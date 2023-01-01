Il Posto Rosso | Gravity Haus Moab
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy house-made Italian pastas, grass-fed beef and pork, fresh fish, and other New American dishes at Il Posto Rosso. Chef crafted fine proteins and accompaniments sourced directly from a variety of local farms, gardens and ranches.
Location
477 S. Main St., Moab, UT 84532
