Grafé Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3182 West 25th Street

Unit 3

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese
Veggie Egg Cheese

Croissants

Bacon Egg Cheese

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Herb Cream Cheese

Veggie Egg Cheese

$7.00

2 Eggs, Veggies, Cheddar, Herb Cream Cheese

Steak Egg Cheese

$11.00

Steak, Egg, Veggies, Provolone, Herb Cream Cheese

Herb Cream Cheese

$4.00

Warm Croissant, Herb Cream Cheese Spread

Bowls

Grafe Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

2 Eggs (your way), Home fries, Cheddar Cheese choice of Bacon, Ham or Steak

Keto Bowl

$7.00

2 Eggs (your way), baby Greens, Veggies, Cheddar Choice of Meat; Bacon, Ham, Steak

Salad Bowl

$7.00

Mixed baby Greens, Grafe Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions Choice of Meat; Grilled Chicken, Bacon, or Steak

Coffee

G Drip™ Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Grafe Latte

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Urban Cafe with a Modern twist. Offering Fresh Breakfast Sandwiches, Bowls, Good Coffee, and a workspace setting to take meetings, handle business.

Location

3182 West 25th Street, Unit 3, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Main pic

