Horizon View

review star

No reviews yet

812 S. Main St.

Moab, UT 84532

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

1 lb. of jumbo wings tossed in the original anchor bar buffalo sauce or house-made Thai barbeque sauce, both served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese

Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

Teriyaki thai sauce, ham, pineapple with melted Swiss cheese

Full Menu

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

A blend of cream cheese and parmesan cheese with artichoke hearts and spinach served with grilled pita

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

1 lb. of jumbo wings tossed in the original anchor bar buffalo sauce or house-made Thai barbeque sauce, both served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Calamari

$15.00

6 oz. lightly fried and served with sweet, spicy chili sauce

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, chicken, sautéed peppers and onion and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with side of salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Homemade garden salsa made with diced tomatoes, onion, garlic and cilantro

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, homemade pepperonata, cucumbers, tomatoes and flatbread or tortilla chips

Nachos

$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeños and choice of beef or chicken topped with sour cream, guacamole and diced tomato

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and croutons

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese and grilled chicken

Greek Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and feta crumbles tossed in balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine with croutons, red onions, tomatoes, parmesan cheese tossed in a classic caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach and mixed greens topped with roasted beets, goat cheese, red onions and spiced walnuts

Burgers

Horizon Burger

$16.00

Bacon strips, avocado and Swiss cheese

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese

Southwestern Burger

$17.00

Slice of green chili, salsa, avocado and Cheddar

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese

Celestial Burger

$16.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon strips topped with a fried onion ring

Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

Teriyaki thai sauce, ham, pineapple with melted Swiss cheese

Red Devil Burger

$17.00

Buffalo sauce, fresh jalapeño, onion, bacon, and roasted red pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese

Reuben Burger

$17.00

Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing

Classic Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese

Sandwiches

Horizon Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo-style chicken breast, jalapeño aioli, provolone cheese and coleslaw

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise on Texas toast

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on Texas toast

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly sliced corned beef stacked with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Philly meat, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with au jus sauce

Entrees

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

8 oz. grilled to your specifications and served with a choice of two sides

Sirloin Steak

$24.00

8 oz. grilled to your specifications and served with a choice of two sides

Rib-Eye

$37.00

12 oz. grilled to your specifications and served with a choice of two sides

New York

$29.00

10 oz. grilled to your specifications and served with a choice of two sides

Baked Salmon

$27.00

8 oz. Atlantic filet salmon baked with lime juice and lemon pepper

Surf and Turf

$29.00

8 oz sirloin served with a choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cod fillets (4 pcs) battered in our very own tempura batter, served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Super Burrito

$17.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with choice of chicken, pork, beef or veggies, rice, beans, cheese, peppers, onion and smothered in our house made green chili sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and salsa

Street Tacos

$17.00

Pick any 4 tacos (fish, chicken, pork, carne azada). Served with rice, beans and pico De gallo

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Grilled shrimp tacos served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Carne Asada

$19.00

Sliced sirloin steak served with rice and beans

Pastas

Horizon Veggie Pasta

$17.00

Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and garlic olive oil over fettuccine noodles

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

A rich and tasty dish with fettuccine noodle tossed with alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast baked in our marinara or alfredo sauce. Topped with cheese and served over fettuccine noodles

Salmon Puttanesca

$21.00

4 oz. salmon with garlic oil sauce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, hint of paprika and cayenne pepper

Shrimp Zingara

$21.00

Gypsy pasta penne noodle tossed with sun-dried tomato and Cajun shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Fettuccine noodles with marinara sauce

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chicken

$6.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Avocado

$2.00

Desserts

Sundae

$7.00

Two scoops of ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry. Ask your server for different flavors

Cheesecake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

KIDS

Burger & Fries

$7.00

Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

kids Pasta w/Marinara

$6.00

Quesadilla & Fries

$7.00

Extra sides

extra patty5

$5.00

Bar Menu

Bar Wings

$7.00

Bar Nachos

$7.00

Bar Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Bar Cheese Burger

$7.00

Bar Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Bar Fries

$4.00

Bar Onion Rings

$4.00

Bar Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Bar Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Bar Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$17.00

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

PATTY MELT

$13.00

New York

$27.00

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

coke 0

$3.00

Tonic watter

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Horizon View Restaurant is Moab's newest restaurant, featuring fresh handcrafted American cuisine in a fun and inviting atmosphere. Whether you are looking for some great food and a cold beer after a long day out on the trails, or a fun place to take the kids, our menu caters to all types of appetites

Website

Location

812 S. Main St., Moab, UT 84532

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

