A blend of green beans, carrots, cauliflower, red and yellow peppers and onions. Serves 3-4
Vegetable Stir Fry
Spaghetti pasta, broccoli, carrots, snow peas In Asian sauce. Serves 6. Use as a side or add a protein for a complete meal.
Vegetable Rice
Mashed Potato Casserole
Mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese, sour cream and spices.
Home-Style Mash Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes with fresh butter and a dash of salt and pepper.
Scalloped Potatoes
layers of sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Oven.
Southern Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy southern style baked macaroni and cheese with just a dash of hot sauce. Oven.
Crab Mac & Cheese
Back by popular demand! This fan favorite is made with creamy Cooper & American cheese than loaded with fresh crab meat.
Desserts - Take & Bake
Apple Crumb Pie
10" apple pie with a crunchy streusel topping. Oven. Serves 8
Cherry Crunch Pie
Perfectly sweetened cherries covered in a crispy crumb topping. 10" pie. Oven Serves 8
Lemon Crunch Pie
Tangy lemon custard covered with a crispy crumb topping. 10" pie. Oven. Serves 8
Caramel Apple Crisp
Caramel, cinnamon apples topped with oatmeal topping. Oven. Serves 3-4
Chocolate Flourless Cake Slice
Gluten Free 2 slices
Key Lime Pie
Nothing says "refreshing" like the taste of Key Lime Pie. Made with a graham cracker crust, the tart filling is topped with whipped cream. Thaw and serve. Serves 8
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls. Light and refreshing. Thaw and serve. 14 slices
Peanut Butter Cup Bars
A favorite combination! Layers of sweet peanut butter filling and rich, dark chocolate make these bars irresistible. 5" x 13" pan, Cut to any size
Rice Pudding (per lb)
Everyone will gather around this old favorite. Perfect for any occasion. *Gluten Free 1 pound
Scones Apple Cinnamon
Warm baked apple cinnamon scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included.
Scones Blueberry
Warm baked blueberry scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included. 8 scones
Scones Raspberry White Chocolate
Warm baked raspberry white chocolate scones fresh out of your oven! Vanilla glaze included.
Caramel Apple Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Breakfast - Take & Bake
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffins
Healthy, quick and easy breakfast. Sausage, egg patty and American cheese on a Thomas’s english muffin. Microwave. 4 breakfast sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Muffin
Healthy, quick and easy breakfast. Egg patty and American cheese on a Thomas’s english muffin. Microwave. 4 breakfast sandwiches
Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche
9″ quiche kit includes broccoli, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8
Ham Cheddar Quiche
9″ quiche kit includes smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a seasoned egg base. Just pour in the pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8
Spinach & Bacon Quiche
9″ quiche kit includes spinach, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese and a seasoned egg mixture. Just pour into pie shell and bake. Oven. Serves 8
Home Fries
Seasoned potatoes can be fried or baked. Great plain or add onions, peppers and bacon for a yummy breakfast treat. Stove top/Oven *Contains wheat 1 1/2 pounds
Cinnamon Monkey Bread
Soft, warm bread bites soaked in brown sugar, butter and cinnamon syrup. Oven
Ham & Cheese Strata
This layered casserole has thick slices of Texas Toast stacked generously with ham, cheese and an egg mixture with just a touch on green chili peppers that creates a delectable breakfast perfect for any time of the day. Oven.
Praline French Toast
Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecan praline topping. Oven.
Spinach & Artichoke Frittata
This baked egg frittata makes a perfect brunch. Seasoned home fries with spinach, marinated artichoke, red bell pepper and cheese and spices. Oven. *Vegetarian Regular – 3/4 Servings
Sausage & Hash Brown Frittata
Layers of hash browned potatoes, sausage and Jack and Cheddar cheeses are enriched with eggs and sour cream.
Deli - Made to Order by the Pound
American Cheese
Freshly sliced in our kitchen
Provolone Cheese
Freshly Sliced in our kitchen
Swiss Cheese
Freshly sliced in our kitchen
Natural Turkey
Freshly sliced in our kitchen
Smoked Ham
Freshly sliced in our kitchen
Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken with diced celery, spices & mayo
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad with cranberries & pecan
Egg Salad
Albacore Tuna Salad
Loaf of Marble Rye Bread
Coleslaw
Rice Pudding 1 Lb
Caramel Apple Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Heat & Eat Individual Dinner
Fully Cooked Heat & Eat Individual Thanksgiving Dinner
This includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. serves 1. Just heat and eat. This item is pick-up only on Tuesday, November 22nd 10am-5pm or Wednesday, November 23rd 8am-2pm.
Fully Cooked Sliced Roasted Turkey
Take & Bake A La Carte Sides
Traditional Stuffing
Home Style Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potato Casserole
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Scalloped Potatoes
Southern Baked Mac & Cheese
Classic Green Bean Casserole
Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Roasted Broccoli
Turkey Gravy
Cranberry Sauce
Cole Slaw
Serpe's Bakery Dinner Rolls
Buttermilk Biscuits
Take & Bake Appetizers
Cranberry Pecan Brie
Mini Cranberry BBQ Meatballs
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Caramelized Onion Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Queso Dip
Pizza Dip
Pepperoni Stuffed Bread
Meatball Stuffed Bread
Olive Dip
Pecan Cheese Ring with Strawberry Sauce
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Caramel Apple Dip
Take & Bake Brunch
Take & Bake Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
We are open! Our new hours are Tuesday - Thursday 10:00-5:00 Friday - Saturday 10:00-3:00
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810