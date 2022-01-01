Stella | Cedar House Sport Hotel

Stella imageView gallery

10918 Brockway Rd

Truckee, CA 96161

Braised Pork Tacos
Guacamole GF/VG
SEASONAL SALAD VG/DF/V/GF

Coffee/Espresso

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Matcha

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00+

Starters

SEASONAL SALAD VG/DF/V/GF

$15.00

Little gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumber, red onion, parsley, mint, za’atar, lemon sumac vinaigrette Add on: Falafel (3pc) $6 - Chicken $16 - Steak $16

VEGGIE TACOS (4) GF/V/VG/DF

$17.00

Mixed squash al pastor , handmade corn tortillas, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, lime, salsa aguacatosa

Braised Pork Tacos

$17.00

Niman ranch pork shoulder , handmade corn tortillas, pickled red onion, cilantro, lime, salsa negra

LOCAL FARM FEATURE GF/VG/N

$16.00

Crispy Kabocha squash, spinach, opal basil, squash broth

Shareables

Butternut squash Hummus V/VG/DF

$15.00

Green zhug, crispy garbanzos, sumac, parsley, olive oil, with choice of pita bread/ fried pita

ZAALOUK V/VG/DF

$15.00

Moroccan eggplant dip, olive oil, herbs, with choice of seeded crusty bread/ pita bread

Smoked chicken wings GF

$18.00+

Dry rub or Harissa hot, whipped feta, dip, scallions, celery & carrot

Falafel GF/V/VG/DF

$10.00

Herb falafel, lemon garlic tahini sauce, micro herbs

Guacamole GF/VG

$15.00

Hass avocado, chili oil, lime, queso fresco, micro cilantro, tortilla chips

Mains

Pan roasted chicken GF

$38.00

Mary’s organic airline chicken breast, mole poblano, hedgehog mushrooms, black radish, cilantro crema

Crispy Skin Branzino GF

$44.00

Olive oil braised chickpeas, chorizo, peppers, cipollini onions, olives, broccolini, tomato jam, herb yogurt

Seared Steak GF

$53.00

Sous vide filet of beef, barbacoa rub, sweet potato puree, delicata squash, charred Fresno butter, chimichurri, lime

WOODFIRED CAULIFLOWER V/VG/DF

$34.00

Shawarma spices, creamy tahini sauce, pomegranate molasses, herbs, Egyptian rose served with preserved lemon couscous & blistered sweet peppers

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Pepita sesame dukkah, herbs

Broccolini

$10.00

lemon garlic toum, toasted sesame

Papas Bravas

$10.00

crispy fingerling potatoes, Habanero aioli

Blistered Sweet Peppers

$10.00

feta, chimichurri

Side of Pita

$3.00

Dessert

Cheesecake VG/N

$13.00

Madagascar vanilla bean cream cheese filling, mexican wedding cake crust, pistachio, raspberry coulis

Sorbet GF/V/VG

$10.00

House spun small-batch, seasonal flavor

Rice pudding V/VG/DF/GF/N

$12.00

Coconut milk, lime, pineapple sauce, toasted coconut

Sunday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Truckee's number one organic restaurant, showcasing only the best ingredients form our network of local farmers and ranchers.

10918 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA 96161

Stella image

