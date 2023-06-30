Grandma's NY Pizza imageView gallery

Grandma's NY Pizza Cumming

review star

No reviews yet

2950 Buford HighwaySuite 160

Cumming, GA 30041

Popular Items

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza

$17.49

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Grandma's Pie

$18.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza

$14.49

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Calamari Arrabiata

$12.99

Mozarella Caprese

$10.50

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$9.49

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.49

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Buffalo WIngs (10)

$13.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Small Pizza's

Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza

$12.49

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Small 12" Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Small 12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Small 12" White Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Small 12" Vegetable Pizza

$16.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham & Pineapple

Small 12" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$16.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Small 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Small 12" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$16.99

Medium Pizza's

Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza

$14.49

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Medium 14" Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Medium 14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Medium 14" White Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Medium 14" Vegetable Pizza

$20.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Ham & Pineapple

Medium 14" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$20.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Medium 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Medium 14" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$20.99

Large Pizza's

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza

$17.49

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Sicilian Pizza

$18.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Grandma's Pie

$18.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Supreme Pizza

$26.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Margherita Pizza

$22.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Large 16" White Pizza

$22.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Large 16" Vegetable Pizza

$24.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Ham & Pineapple

Large 16" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$23.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Large 16" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$23.99

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$10.49

Chicken Roll

$9.99

Eggplant Roll

$9.99

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$10.49

Stromboli

$11.99

Garlic Knots

$4.50

Pepperoni Roll

$9.99

Heroes

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.99

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$11.99

Philly Steak Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Hero

$11.99

Eggplant Hero

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.99

Veal Cutlet Hero

$12.99

Shrimp Hero

$12.99

Italian Combo Hero

$11.99

Veggie

$11.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Alla Griglia

$15.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.99

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$16.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.25

Baked Ravioli

$14.25

Lasagna

$14.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.25

Pasta

Penne Broccoli

$13.99

Pasta Primavera

$14.25

Capellini Bolognese

$14.25

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.25

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.25

Rigatoni Florentino

$15.25

Linguini Clam Sauce

$15.25

Tortellini Sorrento

$14.49

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.25

Spaghetti Meatball

$14.25

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.25

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$12.25

Side Orders

Sauteed Spinach

$6.49

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.49

Side Meatballs

$7.25

Side Sausage

$7.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.99

French Fries

$4.99

Side Shrimp

$9.99

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Tortellini Vegetable

$6.99

Salad

Small Grandma's Salad

$7.99

Large Grandma's Salad

$10.99

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Large Garden Salad

$9.49

Antipasto Salad

$11.49

Chef Salad

$10.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$9.49

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$10.99

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Desserts

Connoli

$4.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.25

Tiramisu

$7.25

0

Chocolate Cake

$7.25

Zeppoles

$5.99

Gelato

$3.50+

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Penne & Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Mini Pizza

$8.25

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Pinwheel

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$4.49

Pepperoni Pinwheei

$4.49

Extra Marinara/Dressing

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.75

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$4.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Sweet Tea And Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Can of Soda

$2.00

WATER

$2.25

San Pelegrino Can

$2.99

Poweade

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.49

Coffee & Tea

Single Espresso

$1.99

Double Espresso

$2.99

Machiato

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Catering Menu

Appetizer

Fried Calamari

$75.00+

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$50.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$65.00+

Half Tray: 50 pieces Full Tray: 100 pieces

Mozzarella Caprese

$60.00+

Chicken Fingers

$60.00+

Half Tray: 25pieces Full Tray: 50 pieces

Buffalo Wings

$75.00+

Half Tray: 50 pieces Full Tray: 100 Pieces

French Fries

$45.00+

Garlic Knots

$45.00+

Salads

Grandma's Salad

$50.00+

Garden Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Antipasto Salad

$65.00+

Vegetables

Sautéed Broccoli

$45.00+

Sautéed Spinach

$45.00+

Sautéed Mixed Veg

$50.00+

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00+

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$80.00+

Seafood

Shrimp Parmigiana

$90.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$90.00+

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$90.00+

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$55.00+

Ravioli

$55.00+

Stuffed Shells

$55.00+

Lasagna

$80.00+

Penne Alla Vodka

$70.00+

Fetuccini Alfredo

$70.00+

Penne, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$70.00+

Pasta Primavera

$70.00+

Rigatoni Fiorentina

$60.00+

Linguini Meat Sauce

$70.00+

Pasta w/o Tomato Sauce

$50.00+

Linguini Clam Sauce

$60.00+

More Italian Favorites

Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00+

Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce

$60.00+

Sausage w/ Tomato Sauce

$60.00+

Side Sauces

Vodka Sauce

$12.00

Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Meat Sauce

$12.00

Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Alfredo Sauce

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2950 Buford HighwaySuite 160, Cumming, GA 30041

Grandma's NY Pizza image

